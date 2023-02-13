“You Want Strict Compliance Mr. Food Service Driver, You Get It”: Restaurant Manager Teaches Food Vendor A Lesson By Being Extra Thorough

There is some vicious joy in seeing someone’s own rules backfire at them. Recently, a restaurant manager shared a story of dealing with a particularly uncompromising vendor. When a shipment of shrimp went missing, the supplier refused to credit it to the restaurant as they had “a strict policy about this.” Unfortunately for the vendor, the manager chose to be just as thorough as their policies demanded.

The Malicious Compliance subreddit is full of examples that prove the old saying “be careful what you wish for.” This story in particular went viral as other users shared similar experiences and general disbelief at the situation.

A restaurant manager discovered that a shipment of shrimp was missing from a delivery, so they contacted the vendor to let them know

Image source: gpointstudio (not the actual photo)

Instead, the vendor refused to cooperate with its long-term client, citing strict policies. So the manager hatched a plan

This missing shrimp led to hours of delays as the manager complied with the vendor’s policy

Image source: ikadapurhangus (not the actual photo)

Image source: dawkc

Other users expressed their disbelief at this unusual strictness and offered theories at why their policies were so unorthodox

Some users also detailed their experiences with unusual restaurant deliveries