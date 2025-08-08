Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Netizens Rush To Defend Gen Z Worker Who Was Slammed For 'Inappropriate' Office Dress Code
Young Gen Z worker in beige blazer holding tablet and smiling confidently in modern office setting defending office dress code.
Relationships, Work

Netizens Rush To Defend Gen Z Worker Who Was Slammed For ‘Inappropriate’ Office Dress Code

A New York City modeling agency employee has found herself at the center of an online dress code debate overnight, after an interview turned her relatively small social media presence into a viral talking point.

21-year-old Victoria Olegario, who works as an assistant at a Manhattan-based modeling agency, regularly shares her “office outfit of the day” photos on X, sharing carefully coordinated ensembles that reflect her personal style. 

Highlights
  • Victoria Olegario, a 21-year-old modeling agency assistant, went viral after sharing her office outfits.
  • Critics slammed her for 'inappropriate' office attire and ignoring workplace norms.
  • Many came to her defense, noting she works in the fashion industry.

Until recently, her posts attracted modest engagement, with followers admiring her fashion sense and ability to create visually appealing outfits.

That changed on August 7, when she was featured in an article portraying her as a “defiant Gen Z,” who refuses to dress professionally for work. Her profile exploded, with the post surpassing 700,000 views and attracting dozens of negative comments.

    A 21YO model went viral for her workplace outfits, criticized as being “inappropriate” despite her line of work

    Young Gen Z worker in beige blazer smiling while using a tablet, representing office dress code debate and netizen defense.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

    “It’s an office, not Coachella! People need to understand dress codes,” one user said, echoing the sentiments of many who seemed to ignore Olegario’s line of work. 

    The comment seemingly struck a nerve, far surpassing the original photo with more than 6 million views, and turning a positive media opportunity for the model into a public reckoning.

    Gen Z worker takes mirror selfie wearing edgy office dress code outfit with boots and accessories in bedroom decorated with flowers.

    Image credits: voguepearls

    In the viral post, Olegario wore an army-green outfit consisting of knee-high boots, a skirt with a slit, a one-shoulder strappy top, and a cardigan draped over her shoulders. 

    Initially, the outfit wasn’t considered revealing or offensive by a vast majority of viewers, but her detractors didn’t bother to check out her content, instead zeroing in on specific comments she made during her interview, which, to her own admission, were made to “match the energy of her haters.”

    Gen Z worker taking a mirror selfie wearing an eclectic outfit challenging office dress code in a modern workspace.

    Image credits: voguepearls

    One such comment was her statement about being “a huge fan” of going braless and her assertion that “we as a society just need to free the n*p.” 

    “As long as you’re not bare, you can wear whatever you want,” she continued.

    Gen Z worker taking a mirror selfie wearing a stylish dress and accessories, sparking debate on office dress code.

    Image credits: voguepearls

    These remarks were quickly seized upon by social media critics as evidence of inappropriate workplace behavior, despite the fact that none of her outfits were as scandalous as they were made out to be.

    Critics considered her statements to be dismissive of workplace etiquette and established norms

    Young Gen Z worker taking mirror selfies, wearing a floral dress and boots, highlighting office dress code debate online.

    Image credits: voguepearls

    During her interview, Olegario explained how her clothing is meant to represent her “young wild and free spirit” and her view that “office dress culture should be a lot more lenient than it currently is.”

    In the piece, she described her style as an “amalgamation of different eras of rock and roll,” citing Stevie Nicks and Janis Joplin as influences.

    Screenshot of a tweet debating Gen Z worker’s office dress code, highlighting views on inappropriate workplace attire.

    Image credits: caamlan

    Still, her stance was interpreted by many as being dismissive of workplace etiquette, and an example of newer generations being “narcissistic” and “disrespectful” toward established norms.

    Screenshot of a social media comment defending Gen Z worker on office dress code, discussing workplace rules and style.

    Image credits: debtim_66

    “I love it for a festival or going to a club, but not for an office, very out of place and forced,” a user wrote.

    “I appreciate your sense of style, but until you own your own business, you follow the rules the company sets,” another argued.

    “I am in fact following my company’s rules,” Olegario replied, pointing to her position within the modeling agency.

    In response to the outrage, many came to Olegario’s defense, arguing that dressing stylishly is a requirement in her line of work

    Gen Z worker posing in trendy office attire with floral top, pink skirt, and brown lace-up boots supporting workplace dress code debate.

    Image credits: voguepearls

    As the outrage grew, so did the number of people coming to Olegario’s defense. Many were quick to remind readers of her line of work, where stylish and creative dressing is considered an asset, not a liability.

    Gen Z worker takes mirror selfie in yellow outfit, sparking discussion about inappropriate office dress code and defense from netizens.

    Image credits: voguepearls

    “She also works in the fashion industry. Why is this still even circulating?” a viewer asked.

    “Good for you, and honestly, the fact that you’re wearing some fashion-forward outfits in the office has the internet up in arms. They’re not even revealing or scandalous?” another pointed out.

    Olegario herself noted that her colleagues complimented the look in question, and in fact encouraged her social media activity. 

    “Personally, my coworkers were complimenting my outfit, but feel free to stay mad over your dress code!” she replied to one detractor.

    Young Gen Z worker wearing glasses and office attire, sitting with a laptop in a modern workplace setting.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

    When questioned about her statements, the model said that she “knows better,” but that she was trying to match her critics’ energy by being “catty.”

    Despite the initial backlash and her brief moment of virality, things appear to have returned to normal for Olegario. She uploaded a new outfit post today, continuing to share her fashion choices and gaining a few new followers along the way.

    “Gorgeous fits. Following,” a user wrote.

    “Inappropriate for what?” Netizens argued that, considering her job, the outrage was unwarranted

    Tweet expressing frustration over Gen Z worker dress code debate, highlighting opinions on office dress codes and workplace rules.

    Image credits: Trick8Hat

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to a news post about a Gen Z worker and office dress code controversy.

    Image credits: WTeach2

    Tweet from user Guy Incognito defending Gen Z worker's office dress code, urging freedom in workplace attire choices.

    Image credits: Sofakingretodid

    Screenshot of a social media comment defending a Gen Z worker’s office dress code as stylish and not inappropriate.

    Image credits: rouchefort73

    Tweet defending a Gen Z worker discussing employer dress code rules and consequences for violations in a workplace context.

    Image credits: TrinatheTruth3

    Screenshot of a social media reply showing netizens defending a Gen Z worker amid office dress code criticism.

    Image credits: debra_oliveri

    Tweet defending Gen Z worker’s office dress code choice, sparking netizens to support workplace fashion freedom.

    Image credits: floridaborn0613

    Screenshot of a social media post defending Gen Z worker over office dress code, highlighting workplace struggles.

    Image credits: eth_merci

    Tweet from user Militante Mamí criticizing a Gen Z worker's office dress code, sparking netizens' defense online.

    Image credits: DePlorable24_28

    Tweet from user Militant Mamí defending Gen Z worker’s office dress code, highlighting support from netizens online.

    Image credits: DePlorable24_28

    Tweet screenshot showing a discussion about Gen Z worker and office dress code with social media reactions and opinions.

    Image credits: __B_L_A_N_K_2__

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a Gen Z worker criticized for inappropriate office dress code and public defense online.

    Image credits: imtweetn

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply defending Gen Z worker criticized for office dress code, showing social media debate on workplace attire.

    Image credits: troubadour210

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing office dress code and reactions to Gen Z worker’s attire.

    Image credits: MercuriusFilius

    Screenshot of a social media reply defending a Gen Z worker’s office dress code amid inappropriate dress criticism.

    Image credits: EmmettIzgubnik

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    benjaminjake avatar
    Benjamin Jake
    Benjamin Jake
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    As usual, the poll question answers are insufficient. She looks great. However, if it is against company dress code, she needs to change.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    e-samberg avatar
    Tardis42
    Tardis42
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It's not about what SHE wants to wear. If the company has a dress code, she needs to stick to it if she wants to be employed by that company. If the company likes the way she dresses because it's a fashion industry company, and she wants to wear that, it's not really anyone else's business.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    As long as the office has no issue with how she's dressing, I don't see a problem with her expressing herself through fashion. Some I like, some I don't but I love that she's experimenting clothes! Wish I had that confidence!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
