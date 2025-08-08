Netizens Rush To Defend Gen Z Worker Who Was Slammed For ‘Inappropriate’ Office Dress Code

ADVERTISEMENT

A New York City modeling agency employee has found herself at the center of an online dress code debate overnight, after an interview turned her relatively small social media presence into a viral talking point.

21-year-old Victoria Olegario, who works as an assistant at a Manhattan-based modeling agency, regularly shares her “office outfit of the day” photos on X, sharing carefully coordinated ensembles that reflect her personal style.

Until recently, her posts attracted modest engagement, with followers admiring her fashion sense and ability to create visually appealing outfits.

That changed on August 7, when she was featured in an article portraying her as a “defiant Gen Z,” who refuses to dress professionally for work. Her profile exploded, with the post surpassing 700,000 views and attracting dozens of negative comments.

A 21YO model went viral for her workplace outfits, criticized as being “inappropriate” despite her line of work

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

“It’s an office, not Coachella! People need to understand dress codes,” one user said, echoing the sentiments of many who seemed to ignore Olegario’s line of work.

The comment seemingly struck a nerve, far surpassing the original photo with more than 6 million views, and turning a positive media opportunity for the model into a public reckoning.

Image credits: voguepearls

In the viral post, Olegario wore an army-green outfit consisting of knee-high boots, a skirt with a slit, a one-shoulder strappy top, and a cardigan draped over her shoulders.

Initially, the outfit wasn’t considered revealing or offensive by a vast majority of viewers, but her detractors didn’t bother to check out her content, instead zeroing in on specific comments she made during her interview, which, to her own admission, were made to “match the energy of her haters.”

Image credits: voguepearls

One such comment was her statement about being “a huge fan” of going braless and her assertion that “we as a society just need to free the n*p.”

“As long as you’re not bare, you can wear whatever you want,” she continued.

Image credits: voguepearls

These remarks were quickly seized upon by social media critics as evidence of inappropriate workplace behavior, despite the fact that none of her outfits were as scandalous as they were made out to be.

Critics considered her statements to be dismissive of workplace etiquette and established norms

Image credits: voguepearls

During her interview, Olegario explained how her clothing is meant to represent her “young wild and free spirit” and her view that “office dress culture should be a lot more lenient than it currently is.”

In the piece, she described her style as an “amalgamation of different eras of rock and roll,” citing Stevie Nicks and Janis Joplin as influences.

Image credits: caamlan

Still, her stance was interpreted by many as being dismissive of workplace etiquette, and an example of newer generations being “narcissistic” and “disrespectful” toward established norms.

Image credits: debtim_66

“I love it for a festival or going to a club, but not for an office, very out of place and forced,” a user wrote.

“I appreciate your sense of style, but until you own your own business, you follow the rules the company sets,” another argued.

“I am in fact following my company’s rules,” Olegario replied, pointing to her position within the modeling agency.

In response to the outrage, many came to Olegario’s defense, arguing that dressing stylishly is a requirement in her line of work

Image credits: voguepearls

As the outrage grew, so did the number of people coming to Olegario’s defense. Many were quick to remind readers of her line of work, where stylish and creative dressing is considered an asset, not a liability.

Image credits: voguepearls

“She also works in the fashion industry. Why is this still even circulating?” a viewer asked.

“Good for you, and honestly, the fact that you’re wearing some fashion-forward outfits in the office has the internet up in arms. They’re not even revealing or scandalous?” another pointed out.

Olegario herself noted that her colleagues complimented the look in question, and in fact encouraged her social media activity.

“Personally, my coworkers were complimenting my outfit, but feel free to stay mad over your dress code!” she replied to one detractor.

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

When questioned about her statements, the model said that she “knows better,” but that she was trying to match her critics’ energy by being “catty.”

Despite the initial backlash and her brief moment of virality, things appear to have returned to normal for Olegario. She uploaded a new outfit post today, continuing to share her fashion choices and gaining a few new followers along the way.

“Gorgeous fits. Following,” a user wrote.

“Inappropriate for what?” Netizens argued that, considering her job, the outrage was unwarranted

Image credits: Trick8Hat

Image credits: WTeach2

Image credits: Sofakingretodid

Image credits: rouchefort73

Image credits: TrinatheTruth3

Image credits: debra_oliveri

Image credits: floridaborn0613

Image credits: eth_merci

Image credits: DePlorable24_28

Image credits: DePlorable24_28

Image credits: __B_L_A_N_K_2__

Image credits: imtweetn

Image credits: troubadour210

Image credits: MercuriusFilius

Image credits: EmmettIzgubnik