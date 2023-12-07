ADVERTISEMENT

A husband who lived through tragedy on what was meant to be the most beautiful day for him and his bride is now undergoing more challenges as he is standing against a complicated legal battle.

In April this year, Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Miller were departing their wedding reception in South Carolina, when a young woman driving a Toyota Camry collided with their small golf cart.

The fatal accident left Aric in urgent need of medical treatment after enduring many broken bones and even injuries to his brain. In a tragic turn of events, Samantha didn’t survive the blow.

As Aric had assumed control of Samantha’s estate, a legal dispute has since spiraled out of control, as Aric and Samantha’s mum, Lisa Miller, have gone to court over the 34-year-old’s estate, Lad Bible reported.

Lisa reportedly filed for the widower to be removed as Samantha’s personal representative, claiming there were “issues of potential fraud” and “conflict of interest”.

The grieving mom has also reportedly filed a motion to prevent a wrongful death suit Aric made against local bars for serving the driver, 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski, who was allegedly drunk, booze before she got behind the wheel.

Nevertheless, Aric’s legal team has reportedly branded Lisa’s motion “legally baseless” and “morally questionable” as they look to retain his rights as Samantha’s husband.

Attorney Patrick Wooten told The Post and Courier: “Aric has been more than generous with Lisa Miller — offering her half of the money — and she has repaid him by threatening to bring a frivolous challenge to the validity of his marriage to Sam.

“One would hope that Ms. Miller would have too much respect for her own daughter to do that.”

Lisa has reportedly said that while she had initially wanted to work with Aric for the sake of her late daughter, the pained mother had not been given the opportunity.

Lisa has instead reportedly alleged she was made the offer on the condition that she wouldn’t utter a word about the case. She explained: “Aric and I agreed several times that Sam would want us to do everything together given we’re the two most important people in her life.”

She further stated: “I never wanted to challenge the validity of the marriage. I never wanted to dishonor Sam. But I feel like Aric is dishonoring my daughter in going against her wishes.”

Jerry Meehan, Lisa’s lawyer, said this whole situation appeared to look like a “money grab”. He said: “Our main reason to intervene is to protect the Estate of Samantha Miller and all of its rightful heirs. There is no reason to rush the process and cloak (it) in secrecy if you have nothing to hide. This was a money grab from minute one.”

According to the New York Post, the ill-fated couple wed in Folly Beach on April 28, and a Charleston County probate judge recognized the validity of their marriage on May 1 — while Aric was still in a hospital recovering from injuries he sustained in the drunk driving collision.

Aric’s aunt and uncle had reportedly brought the signed marriage license and certificate to the Charleston County Probate Court Marriage License Division and the clerk provided them with additional forms to fill out.

Lisa’s attorneys are reportedly challenging a form in which the groom’s aunt said she had known husband and wife for 36 years — even though Samantha was only 34 when she died.

She also wrote that the couple had been living together after their wedding, despite Samantha being dead and Hutchinson being in the hospital, the Post stated.

Aric’s lawyers reportedly admitted those claims could not have been true, but said they were irrelevant in determining the validity of Samantha and Aric’s marriage — calling them a “total distraction.”

Jamie, the driver, was charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of felony driving under the influence. She will be released from jail on bond in March if prosecutors have not brought the 26-year-old to trial by then.

