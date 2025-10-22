Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Fans Clash Online Over Whether David Harbour Deserves To Be Fired For Cheating After Lily Allen’s Confession
David Harbour and Lily Allen posing together at an event, sparking fans clash online over cheating controversy.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Fans Clash Online Over Whether David Harbour Deserves To Be Fired For Cheating After Lily Allen’s Confession

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
Lily Allen, 40, has finally opened up about what life is like for her post David Harbour, 50, who had allegedly been cheating on her for three years of their marriage.

The revelations come days before her new album, West End Girl, drops, the contents of which are “14 startling pop songs, alternately angry, despairing and defiant,” and all of them about Harbour’s deception.

Highlights
  • Lily Allen says her marriage to David Harbour fell apart after discovering his profile on Raya.
  • West End Girl features 14 tracks described as angry, despairing, and defiant — all inspired by betrayal.
  • Social media remains divided, with some calling for accountability and others defending Harbour’s career.

The conversation has since spilled over onto social media, where fans are marveling at the fact that Harbour continues to get work, despite his widely documented treatment of Allen.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

    A netizen criticized the film industry for keeping David Harbour employed

    Woman posing in a floral dress with red accents, representing fans clash online over David Harbour cheating controversy.

    Woman posing in a floral dress with red accents, representing fans clash online over David Harbour cheating controversy.

    Image credits: Ammar Rowaid / Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

    A netizen posted an image of Allen and Harbour when they were still an item and wrote:

    “Men will literally blow up homes and have affairs for YEARS to the point of making the women they were married to [want to take their own lives].”

    “[Yet they will STILL] be booking roles in Hollywood no matter what,” the poster concluded before labelling him “disgusting.”

    The image stirred up dissent among fans.

    Some netizens feel that while Harbour was wrong for cheating, he should not be cancelled 

    David Harbour and Lily Allen at a red carpet event, fans clash online over cheating and firing controversy.

    David Harbour and Lily Allen at a red carpet event, fans clash online over cheating and firing controversy.

    Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    “If you don’t have the […] to leave your wife because you’re unhappy and decide to cheat you are a […] loser point blank,” wrote an Allen sympathizer.

    “The moment you choose to marry is the moment you choose to be legally honest to them, if you can’t do that, legal repercussions should happen.”

    Others felt that while Harbour was wrong for cheating, it should not affect his work.

    “Cheating is horrendous and a coward’s thing,” wrote one person bearing the sentiment. “No excuses. But it has nothing to do with your job.”

    Allen caught Harbour cheating on the same dating app they met

    Woman with dark hair in a bun sitting by a window, appearing thoughtful amid discussions about David Harbour cheating controversy.

    Woman with dark hair in a bun sitting by a window, appearing thoughtful amid discussions about David Harbour cheating controversy.

    Image credits: britishvogue / lilyallen / Instagram

    Allen discovered her husband’s infidelity when she signed up on the celebrity dating app Raya under the auspices of looking for other women.

    She discovered Harbour’s profile, which then led to the revelation that he had been seeing a younger colleague for three of the four years they were married.

    It is worth noting that the two met on the same app before tying the knot in 2020.

    Speaking to People in February 2025, a source indicated that Allen and Harbour’s marriage had “been crumbling.”

    Allen admitted in February that the separation was taking a toll on her mental health

    David Harbour in police uniform as Hopper, fans clash online over whether he deserves to be fired for cheating claims.

    David Harbour in police uniform as Hopper, fans clash online over whether he deserves to be fired for cheating claims.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Twitter reply from user Alice Cookie debating if David Harbour deserves to be fired for cheating after Lily Allen confession.

    Twitter reply from user Alice Cookie debating if David Harbour deserves to be fired for cheating after Lily Allen confession.

    Image credits: EvaBrownie2

    Tweet from user WBG discussing how personal life should not affect work unless it involves a co-worker amid David Harbour cheating debate.

    Tweet from user WBG discussing how personal life should not affect work unless it involves a co-worker amid David Harbour cheating debate.

    Image credits: WestBronxGuy

    David Harbour and Lily Allen smiling on a city sidewalk, amid fans clashing online over cheating and firing debates.

    David Harbour and Lily Allen smiling on a city sidewalk, amid fans clashing online over cheating and firing debates.

    Image credits: lilyallen / Instagram

    While the Not Fair singer did not at the time divulge why she and Harbour were parting ways at the time, she admitted that it was taking a toll on her mental health.

    She expanded on these admissions in an October 21 interview with Perfect Magazine, saying:

    “I also think that what was going on in my life was really confusing, because I didn’t actually know what was going on in my life. I wasn’t sure what was real, and what was in my head.

    Her new record West End Girl revolves around her failed marriage to David Harbour

    Festival crowd outdoors on a sunny day with fans clashing online over David Harbour cheating controversy after confession

    Festival crowd outdoors on a sunny day with fans clashing online over David Harbour cheating controversy after confession

    Image credits: lilyallen / Instagram

    David Harbour lying on a bed with his head on a pillow next to a sleeping black puppy in a cozy bedroom setting.

    David Harbour lying on a bed with his head on a pillow next to a sleeping black puppy in a cozy bedroom setting.

    Image credits: its_marys_world / Instagram

    Allen also hinted that the songs in her new album were inspired by real life events.

    “There are definitely some things that happened in my real life that are reflected on this record,” she told celeb commentator Alex Bilmes.

    As a nod to this, Bilmes described the record as “alternately angry, despairing and defiant.”

    “Each track opens a new chapter in a sad and sometimes sordid story, and each is delivered with Allen’s bravura combination of angelic voice, acid tongue.”

    She claimed that Harbour has still not revealed the full extent of his unfaithfulness

    David Harbour and Lily Allen pictured outdoors with mugs, amid online fans clashing over cheating and firing debate.

    David Harbour and Lily Allen pictured outdoors with mugs, amid online fans clashing over cheating and firing debate.

    Image credits: lilyallen / Instagram

    In the interview, Allen claimed that her husband has still not divulged the extent of his extramarital deceptions.

    “So there’s a certain amount of, like, joining dots. When you are not given answers, your brain is full of lots of questions. 

    “And if nobody’s willing to answer those questions, then your brain starts to answer them for you. And so I think some of that maybe happened here.”

    Allen admitted cheating in her previous marriage to Sam Cooper

    David Harbour and Lily Allen taking a selfie together, sparking fans clash online over cheating controversy.

    David Harbour and Lily Allen taking a selfie together, sparking fans clash online over cheating controversy.

    Image credits: lilyallen / Instagram

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing public figures and whether David Harbour deserves to be fired for cheating.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing public figures and whether David Harbour deserves to be fired for cheating.

    Image credits: eightoutofnine

    Tweet from Nadia Essex expressing opinion on cheating consequences amid online fans clash over David Harbour firing debate.

    Tweet from Nadia Essex expressing opinion on cheating consequences amid online fans clash over David Harbour firing debate.

    Image credits: LadyNadiaEssex

    Woman wearing a t-shirt standing by pink curtains, related to fans clash online over David Harbour cheating controversy.

    Woman wearing a t-shirt standing by pink curtains, related to fans clash online over David Harbour cheating controversy.

    Image credits: britishvogue / lilyallen / Instagram

    The furore has drawn attention to Allen’s previous marriage to Sam Cooper between 2011 and 2018.

    In the year their marriage ended, Allen admitted cheating on Cooper.

    “I slept with female escorts when I was on tour, cause I was lost and lonely and looking for something. I’m not proud, but I’m not ashamed. I don’t do it anymore,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

    “The [Daily]Mail are gonna run with the story tomorrow ‘cause someone leaked it, and they’re bound to make it sound worse than it was. Just wanted to give you Er, the ‘heads up’!”

    It appears that netizens are unclear on Allen’s interpretation of the “cheating”

    Woman smiling and relaxing on a floral couch, representing fans clashing over David Harbour cheating claims online.

    Woman smiling and relaxing on a floral couch, representing fans clashing over David Harbour cheating claims online.

    Image credits: britishvogue / lilyallen / Instagram

    Social media has since rallied around this admission, and her later declarations to another commentator Jonathan Ross, that she did not see sleeping with escorts as cheating.

    “So did he cheat on her with women? Because she just established that’s not cheating,” wrote one netizen, holding Allen to her own standards.

    Tweet from user Chloe responding to online fans clashing over whether David Harbour deserves to be fired for cheating.

    Tweet from user Chloe responding to online fans clashing over whether David Harbour deserves to be fired for cheating.

    Image credits: cyberlychloe

    Tweet discussing fan opinions about David Harbour and cheating allegations linked to Lily Allen’s confession amid calls for firing.

    Tweet discussing fan opinions about David Harbour and cheating allegations linked to Lily Allen’s confession amid calls for firing.

    Image credits: brienightwood

    Tweet by user SenseiiCurry debating David Harbour firing for cheating after Lily Allen’s confession in an online fan clash.

    Tweet by user SenseiiCurry debating David Harbour firing for cheating after Lily Allen’s confession in an online fan clash.

    Image credits: SenseiiCurry

    Tweet discussing opinions on whether David Harbour deserves to be fired for cheating following Lily Allen’s confession online debate.

    Tweet discussing opinions on whether David Harbour deserves to be fired for cheating following Lily Allen’s confession online debate.

    Image credits: Vinod_r108

    Tweet reacting to David Harbour cheating controversy, debating if the actor deserves to be fired after Lily Allen’s confession.

    Tweet reacting to David Harbour cheating controversy, debating if the actor deserves to be fired after Lily Allen’s confession.

    Image credits: Vinod_r108

    Tweet discussing fans clashing online over whether David Harbour deserves to be fired for cheating after Lily Allen’s confession.

    Tweet discussing fans clashing online over whether David Harbour deserves to be fired for cheating after Lily Allen’s confession.

    Image credits: HackDotSlash

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing cheating in relation to David Harbour and fans clashing online.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing cheating in relation to David Harbour and fans clashing online.

    Image credits: LucaGuadagnegro

    Tweet by hopeful! discussing fans clashing online over whether David Harbour deserves to be fired for cheating.

    Tweet by hopeful! discussing fans clashing online over whether David Harbour deserves to be fired for cheating.

    Image credits: hopelessly_abby

    Online fan debate over whether David Harbour deserves to be fired for cheating after Lily Allen’s confession shown in tweet screenshot.

    Online fan debate over whether David Harbour deserves to be fired for cheating after Lily Allen’s confession shown in tweet screenshot.

    Image credits: milesarchives13

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing opinions amid fans clashing online over David Harbour cheating controversy.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing opinions amid fans clashing online over David Harbour cheating controversy.

    Image credits: ohjoyyyy

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing trust issues related to cheating in the David Harbour controversy.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing trust issues related to cheating in the David Harbour controversy.

    Image credits: sporgyd

    Tweet discussing ethics and opinions on David Harbour deserving to be fired for cheating after Lily Allen’s confession.

    Tweet discussing ethics and opinions on David Harbour deserving to be fired for cheating after Lily Allen’s confession.

    Image credits: kija_kockar_

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing ethics amid fans clashing online over David Harbour cheating claims.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing ethics amid fans clashing online over David Harbour cheating claims.

    Image credits: DanielleDoee

    Social media user discusses toxic behavior linked to David Harbour cheating claims after Lily Allen’s confession online.

    Social media user discusses toxic behavior linked to David Harbour cheating claims after Lily Allen’s confession online.

    Image credits: verafortebimba

    Online fans clash over whether David Harbour deserves to be fired for cheating after Lily Allen confession on social media.

    Online fans clash over whether David Harbour deserves to be fired for cheating after Lily Allen confession on social media.

    Image credits: 0hyed

    vaelyn avatar
    Enlee Jones
    Enlee Jones
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOL If everyone in Hollywood got fired for cheating there would be no one left.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think infidelity is a reason to not hire someone. It's definitely a reason not to date or marry someone, but I don't think it should have an affect on professional life any more than who you date or marry should. It's s****y behaviour but not a buse, and people who treat it that way are really disrespeting what a buse is. No one's romantic/s*x life should affect their career. If there's violence, that's a crime and criminal record should definitely affect someone's career

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I suppose marriage counselor or clergy could lose their careers over infidelity, but even then, it doesn't make the counsel bad, but I think the credibility of the counsellor would be shot. Also if you're making drama at work. Like if they were both on the project and it blew up, then it would be ok to fire one.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you haven't got the ballz/guts to break up with someone but instantly go to the cheating option instead, you're a fvcking coward. Cancel, don't cancel, meaningless drivel. Cheating is cheating + NO ONE should get a free pass.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's for every couple to figure out their boundaries. I am not that hung up on monogamy, but it's important to my partner, so we're monogamous because he's worth the price of admission . But that line isn't the same for all couples. Some people don't mind extra marital physical stuff but no emotional attachments. Some people have a DADT rule. Some people have a tell me or you can't do it rule. Some people have a only men or only women or only if I'm there rule. There are as many ways to approach it as there are couples. Obviously the situation int be article wasn't ok because she didn't consent and consent if everything, but stop trying to push your puritanical baggage onto the rest of us

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
