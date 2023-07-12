Parent Contacts Mom After They Realized Their Daughter Is The Only One Not Invited To A Party
Being picked for a team in gym class, theater auditions, and birthday party invitations might be a sort of final boss for kids of a certain age. Most parents know this as well, so an involved adult will keep track of what their child gets and doesn’t get invited to.
One parent got perhaps a bit too involved, so they wanted to ask the internet for some advice. After noticing that their daughter was the only one without a birthday party invitation, they reached out to some other moms, sparking a chain of events that would almost lead to the whole party being ruined.
Not getting included in an activity can be heartbreaking for most children
So when their daughter didn’t get a birthday invitation, a parent decided to ask the other moms if it had gotten lost
Am I the only person who thinks a "spa" for a bunch of 9 year olds is a weird activity and that entire birthday party sounds completely overmanaged?
You are not. That said, I don't think watching a movie AND swimming is a good move either - that sounds like a recipe for kids not paying full attention and setting up a disaster in the pool.
Agreed. You'd also think a group of 9 year olds would want to run around and play games instead of watching a movie at an outdoor party.
