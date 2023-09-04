Woman Wants To Give Mom A Taste Of Her Own Medicine By Implementing Her Bizarre ‘Food Rules’

Many of us grow up thinking we have strict parents. But as time goes by and we hear about other households, we often realize that our definition of the word needs to be revisited.

For Reddit user Hour-Sort8656, however, it was the other way around. In a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’, the woman explained that she recently realized her mom was acting “strange” and “obsessive” whenever it came to food.

So now, for her upcoming visit, Hour-Sort8656 plans to give her a taste of her own medicine.

As much as this woman appreciates everything her mom has done for her, she believes that their food rules were way too strict

Image credits: Danik Prihodko (not the actual photo)

So she plans to give her mom a taste of her own medicine

Image credits: PNW Production (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

As the story went viral, the woman updated her post providing additional context

Image credits: Hour-Sort8656

And most people believe she should continue with her plan