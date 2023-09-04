 Woman Wants To Give Mom A Taste Of Her Own Medicine By Implementing Her Bizarre ‘Food Rules’ | Bored Panda
Woman Wants To Give Mom A Taste Of Her Own Medicine By Implementing Her Bizarre ‘Food Rules’
Parenting, Relationships

Woman Wants To Give Mom A Taste Of Her Own Medicine By Implementing Her Bizarre ‘Food Rules’

Indrė Lukošiūtė and
Rokas Laurinavičius

Many of us grow up thinking we have strict parents. But as time goes by and we hear about other households, we often realize that our definition of the word needs to be revisited.

For Reddit user Hour-Sort8656, however, it was the other way around. In a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’, the woman explained that she recently realized her mom was acting “strange” and “obsessive” whenever it came to food.

So now, for her upcoming visit, Hour-Sort8656 plans to give her a taste of her own medicine.

As much as this woman appreciates everything her mom has done for her, she believes that their food rules were way too strict

Image credits: Danik Prihodko (not the actual photo)

So she plans to give her mom a taste of her own medicine

Image credits: PNW Production (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

Image credits:  Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

As the story went viral, the woman updated her post providing additional context

Image credits: Hour-Sort8656

And most people believe she should continue with her plan

Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Indrė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Fashion design. On her free time she likes to re-watch her favorite movies/tv shows and hang out with her cat. She loves anything that has horror and/or mystery vibe to it. She is also a proud back seat gamer.

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of the things I noted was "I also told her I didn't want to see her yet she still booked a plane ticket." This person's mother has not learned anything about boundaries and appropriate behaviour. She does what she wants, and don't care about the repercussions.

2
2points
reply
Tyke
Tyke
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really want to know how the visit went, this one needs a follow up

0
0points
reply
Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow. No food at school, no eating, but mom stuffs herself full.

0
0points
reply
