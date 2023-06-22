Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Wholesome Story Of A Dad Taking His Daughter’s Favorite Toy To Work After She Left It In The Car
36points
Parenting, Wholesome10 hours ago

Wholesome Story Of A Dad Taking His Daughter’s Favorite Toy To Work After She Left It In The Car

Margo Butautaite
BoredPanda staff

Do you remember favorite childhood toy? Mine was an orange mouse named Chester and he had massive ears that were perfect for listening to all my stories. Whenever he had to be washed, my mum would tell me he was going on an underwater mission. Now, as a grown up, I realize how that it was my mum’s efforts that made Chester so special. Parents create magic for their kids and this Reddit user proved that by taking adorable photos of his daughter’s favorite toy helping him out at work.

More info: Reddit

Sometimes toys do come alive and have extraordinary adventures

This Reddit user shared a story about a very unusual work day he and his new colleague Sheepy had

Image credits: KimAndersson

Sheepy helped to pack morning tea

Image credits: KimAndersson

Dutifully packed lunches with extra care and love

Lighted the fire (under a proper supervision!)

Image credits: KimAndersson

Children view the world differently than grown ups. Adults have problem leaving their favorite things at home while to the little ones it can seem like the end of the world. Toys become their comfort objects, that help them relax, gain independence and share experiences and adventure together. No wonder kids insist on bringing their toys everywhere!

Carefully prepped the medication according to instructions

And dished out dinner at the end of the work day

Image credits: KimAndersson

Childhood is such a short and wonderful period of time when days seem to last forever, chocolate tastes better and the world is filled with wonders. When we grow up we forget scrapped knees, monsters under the bed disappear and the magic fades, but every time we look back at our childhood toys, the heart gets filled with love and nostalgia. Today, this Reddit’s daughter is little girl who was worried about her favorite feeling lonely. Soon, she will be a grown up woman who will look at these pictures fondly and remember her dad’s love.

Share a happy memory of your favorite childhood toy in the comments.

Sheepy proved to be very popular among reddit comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Margo Butautaite
Margo Butautaite
Author, BoredPanda staff

Margo studied Philosophy and Creative Writing in gloomy Scotland, maybe that is the reason she is so fond of the rainy days. When not writing or reading, she enjoys a good cup of tea, conspiracy theories and befriending all the dogs in the neighbourhood.

Read more »
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Homepage
Next in Parenting
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
Nay Wilson
Nay Wilson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is parenting done right 🙂 good job, dad.

1
1point
reply
Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I did the same thing when my youngest granddaughter accidently left one of her "friends" behind after a sleepover. I photographed her pink kitty eating a tiny pancake, taking a nap, helping with chores, reading "Harold and the Purple Crayon, and playing hide and seek. She loved it! Actually, so did I - planning the series of photos, texting them to her mom's phone, and knowing that she enjoyed seeing them.

0
0points
reply
POST
Nay Wilson
Nay Wilson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is parenting done right 🙂 good job, dad.

1
1point
reply
Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I did the same thing when my youngest granddaughter accidently left one of her "friends" behind after a sleepover. I photographed her pink kitty eating a tiny pancake, taking a nap, helping with chores, reading "Harold and the Purple Crayon, and playing hide and seek. She loved it! Actually, so did I - planning the series of photos, texting them to her mom's phone, and knowing that she enjoyed seeing them.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda