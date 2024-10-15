Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Best Thing Since Sliced Bread": TikTok Dad's Viral Ziploc Bag Hack Stuns The Internet
News

“Best Thing Since Sliced Bread”: TikTok Dad’s Viral Ziploc Bag Hack Stuns The Internet

A dad’s ingenious Ziploc bag hack went viral, as his simple trick showed how a person could save some money. Taking to his TikTok page on August 30, Dustin Hadley, also known by his username “that40yearguy,” demonstrated how people could turn a single ​​sealable plastic bag into multiple bags for free.

In a video that has since amassed nearly 460,000 views, the father-of-three shared how to cut a Ziploc bag in half using a heated knife held over an open flame.

The heat ensures the edges are properly sealed—resulting in two smaller bags for the price of one, The Daily Mail reported on Monday (October 14).

In the video, Dustin filmed himself placing a sandwich bag flat on a wooden cutting board and then heating a sharp, non-serrated knife over an open flame.

A dad's ingenious Ziploc bag hack went viral

"Best Thing Since Sliced Bread": TikTok Dad’s Viral Ziploc Bag Hack Stuns The Internet

Image credits: Dustin Hadley

"Best Thing Since Sliced Bread": TikTok Dad’s Viral Ziploc Bag Hack Stuns The Internet

Image credits: that40yearguy

He used a gas stove but a lighter or even a candle would work, Parade reported on September 11.

The creative dad, known to start off his videos—followed by 4 million people—with the catchphrase: “You’re telling me for 40 years I could’ve been doing this?” wrote in the caption: “Make your own snack-sized bags for kids or smaller portions.”

Hundreds of people flocked to praise Dustin’s tip, with a TikTok user commenting: “I can’t even with the Ziploc bag trick! Amazing! Thank you!!!”

His simple trick showed how a person could save some money

"Best Thing Since Sliced Bread": TikTok Dad’s Viral Ziploc Bag Hack Stuns The Internet

Image credits: that40yearguy

"Best Thing Since Sliced Bread": TikTok Dad’s Viral Ziploc Bag Hack Stuns The Internet

Image credits: that40yearguy

A person wrote: “That’s the best thing since sliced bread!!!”

A separate individual chimed in: “Dang, Why I didn’t think of that and complained about not having the right size bags and so much waste.”

While Dustin’s hack impressed many viewers, experts pointed out that heating a knife over an open flame can take several seconds, with no specific timeframe to guarantee safety or effectiveness.

Dustin Hadley, also known by his username "that40yearguy," took to his TikTok page on August 30

"Best Thing Since Sliced Bread": TikTok Dad’s Viral Ziploc Bag Hack Stuns The Internet

Image credits: that40yearguy

Knives made of thinner metal will heat up faster, and a stronger flame, like that of a gas stove, will heat a knife faster than a weaker flame, such as a candle or lighter, according to Parade.

Moreover, experts warned that heating a knife over an open flame could damage the utensil. Therefore, they advised against using an expensive knife for this hack.

In the same TikTok video, the inventive dad also demonstrated how to wrap a present with wrapping paper that had been cut too small. 

"Best Thing Since Sliced Bread": TikTok Dad’s Viral Ziploc Bag Hack Stuns The Internet

Image credits: that40yearguy

He explained: “Normally I’ll either cut me a whole new piece or cut me a little strip taped down where I didn’t cut it right.”

By rotating the gift and placing it diagonally on the paper, Dustin showed how the material could stretch a bit further. 

An additional hack featured in the same clip showcased how to easily unwrap a lollipop. The TikToker noted: “I am a sucker for a lollipop and something I don’t understand is why the wrappers have to be so hard to get off.”

Dustin demonstrated how people could turn a single ​​sealable plastic bag into multiple bags, for free

@that40yearguy Be sure to watch the whole video! There are 4 AWESOME TIPS in the video! 🤯 #tips #hack ♬ original sound – That40yearguy

Dustin went on to show how to grip the top of the lollipop and the bottom of the wrapper, before twisting back and forth to release it, as per The Mail.

In a final hack, the inventive father displayed how to retrieve a helium balloon stuck on the ceiling by simply spraying it with water.

Bored Panda has contacted Dustin for comment.

"I learn so much," a viewer commented

"Best Thing Since Sliced Bread": TikTok Dad’s Viral Ziploc Bag Hack Stuns The Internet

"Best Thing Since Sliced Bread": TikTok Dad’s Viral Ziploc Bag Hack Stuns The Internet

"Best Thing Since Sliced Bread": TikTok Dad’s Viral Ziploc Bag Hack Stuns The Internet

"Best Thing Since Sliced Bread": TikTok Dad’s Viral Ziploc Bag Hack Stuns The Internet

"Best Thing Since Sliced Bread": TikTok Dad’s Viral Ziploc Bag Hack Stuns The Internet

"Best Thing Since Sliced Bread": TikTok Dad’s Viral Ziploc Bag Hack Stuns The Internet

"Best Thing Since Sliced Bread": TikTok Dad’s Viral Ziploc Bag Hack Stuns The Internet

"Best Thing Since Sliced Bread": TikTok Dad’s Viral Ziploc Bag Hack Stuns The Internet

"Best Thing Since Sliced Bread": TikTok Dad’s Viral Ziploc Bag Hack Stuns The Internet

"Best Thing Since Sliced Bread": TikTok Dad’s Viral Ziploc Bag Hack Stuns The Internet

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I'm a journalist who works as Bored Panda's News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: "Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog" and "The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light". You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I'm a journalist who works as Bored Panda's News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: "Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog" and "The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light". You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Sunny Day
Sunny Day
Sunny Day
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Wouldn't it be more economical and ecological friendly to just re-use the sandwich bag? You don't have to fill it up for kids. Put in a kid serving, then use the bag again tomorrow.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
Kraneia The Dancing Dryad
Kraneia The Dancing Dryad
Kraneia The Dancing Dryad
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Or even better, use lil plastic snack boxes, if your kids are old enough to be responsible for bringing them home every day

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Babs McGurk
Babs McGurk
Babs McGurk
Community Member
22 minutes ago

They make snack size zipper bags. Why not buy those instead of creating a great deal of work for yourself, with very, very little economical savings?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
