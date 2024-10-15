“Best Thing Since Sliced Bread”: TikTok Dad’s Viral Ziploc Bag Hack Stuns The Internet

ADVERTISEMENT

A dad’s ingenious Ziploc bag hack went viral, as his simple trick showed how a person could save some money. Taking to his TikTok page on August 30, Dustin Hadley, also known by his username “that40yearguy,” demonstrated how people could turn a single ​​sealable plastic bag into multiple bags for free.

In a video that has since amassed nearly 460,000 views, the father-of-three shared how to cut a Ziploc bag in half using a heated knife held over an open flame.

The heat ensures the edges are properly sealed—resulting in two smaller bags for the price of one, The Daily Mail reported on Monday (October 14).

In the video, Dustin filmed himself placing a sandwich bag flat on a wooden cutting board and then heating a sharp, non-serrated knife over an open flame.

Image credits: Dustin Hadley

Image credits: that40yearguy

He used a gas stove but a lighter or even a candle would work, Parade reported on September 11.

The creative dad, known to start off his videos—followed by 4 million people—with the catchphrase: “You’re telling me for 40 years I could’ve been doing this?” wrote in the caption: “Make your own snack-sized bags for kids or smaller portions.”

Hundreds of people flocked to praise Dustin’s tip, with a TikTok user commenting: “I can’t even with the Ziploc bag trick! Amazing! Thank you!!!”

Image credits: that40yearguy

Image credits: that40yearguy

A person wrote: “That’s the best thing since sliced bread!!!”

A separate individual chimed in: “Dang, Why I didn’t think of that and complained about not having the right size bags and so much waste.”

While Dustin’s hack impressed many viewers, experts pointed out that heating a knife over an open flame can take several seconds, with no specific timeframe to guarantee safety or effectiveness.

Image credits: that40yearguy

Knives made of thinner metal will heat up faster, and a stronger flame, like that of a gas stove, will heat a knife faster than a weaker flame, such as a candle or lighter, according to Parade.

Moreover, experts warned that heating a knife over an open flame could damage the utensil. Therefore, they advised against using an expensive knife for this hack.

In the same TikTok video, the inventive dad also demonstrated how to wrap a present with wrapping paper that had been cut too small.

Image credits: that40yearguy

He explained: “Normally I’ll either cut me a whole new piece or cut me a little strip taped down where I didn’t cut it right.”

By rotating the gift and placing it diagonally on the paper, Dustin showed how the material could stretch a bit further.

An additional hack featured in the same clip showcased how to easily unwrap a lollipop. The TikToker noted: “I am a sucker for a lollipop and something I don’t understand is why the wrappers have to be so hard to get off.”

Dustin went on to show how to grip the top of the lollipop and the bottom of the wrapper, before twisting back and forth to release it, as per The Mail.

In a final hack, the inventive father displayed how to retrieve a helium balloon stuck on the ceiling by simply spraying it with water.

Bored Panda has contacted Dustin for comment.

