Black Man Refuses To Take His Mixed Kid Out In Public After Several Incidents With The Police
We like to think society has progressed—but for many, assumptions and appearances can still come with serious consequences.
A father of four is rethinking whether it’s safe to take his 3-year-old daughter out alone. After she threw a tantrum during a grocery trip, her lighter complexion led strangers to falsely believe he was taking someone else’s child. He ended up in handcuffs, separated from his kids, and traumatized by the experience.
Now he’s searching for a safer way forward.
Read the full story below.
A father was left traumatized after strangers wrongly accused him of kidnapping his own daughter
Now, he’s debating whether he should take her out in public alone again
Image credits: Mammoth-Sentence-734
The story left people furious, and many gave advice to help him stay safe
As someone said, go scorched earth. Do not let any of this slide, from the cuntpunch to the cops who didn't even give you a chance to try and explain. Let lessons be learned. and if they get fired, they will have time on their hands to rethink their strategies and lives. I doubt they will but at least an unpaid suspension and mandatory training.
I am Brazilian. My first wife is black. Our son is much darker than me. I've been detained by police twice when I was alone with him when he was still little. Once at a playground for suspiciously taking photos of a black child. And once at a national park for flying a threatening looking balsa wood rubber band powered plane. They were worried I was a terrorist teaching my son how to bomb Americans.
This vigilante behavior is crazy and dangerous. Who would assume that a screaming toddler is being KIDNAPPED instead of just having a meltdown like kids do?
You see it in the comments section of BP quite a lot, condemning people who didn't act in situations like these and saying you should always trust your instincts and do somethingLoad More Replies...
