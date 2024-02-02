Men Keep Whining About Taylor Swift Online, So This Dad Reveals Why It’s Bad To Do So

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce, the singer has been appearing at The National Football League games to support her new boo. Sadly, she started receiving a lot of hate from NFL fans for doing this, and the situation quickly turned ugly. At the same time, a lot of people online have shown support for her.

One of those people is the man from today’s story. He made a video arguing that men should stop their nasty hate towards Swift, as it can very easily negatively affect their daughters. The video went viral as a part of a discussion about hate for Taylor and its misogynistic roots.

More info: TikTok

One dad made a video saying that men who hate Taylor Swift for supporting her boyfriend are only making it worse for themselves by diminishing their daughters’ self-esteem

Share icon

Image credits: Taylor Swift

“For those of you people out there, especially grown men, expressing all this nasty, ridiculous hate for Taylor Swift just for existing and supporting her boyfriend in the NFL.”

“Keep in mind Taylor Swift’s not gonna see or hear any of that. But you know who will? Your daughters.”

Share icon

Image credits: @peoplescourt79

“And with all this juvenile hate you’re showing Taylor Swift for simply being there, you’re encouraging your daughters to shrink themselves, reduce who they are. Because if they do anything more than [that], if they just decide to be themselves, they’re gonna get a whole lot of hate from not only the world but from people just like you — their own parents.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need to do better. Straight up.”

Share icon

Image credits: Anastasia Shuraeva (not the actual picture)

The video was posted by TikTok user @peoplescourt79, or Robert People. He is an author, screenwriter, and editor who’s been a professional in the industry for 20 years. On TikTok, Robert creates videos on a variety of topics that interest him, from writing to social issues and pop culture, Taylor Swift included.

In his viral video, Robert explained how men spreading nasty hate towards Taylor Swift won’t hurt the singer directly, as she can’t hear them. But their daughters can hear them.

And it encourages them not to like who they are. In Robert’s words, to “shrink themselves” and “reduce who they are.” Girls understand that when they do something that expresses themselves, they can possibly get hate as Taylor Swift does. And this hate does not only come from the world of strangers. It comes from their parents. That can be extremely damaging.

Watch the video here

As Bored Panda has already discussed, recently, Taylor Swift has been receiving a lot of hate for showing up at NFL games to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. Her image is being booed at the games, and people are spreading hate on the internet. It got so bad that some explicit AI images of Taylor were created as an expression of hate towards her, and these were spread online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: peoplescourt79

You may wonder, ‘Why is it so bad that Taylor shows up at these games?’ After all, she’s just there to support her boyfriend, and it’s not her fault that the cameras keep showing her. Well, some hardcore NFL fans say that her presence distracts everyone from the game. Another view of the situation is that a lot of this hate stems from the conflict between some NFL fan’s conservative political views and Taylor’s liberal views.

Of course, Swifties did not wait a second to defend their icon online. But they weren’t the only ones. Famous people like David Letterman expressed their support for the singer, who said that he’s #teamtaylor.

J.J. Watt, former Arizona Cardinals defensive end player, expressed that he doesn’t understand why there’s so much hate for Taylor online. He said that male celebrities are constantly showing up to games and are being shown, but they don’t receive such an uproar. Taylor is just supporting her significant other and shouldn’t have to deal with all this.

Sports media personalities, such as Colin Cowherd, called the whole situation misogynistic, and Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson said that claims that Swift is ruining the NFL are completely false. And they’re not wrong. For example, current NFL viewership is beating its own records, as many new people are tuning in because of the singer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce himself has voiced that he loves it when his girlfriend shows up at his games. He said that he and Taylor are just two people in a relationship who support each other and have fun. Swift herself has said she doesn’t care if she annoys some “dads, Brads, and Chads,” as she has no awareness of how much she’s shown on screen during the games while she supports Travis.

People in the comments under Robert People’s video also don’t view this relationship as a bad thing. A lot of them thanked the TikTok creator for expressing such a thought. One woman even said it made her cry. Others just shared experiences from their lives that happened all because Taylor Swift started appearing at NFL games. Sadly, not every one of them was happy. One woman shared that after seeing her boyfriend hate the singer so much, she understood that she never wants to have kids, especially daughters, with him. Well, maybe it’s better to know now rather than later, right?

“This is the best take I’ve seen”: People online were very supportive of the dad’s stance, which brought them to life-changing realizations and even tears

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon