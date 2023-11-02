Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“It Drives Me Crazy”: Father Keeps Hanging Up On Daughter, She Makes Him Lose Electricity
Family, Relationships

“It Drives Me Crazy”: Father Keeps Hanging Up On Daughter, She Makes Him Lose Electricity

Kornelija Viečaitė and
Ieva Pečiulytė
Dealing with parents when you’re an adult can be a challenge. Although you’re all grown up, some things never change. Strained relationships, unresolved childhood conflicts, or clashes in values can make communication difficult. These things can be even more challenging in the context of different cultures.

One woman shared a story on r/pettyrevenge a few days ago. She vents about having to deal with her stubborn father who got in the habit of hanging up the phone too early. Frustrated over the constant communication breakdown, she left his electricity bills unpaid. Was her little rebellious revenge deserved? Check out the whole story below!

Communication with your parents when you’re an adult can be hard

Image credits: Connor Gardenhire (not the actual photo)

This woman decided to teach her father a lesson for not listening and constantly hanging up on her

Image credits: Tim Samuel (not the actual photo)

The OP clarified some things with an edit – she usually gets along with her father just fine

Image source: pritachi 

The author of the post also provided some context while answering questions from commenters

cemurray280 avatar
Strawberry Pizza
Strawberry Pizza
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The fact that she had to make that edit shows us exactly what Reddit is like. Damn. Go touch some grass.

swathikavenkatesan avatar
Sneaky Snake
Sneaky Snake
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"If he gets a text, he will call that person. And then hang up on them too." Hahaha. Sound like my dad. I'm from India too.

