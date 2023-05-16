Dad Films Himself Leaving His Kids In Coach While Flying First Class, Saying He “Earned It” And That You Shouldn’t “Spoil” Your Kids

Flying with kids is a whole can of worms, but most people tend to talk about crying, keeping them entertained, and the general chaos they can create. Less often, does the discussion turn to the costs.

A dad filmed a TikTok that ended up going pretty viral as its contents split a lot of opinions online. In the clip, he leaves his kids in economy class (with a nanny) and heads off to fly first class, as he believes that one shouldn’t spoil children. The comments section was rife with discussion, as some agreed with this argument and others thought he was being unnecessarily cruel to his kids.

Flying first class is comfortable, but is this luxury wasted on younger children?

Image credits: samuel_leeds

A dad certainly thought so, when he filmed a TikTok where he left his kids in economy class while he flew at the front of the plane

Some viewers agreed with the logic, after all, kids don’t need lots of legroom and complimentary champagne

While others thought it wasn’t actually teaching the kids anything