Dad Films Himself Leaving His Kids In Coach While Flying First Class, Saying He “Earned It” And That You Shouldn’t “Spoil” Your Kids
Parenting, Travel

Dad Films Himself Leaving His Kids In Coach While Flying First Class, Saying He “Earned It” And That You Shouldn’t “Spoil” Your Kids

Justin Sandberg and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

Flying with kids is a whole can of worms, but most people tend to talk about crying, keeping them entertained, and the general chaos they can create. Less often, does the discussion turn to the costs.

A dad filmed a TikTok that ended up going pretty viral as its contents split a lot of opinions online. In the clip, he leaves his kids in economy class (with a nanny) and heads off to fly first class, as he believes that one shouldn’t spoil children. The comments section was rife with discussion, as some agreed with this argument and others thought he was being unnecessarily cruel to his kids.
More info: TikTok

Flying first class is comfortable, but is this luxury wasted on younger children?

A dad certainly thought so, when he filmed a TikTok where he left his kids in economy class while he flew at the front of the plane

You can watch the full clip here

@samuel_leeds Don’t worry, they were sat with their nanny ❤️ dint spoil your children #samuelleeds #richpeopleproblems #spoiledchild ♬ original sound – Samuel Leeds

Some viewers agreed with the logic, after all, kids don’t need lots of legroom and complimentary champagne

While others thought it wasn’t actually teaching the kids anything

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Chrissyfox
Chrissyfox
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have four kids. They would have whooped and cheered if their dad and I had trusted them enough to leave them to their own devices. It shows them you consider them grown up enough to behave without us breathing down their necks. Builds character. I wouldn't leave a toddler however unless the nanny was comfortable. But never having had a nanny I guess it's moot point...

2
2points
reply
MorganGood
MorganGood
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Juśka Ka
Juśka Ka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't have a problem with that. It's like buying expensive shoes for a 4yo. Why waist money when they will be just as happy (if not happier) with a Peppa Pig pair of trainers for £20

1
1point
reply
Chrissyfox
Chrissyfox
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have four kids. They would have whooped and cheered if their dad and I had trusted them enough to leave them to their own devices. It shows them you consider them grown up enough to behave without us breathing down their necks. Builds character. I wouldn't leave a toddler however unless the nanny was comfortable. But never having had a nanny I guess it's moot point...

2
2points
reply
MorganGood
MorganGood
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Juśka Ka
Juśka Ka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't have a problem with that. It's like buying expensive shoes for a 4yo. Why waist money when they will be just as happy (if not happier) with a Peppa Pig pair of trainers for £20

1
1point
reply
