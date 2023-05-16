Dad Films Himself Leaving His Kids In Coach While Flying First Class, Saying He “Earned It” And That You Shouldn’t “Spoil” Your Kids
Flying with kids is a whole can of worms, but most people tend to talk about crying, keeping them entertained, and the general chaos they can create. Less often, does the discussion turn to the costs.
A dad filmed a TikTok that ended up going pretty viral as its contents split a lot of opinions online. In the clip, he leaves his kids in economy class (with a nanny) and heads off to fly first class, as he believes that one shouldn’t spoil children. The comments section was rife with discussion, as some agreed with this argument and others thought he was being unnecessarily cruel to his kids.
Flying first class is comfortable, but is this luxury wasted on younger children?
A dad certainly thought so, when he filmed a TikTok where he left his kids in economy class while he flew at the front of the plane
You can watch the full clip here
@samuel_leeds Don’t worry, they were sat with their nanny ❤️ dint spoil your children #samuelleeds #richpeopleproblems #spoiledchild ♬ original sound – Samuel Leeds
I have four kids. They would have whooped and cheered if their dad and I had trusted them enough to leave them to their own devices. It shows them you consider them grown up enough to behave without us breathing down their necks. Builds character. I wouldn't leave a toddler however unless the nanny was comfortable. But never having had a nanny I guess it's moot point...
I don't have a problem with that. It's like buying expensive shoes for a 4yo. Why waist money when they will be just as happy (if not happier) with a Peppa Pig pair of trainers for £20
