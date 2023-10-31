ADVERTISEMENT

A great part of Halloween is just how creative you can get. From cozy, fall vibes, to terrifying ghouls and skeletons, decorations and costumes, there is a little bit of something for everyone. But one father and architect goes above and beyond every year when he makes massive and creative Halloween Sculptures.

This year, he is constructing a truly massive Norwegian-inspired troll to terrorize any who dare step foot in his neighborhood. People from all over the internet shared their thoughts and admiration for this deeply impressive work.

More info: TikTok

A dad put his architectural skills to good use every year by building imposing Halloween installations

Image credits: parkersaltsman

Image credits: parkersaltsman

Image credits: parkersaltsman

If the size of the troll wasn’t enough, it’s mouth has a special feature

Image credits: parkersaltsman

Image credits: parkersaltsman

Image credits: parkersaltsman

Image credits: parkersaltsman

You can view the full video here

#spooky #Splice ♬ original sound – Parker Saltsman @parkersaltsman In the dark recesses of Norway’s forests, mythical trolls lurk. Large, humanoid beings with grotesque, rugged features: forest trolls are part of the spirit and folklore of the wilderness. If touched by the first rays of sunlight, their rugged features turn to stone. The forest troll is a testament to the enduring connection between folklore and the untamed realms of nature. #halloween

Below is collection of his previous pieces

Egyptian Cobra Goddess

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

A Walking Man: Tribute to the Spirits Among Us

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

A dragon installation that “landed” on Saltsman’s roof

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

“Oceanna” Ghost Ship display

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

Gorilla installation

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

A spaceship installation

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

Viewers were thoroughly impressed with the constructions

