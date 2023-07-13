Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Dad Wants Kid’s College Fund To Cover Medical Bills For His Second Family
36 points
Parenting, Relationships

Dad Wants Kid’s College Fund To Cover Medical Bills For His Second Family

Dovilas Bukauskas and
Gabija Palšytė

A split in the family is hard for everyone to navigate and process, but for one person, their life across two families was put under extraordinary stress. Their father, who had an affair, left, and started a new family, tried to force them into an ethical dilemma that most of us can’t imagine facing.

College funds are a key part of many families’ plans for the future, as a higher education can unlock countless opportunities. This person’s father, however, jeopardized that college fund by asking to empty it to treat a deadly illness in the family he created after he left.

Parents shouldn’t force their children into difficult ethical choices if they can help it

Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual photo)

One person’s father tried to foist responsibility for his second family’s health issues onto his first family

Image credits: BGStock72 (not the actual photo)

Eventually, the author added an update after discussing the issue further with their mother

Image credits: ThrowRA77474

Commenters were overwhelmingly supportive, emphasizing that the father’s problem was not the child’s responsibility

Tracy Sellars
Tracy Sellars
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The most disgusting part of this is a family has to go bankrupt because of a medical issue.

