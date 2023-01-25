Man Asks If He Was Wrong To Cut Trip With His Wife Short After Learning His In-Laws Weren’t Feeding His Kid Properly

Many will probably agree that marriage is not always easy. And while it may absolutely be a blissful journey, it is not unusual to run across some hiccups along the way.

This is especially relevant to newlyweds who are just learning to adjust and, well, adapt to their new roles – but God knows how many things you can learn about your partner in that first year.

Conflicts based on household chores, debt and money issues, values and beliefs, a rocky relationship with in-laws – all of this is just a minor portion of what can go wrong. However, the trouble doubles when there’s a child involved.

The star of today’s article has a kid from a previous relationship and recently found himself in a bit of a pickle. The thing is, his wife insisted that they leave the boy with her parents while they vacationed away on their delayed honeymoon, and while the man was hesitant to do so due to his son’s dietary needs, he agreed – but was quick to regret it.

You know what they say: “Children always come first”

Image credits: faungg’s photos (not the actual photo)

“AITA for cutting the trip with my wife short after I learned that my son’s step-grandparents weren’t feeding him properly?” – this internet user resorted to one of Reddit’s most judgmental communities, asking its members whether he’s indeed a jerk for cutting his and his wife’s long-awaited trip short after finding out that his in-laws refused to accommodate his child’s dietary needs. The post managed to garner over 11K upvotes as well as 1.9K comments discussing the situation.

Man ponders if he was wrong to cut his honeymoon trip short after learning his in-laws weren’t feeding his 9-year-old properly

Image credits: Throwra324546

The man began his post by revealing that he and his wife tied the knot a couple of months ago. The couple was unable to go on a honeymoon right away, but he was later able to plan a trip.

The author originally planned to leave his 9-year-old with his regular babysitter, but the woman insisted they leave him with her parents. Since his child has particular dietary limitations owing to medical issues, and there was also this episode where the in-laws referred to his needs as being “spoiled,” the post’s author was a little apprehensive, but he eventually gave in and did just that.

The OP’s in-laws once called his kid “spoiled” because of his dietary restrictions; therefore, he had originally intended to leave him with his babysitter

Image credits: Throwra324546

On the fourth day of the trip, he got a call from his son telling him that he hadn’t had a cooked meal in days and had just been eating snacks. Needless to say, the author of the post was taken aback. The man asked his offspring if his grandparents had cooked any of his regular dishes that were on the list that he had handed to them prior, and he said no.

After being persuaded by his wife, he eventually gave in and left his offspring with his step-grandparents

Image credits: Throwra324546

Once it had all sunk in, the post’s creator grew livid, especially after he reached out to his mother-in-law, who argued that she wasn’t a personal cook and that it wasn’t her fault that his son – you guessed it – is spoiled.

Naturally, the man cut the trip short and went to collect his child immediately. The wife was upset and couldn’t understand why he had to leave and couldn’t just let the babysitter take care of all the feeding.

Later on, the kid called, complaining that he had only been eating snacks since his grandparents refused to accommodate his dietary needs

Image credits: Throwra324546

Image credits: P C (not the actual photo)

The matter grew into a conflict real quick; the woman ended up telling the author that her parents owed him nothing and slammed him for always ruining things. Particularly this trip, which she had allegedly paid for.

Many will probably agree that the behavior of both the wife and her parents screams “red flag.” At the end of the day, it’s a 9-year-old child that we’re talking about. But, unfortunately for all of us, humans can be pretty unpredictable, and getting into a relationship when you already have a kid doesn’t always work out. However, what’s really odd is that it was the wife who initiated leaving the little one with her parents, but she was then quick to throw in the whole “they don’t owe you anything” argument.

What do you think about this situation? And what would you do if you were in the author’s shoes?

Image credits: RODNAE Productions (not the actual photo)