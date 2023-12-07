ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Maïa Zeidan, a multi-talented artist based in Montréal, Canada. Besides being an animator, she also creates 2D illustrations featuring adorable characters in beautiful settings.

In Zeidan's work, you can almost feel the love, friendship, and curiosity that the characters share. Looking at her illustrations is like watching a snapshot from a heartwarming animated movie. They are more than just pictures; they're stories waiting to be told.

Scroll down to discover the wonderful world of Maïa Zeidan's art.

More info: Instagram | maia-zeidan.net | Facebook | twitter.com | maiaz.artstation.com

#1

Illustration Of A Chicken Playing For Little Chickens

maiazeidan Report

#2

Illustration Of A Sheep And A Fox

maiazeidan Report

#3

Illustration Of A Giraffe

maiazeidan Report

#4

Illustration Of A Snow Storm

maiazeidan Report

#5

Illustration Of A Squid And A Fish

maiazeidan Report

#6

Illustration Of A Snail In The Rain

maiazeidan Report

Lil Miss Hobbit
Lil Miss Hobbit
Lil Miss Hobbit
Community Member
30 minutes ago

So cute! Fuchsia's were my favorite flower growing up. My dad would get me a hanging basket of them every summer.

#7

Illustration Of A Bear With Its Cub

maiazeidan Report

#8

Illustration Of A Hedgehog With A Butterfly

maiazeidan Report

#9

Illustration Of A Bloated Fish

maiazeidan Report

#10

Illustration Of A Dog Swimming With A Little Duck

maiazeidan Report

#11

Illustration Of A Rabbit And A Hamster

maiazeidan Report

#12

Illustration Of A Deer And A Bird

maiazeidan Report

#13

Illustration Of A Red Panda

maiazeidan Report

#14

Illustration Of A Panda

maiazeidan Report

#15

Illustration Of A Bee And A Flower

maiazeidan Report

#16

Illustration Of A Kid With His Toys

maiazeidan Report

#17

Illustration Of A Bird And A Carb

maiazeidan Report

#18

Illustration Of A Vampire Mouse And A Spider

maiazeidan Report

#19

Illustration Of A Worm And A Fly

maiazeidan Report

#20

Illustrations Of A Rabbit And A Cloud

maiazeidan Report

#21

Illustration Of Vegetables

maiazeidan Report

#22

Illustration Of A Squirrel And A Wolf

maiazeidan Report

#23

Illustration Of A Lizard

maiazeidan Report

#24

Illustration Of A Pig

maiazeidan Report

#25

Illustration Of A Bird And A Lady Bug

maiazeidan Report

#26

Illustration Of An Elf

maiazeidan Report

#27

Illustration Of A Vampire And A Ghost

maiazeidan Report

#28

Illustration Of A Fox And A Little Bird

maiazeidan Report

#29

Illustration Of A Dog And A Mouse

maiazeidan Report

#30

Illustration Of A Monkey

maiazeidan Report

#31

Illustration Of A Rhino

maiazeidan Report

