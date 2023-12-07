ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Maïa Zeidan, a multi-talented artist based in Montréal, Canada. Besides being an animator, she also creates 2D illustrations featuring adorable characters in beautiful settings.

In Zeidan's work, you can almost feel the love, friendship, and curiosity that the characters share. Looking at her illustrations is like watching a snapshot from a heartwarming animated movie. They are more than just pictures; they're stories waiting to be told.

Scroll down to discover the wonderful world of Maïa Zeidan's art.

More info: Instagram | maia-zeidan.net | Facebook | twitter.com | maiaz.artstation.com