Everyone needs a mental pick-me-up now and then. A surefire way to improve your mood is to look at cute pictures of animals. If you’ve spent even the slightest amount of time on the internet, you’ve probably realized that these sorts of wholesome pics are popular for a very good reason.

This Facebook group is dedicated to funny, heartwarming and downright wholesome pictures of animals doing animal stuff. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

More info: Facebook

#1

Fluffy white cat biting wooden chair leg, playful expression, adorable animal pics that may warm your heart and make you laugh.

    #2

    Horse standing on a hill with a cloud behind it that humorously looks like it is coming from the horse’s rear in animal pics.

    #3

    Cat playfully interacting with glowing string lights, creating a warm and funny animal moment in a cozy setting.

    #4

    Husky dog covered in snow sitting outside on a snowy path, a heartwarming animal pic that may make you laugh.

    #5

    Fluffy black cat caught mid-jump indoors in a playful moment from a collection of animal pics that warm hearts.

    #6

    Cat stretching on a floor mat while people nearby perform similar stretches in an indoor setting.

    #7

    Young hippo standing on a concrete surface in an enclosure, showcasing a cute and heartwarming animal pic.

    #8

    Black cat lying on a wooden floor with legs stretched, one bent unusually, in a funny animal pose.

    #9

    Kitten looking at its distorted reflection in a shiny metal bowl, showcasing cute animal pics that warm your heart and make you laugh.

    #10

    Photographer in winter gear sitting by a rocky shore capturing animal pics with a penguin nearby on a cold day.

    #11

    Dog holding spaghetti in its mouth being carried by a person in the kitchen, a funny animal pic that may warm your heart.

    #12

    Playful orange tabby cat grooming itself on a carpet, captured in a warm and funny animal pic moment.

    #13

    Golden retriever yawning on a bed with a framed animal picture in the background, capturing heartwarming animal moments.

    #14

    Golden retriever sitting in front of a child inside a dog crate, a funny and heartwarming animal pic.

    #15

    Funny animal picture of a dog with multiple googly eyes stuck on its snout in a cozy indoor setting.

    #16

    Happy one-eyed dog wearing a floral bandana, a heartwarming animal pic that may make you laugh.

    #17

    Close-up of a bird's face showing detailed feathers and beak in a heartwarming animal pic.

    #18

    A toy figure of Woody from Toy Story posed riding a small black and brown dog on a red blanket indoors.

    #19

    Child sitting by the glass wall with a large polar bear underwater in close interaction, an animal pic that warms the heart.

    #20

    Police officer giving thumbs up next to a dog wearing goggles in a toy car in cheerful animal pics.

    #21

    Smiling woman taking a selfie with a Doberman dog that appears to be grinning in a cozy indoor setting, animal pics.

    #22

    Horse standing on a rooftop above a person riding a motorcycle in a humorous animal pic that may warm your heart.

    #23

    Happy dog with unique spots resembling cartoon character, sitting on paved ground in a warm animal pics collection.

    #24

    Black bird wearing sunglasses on a concrete ground, a funny animal pic that may warm your heart and make you laugh.

    #25

    Man on bus holding a kitten to his ear like a phone, capturing a funny and heartwarming animal moment.

    #26

    A duck walking through a bent metal gate shaped like a horse, blending nature and playful animal pics.

    #27

    Surprised cat sitting at a table with a roasted chicken holding a lit candle in a humorous animal pic.

    #28

    Close-up of a swan taking a curious selfie on a sandy beach with water and sky in the background, animal pics warming heart.

    #29

    Man washing his hair in the shower while a husky dog watches from a chair, creating a heartwarming animal moment.

    #30

    Black bear standing on hind legs, pawing at a backyard grill on a stone patio surrounded by green trees.

    #31

    Realistic animal drawing of a dog's head on paper with hand holding a blue pencil creating the artwork.

    #32

    Tabby cat wearing a paper bag mask with eye and nose holes, a funny and heartwarming animal pic that may make you laugh.

    #33

    Alligator swimming at night in a lit residential pool, a surprising animal pic that may warm your heart and make you laugh.

    #34

    Young deer and dog standing side by side outdoors, creating a heartwarming animal pic that may make you laugh.

    #35

    Two red pandas standing on hind legs facing each other on a path, playful moment from animal pics that warm your heart.

    #36

    Light-colored dog resting its head next to a black animal behind glass in a heartwarming animal pics collection.

    #37

    Dog lying under gate with shadow creating funny animal stripes in a heartwarming animal pic.

    #38

    Cat seeming to hang off a TV screen while ice skating is shown, a funny and heartwarming animal pic.

    #39

    Small dog peeking out of a shark-shaped pet bed, a funny and heartwarming animal pic that may make you laugh.

    #40

    A bird pecking at a slice of toast with melted cheese on a white plate, showcasing funny animal moments.

    #41

    Blurry cat jumping on a pepperoni pizza in a box, capturing a funny moment from animal pics that warm your heart.

    #42

    Cats sitting in a line on the edge of a rooftop, an amusing and heartwarming animal scene outdoors in sunlight.

    #43

    Dog sitting alone on a train, captured in a funny animal pic that may warm your heart and make you laugh.

    #44

    Seal floating upright with head above water in an aquarium, one of the animal pics that may warm your heart and make you laugh.

    #45

    Blurry dog with glowing eyes sitting on carpeted stairs in a dimly lit room, an unusual animal pic with a spooky vibe

    #46

    Tabby cat hiding head inside Meow Mix bag with a cat face, funny animal pics that may warm your heart and make you laugh.

    #47

    Large tortoise resting in a bathroom corner near a toilet, captured in a heartwarming animal pic that may make you laugh.

    #48

    Close-up of a finger pressing a red cushion with small white animal teeth marks visible on the fabric.

    #49

    Police officer writing a ticket while a white goose stands near a black car on a roadside with traffic in the background

    #50

    A black crow wearing oversized sunglasses perched on a rooftop, capturing a funny animal moment.

    #51

    A young man sitting on a couch eating while a cat rapidly moves toward his bowl in a funny animal pic.

    #52

    Tiny baby turtle on a digital scale showing weight of 2 grams in an adorable animal pic that may warm your heart.

    #53

    Two seagulls on a sandy beach, one standing on the other's back, capturing a funny and heartwarming animal moment.

    #54

    Cat peeking from behind a wall at the top of wooden stairs in a heartwarming animal pic that may make you laugh.

    #55

    Fluffy cat sitting and raising paws in a ray of light, creating a funny and heartwarming animal moment indoors.

    #56

    Cat poking head through woven chair seat, showcasing funny and heartwarming animal moments in a cozy indoor setting.

    #57

    Cat, deer, and black bird sharing food from a plate on a wooden floor in a heartwarming animal pics moment.

    #58

    Tabby cat lying on wooden floor with reflection creating a mirrored image, one of the animal pics that may warm your heart.

    #59

    Black cat lying on a striped chair with small goldfish crackers placed all over its body in a playful animal pic.

    #60

    Three deer standing in a field with leafless trees in the background, blending animal pics with nature scenery.

    #61

    Close-up of a dog with colorful sprinkles stuck to its nose in a heartwarming animal pics moment.

    #62

    Close-up of a yawning duckling and a dachshund dog lying side by side in adorable animal pics.

    #63

    Raccoon hugging a small dog outdoors, showcasing heartwarming animal pics that may warm your heart and make you laugh.

    #64

    Friendly stingray resting on the aquarium glass, one of the animal pics sure to warm your heart and make you laugh.

    #65

    Diver underwater hugging a large moray eel with blue ocean background, a heartwarming animal pic moment.

    #66

    Happy gray kitten next to a Whiskas kitten food pouch in a cozy setting, cute animal pics that may warm your heart.

    #67

    Cat lying next to a large fish in a bowl, showcasing a funny and heartwarming animal moment.

    #68

    Cat curiously watching its reflection in an oven door, a heartwarming animal pic that may make you laugh.

    #69

    Cat blending into a torn chair cover, creating a funny and heartwarming animal pic that may make you laugh.

    #70

    Hedgehog wearing a small hat and holding a rusted toy gun, a funny animal pic that may warm your heart.

    #71

    Person lying on a bed with cartoon-themed bedding, holding a phone while a relaxed cat looks out the window nearby.

    #72

    Crocodile sitting against a wall with a relaxed pose next to a cup of tea and a cigarette pack in animal pics collection.

    #73

    Dog wearing glasses and a scarf sitting among passengers on a crowded bus in a funny animal pics moment.

    #74

    Dog clinging to a person's leg while they lean into the back of a red truck, showcasing funny animal behavior.

    #75

    Lion peering through a residential window in an urban setting, creating a surprising and heartwarming animal moment.

    #76

    Black and white dog wearing glasses sitting at a sewing machine in a cozy indoor setting, an animal pic sure to warm hearts.

    #77

    Large monitor lizard standing on hind legs trying to open a door in a home setting, animal pics that may warm your heart.

    #78

    Parrot eating inside a clear dome with red food stains, a funny animal pic that may warm your heart and make you laugh.

    #79

    Large brown pig standing on grass in front of a suburban house, an amusing animal pic that may warm your heart.

    #80

    Black dog standing on hardwood floor wearing black gloves on its front paws in an animal pics that may warm your heart setting

    #81

    Dachshund dog wearing a white shoe on its head, creating a funny and heartwarming animal moment indoors.

    #82

    Sheep sheltering inside a bus stop on a rainy day in a rural area, showing a humorous animal moment from animal pics.

    #83

    Corgi dog viewed through a wine glass, creating a funny distortion in this animal pic that may warm your heart.

    #84

    A cheetah and a tortoise eating together from the same bowl in a heartwarming animal moment.

    #85

    Duck resting in a small puddle on the middle of a quiet street in a suburban neighborhood animal pics.

    #86

    Close-up of a bear in a snowy forest landscape captured in a heartwarming animal pic.

    #87

    Black cat sitting on a table next to a Monopoly board game in a cozy indoor setting, cute animal pics for entertainment.

    #88

    Black cat head poking through cardboard with bee body drawing, one of the animal pics that may warm your heart and make you laugh.

    #89

    Python snake lying on carpet with tiny black arms holding its face, a funny animal pic that may warm your heart and make you laugh.

    #90

    Two cats and two deer standing on hind legs in a wooded area at night in funny animal pics.

    #91

    White kitten lying on a person's head while they work at a computer, one of many animal pics that may warm your heart.

    #92

    Cat lying on a covered car hood in an outdoor parking lot, a funny and heartwarming animal pic.

    #93

    Cat face distorted and reflected through a clear bottle, creating a funny and heartwarming animal pic.

    #94

    German Shepherd lying on carpet next to torn dog obedience training certificate in a funny animal pics moment.

    #95

    Black bird walking with one leg crossed over the other on a paved surface in a funny animal pics moment.

    #96

    White and black cat walking on TV stand with man’s confused face on screen in funny animal pics that warm your heart.

    #97

    Brown dog holding a blue frisbee in its mouth standing on grass, cute animal pics that warm your heart and make you laugh

    #98

    Two cats and a young man appear to be dancing together at a party in this funny animal pics moment.

    #99

    Seagull wearing a slice of bread like a mask, captured in a funny animal pic that may warm your heart.

    #100

    Orange cat curled up inside a rectangular planter next to several flower pots in a cozy indoor setting.

    #101

    Pelican gently resting its beak on a black cat on a stone pier near boats in a heartwarming animal pics moment.

    #102

    Tiny snail on a finger with digitally edited fire breath, a funny and heartwarming animal pic.

    #103

    German Shepherd resting its head on a woman's driving shoulder, showing a heartwarming and funny animal moment inside a car.

    #104

    Close-up of a dog’s nose and eye peeking through a gap in a weathered wooden fence in an animal pic.

    #105

    Dog wearing bright green boots and funny glasses standing on a city street in a humorous animal pics moment

    #106

    Dog wearing large sunglasses with tongue out, posing indoors among animal pics that may warm your heart and make you laugh.

    #107

    Happy dog peeking out of backpack as owner walks through city street in animal pics that warm your heart.

    #108

    Polar bear resting with a green plastic container on its head in a funny animal pic that may warm your heart.

    #109

    Calves standing on and around a broken trampoline in a grassy field, capturing funny animal moments.

    #110

    Cat peeking from under a car with exhaust pipes creating an illusion of sunglasses in funny animal pics.

    #111

    Large white dog cuddling with person on couch, showcasing heartwarming animal pics that may warm your heart and make you laugh.

    #112

    Group of meerkats warming under a heat lamp in an enclosure, showcasing heartwarming animal pics.

    #113

    Three curly-haired dogs wearing leather jackets and sunglasses posing together in front of an open refrigerator.

    #114

    Cat perched on a ceiling fan blade in a dimly lit room, one of many animal pics that may warm your heart.

