99 Animal Adoption Pics From April To Inspire You To Open Up Your Home To (More) Pets
One of the best decisions you can make in life is opening up your home and heart to animals in need. If you have the means to take care of a pet that’s found its way to your local shelter, you’re giving the animal another chance at a happy life. In return, you get a friend for life.
We wanted to remind you that there are so many kindhearted people out there, so Bored Panda has collected lots of wholesome and heartwarming photos of people’s newly adopted pets from the internet this April. Scroll down for a big dose of cuteness and to restore your faith in humanity a little bit.
This post may include affiliate links.
When People Ask To See A Picture Of My Dog
Adopted This Ferocious Creature Last Week
We Adopted A Little Baby Void, Then The Shelter Reached Out Saying Her Sister Missed Her Dearly Sooooo
Before you get inspired by these incredibly wholesome and heartwarming photos to rush off and adopt literally all the animals in your area’s shelters, there are a few things you need to know. In a nutshell, you have to make sure that you’re in a stable enough situation where you can actually take care of new pets at home, instead of being overly idealistic.
It would be horrible if you adopted a pet and then had to return it to that very same shelter once you realized that you don’t have enough space or sufficient finances to take care of the animal’s wants and needs.
My Dog Adopted A New Kitten
Brought A Kitten Home And Was Worried My Big Guy Wouldn't Like Her
The Surprise I Had When I Woke Up This Morning. We Adopted Piti On March 5 And We Didn't Know That She Wad Already Pregnant
According to ‘Four Paws,’ one of the main things you should consider before adopting is to make sure you are committed to taking care of the pet in the long term.
You should understand your new pet’s needs and commit to fulfilling them over the years (and decades) to come. What’s more, you should think about your lifestyle and how bringing a pet into your life could potentially change things.
Think about the characteristics you want in your new pet and be honest with yourself about your day-to-day schedule.
Just Adopted My First Soot Sprite
Newly Adopted!
I Found This Little Guy Abandoned As A Kitten Before He Had Even Opened His Eyes. I Adopted Him And Named Him Panda Bear
Furthermore, you have to be prepared to invest in your pet, and not just in terms of time and affection. Keeping animals happy and healthy can be expensive. You have to be able to cover their food, equipment, training, and veterinary costs.
You have to look at your budget and see if you can afford all the basic expenses, including any emergency ones.
"I Found Him Abandoned And Alone. My Heart Couldn't Bear It. I Will Adopt Him."
Wife And I Are Adopting This Sweet Little Girl From A Rescue Once She Reaches 10 Weeks. They Named Her Minnie But I'm Trying To Think Of A New Name
I Brought Home An Orphaned Bottle Baby, And My Cat Adopted Her As Her Very Own. Now She’s Grown And They Still Love Each Other
‘Four Paws’ suggests that prospective adoptive pet parents look for reputable shelters and rehoming organizations to get in touch with, so they can give you “lots of support and advice.”
If you have any other animals living at home, you have to ensure that they’ll get along with your newly adopted pets.
She Was Gonna Be Left Behind By Her Moving Family, So I Adopted Her
I've Waited My Whole Life To Get A Kitten
As a land-dweller with feets, not flippers, she's obviously a tortoise ;)
Name Suggestions! Adopted This Sweet Girl Today - She Was Dumped At A Walmart
Meanwhile, take the time to make sure your home and family are prepared for the arrival of your pet. You’ll probably need to have a lot of patience as the animal navigates an environment that is completely new to them.
It’ll likely take a while for them to get used to the home and new family. With a bit of care and warmth from your side, they’ll eventually settle in.
I Think The Stray Dog I Adopted Is Broken
Adopted This Distinguished Gentleman Over Two Months Ago. This Was The Day He Finally Got In My Lap And Went To Sleep!
Officially Adopted My Foster Kitten Today. Her Name Is Mademoiselle Madeleine La Petite Noisette
Adopting a pet might not be right for everyone, however, there are still lots of ways that you can help your local animals in need. For example, ‘Four Paws’ suggests that people sponsor specific shelter animals to help meet their food, upkeep, and vet costs while the organization looks after them.
My Adopted Cotton In April 2023 — The Best Decision Ever
Louie, Our Newly Adopted Kitten, Is Adjusting Well
Just Adopted This Guy!
Alternatively, you can pick out an animal shelter and donate some money, whether that’s a one-off sum or monthly donations if you can afford them. That way, the organization can keep the lights on and continue helping pets in need.
Fostering is another option open to you, where you take an animal in for a set period of time until they’re adopted.
Brother And Sister We Adopted From The Streets
I Adopted A New Cat And It Is Very Small. Do You Think It Is Cute?
Hello! We Adopted Our First Kitten Ever 2 Days Ago. Everyone Say Hi To Luna!!🐱🌙
If you love being around animals, you can always consider volunteering some of your time, too. Naturally, what each shelter needs may vary.
But you could potentially end up walking some of the shelter dogs from time to time, playing with shelter cats, and welcoming visitors to open-house events.
Supermodel Siblings?
Update: I Adopted Susie
We Have Adopted A Dog
As per ‘Four Paws,’ reading stories to pets can actually be very helpful, too. “This beautiful gesture is often done by children and has far-reaching effects. Children can become more sensitive to animals, the dogs and cats get more comfortable and lose their fear. Heavily traumatized animals often succeed in regaining trust in people, which increases their chances of adoption.”
Been A Week Since I Adopted This Loaf
This Is Biscuit. We Adopt Him Next Week!
Just Rescued/Stole This Beautiful Girl From A Certain Death
Did these photos inspire you to adopt an animal potentially? Have you ever adopted a pet before, dear Pandas? How did they come into your lives? What’s their character and behavior like?
What advice would you give new pet parents? We’d love to hear all about your pets! Tell us all about them in the comments, and let them know we said ‘Hi!’