One of the best decisions you can make in life is opening up your home and heart to animals in need. If you have the means to take care of a pet that’s found its way to your local shelter, you’re giving the animal another chance at a happy life. In return, you get a friend for life.

We wanted to remind you that there are so many kindhearted people out there, so Bored Panda has collected lots of wholesome and heartwarming photos of people’s newly adopted pets from the internet this April. Scroll down for a big dose of cuteness and to restore your faith in humanity a little bit.

#1

When People Ask To See A Picture Of My Dog

Cute black puppy in a shopping cart, illustrating animal adoption.

Liquid_Lunch_1991 Report

    #2

    Adopted This Ferocious Creature Last Week

    Fluffy kitten climbing jeans on wooden floor, showcasing a cute moment in animal adoption.

    joedad05 Report

    #3

    We Adopted A Little Baby Void, Then The Shelter Reached Out Saying Her Sister Missed Her Dearly Sooooo

    Two black cats cuddling on a sofa, highlighting animal adoption.

    Hlangel Report

    ayraahsan avatar
    Raya
    Raya
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank you for adopting both, especially if they’re a bonded pair ❤️

    Before you get inspired by these incredibly wholesome and heartwarming photos to rush off and adopt literally all the animals in your area’s shelters, there are a few things you need to know. In a nutshell, you have to make sure that you’re in a stable enough situation where you can actually take care of new pets at home, instead of being overly idealistic.

    It would be horrible if you adopted a pet and then had to return it to that very same shelter once you realized that you don’t have enough space or sufficient finances to take care of the animal’s wants and needs.
    #4

    My Dog Adopted A New Kitten

    A dog licking its puppy while lying on a bed, surrounded by cozy blankets, showcasing animal adoption bonding.

    Gloomy_Reality8 Report

    #5

    Brought A Kitten Home And Was Worried My Big Guy Wouldn't Like Her

    Two fluffy gray cats cuddling by a fireplace, illustrating a heartwarming moment of animal adoption.

    spikira Report

    #6

    The Surprise I Had When I Woke Up This Morning. We Adopted Piti On March 5 And We Didn't Know That She Wad Already Pregnant

    Orange cat nursing kittens on colorful blankets, showcasing heartwarming animal adoption.

    FreijaDelaCroix Report

    According to ‘Four Paws,’ one of the main things you should consider before adopting is to make sure you are committed to taking care of the pet in the long term.

    You should understand your new pet’s needs and commit to fulfilling them over the years (and decades) to come. What’s more, you should think about your lifestyle and how bringing a pet into your life could potentially change things.

    Think about the characteristics you want in your new pet and be honest with yourself about your day-to-day schedule.
    #7

    Just Adopted My First Soot Sprite

    Cozy black kitten wrapped in a brown blanket, lying next to a cute plush toy, illustrating animal adoption themes.

    Imaginary_Nobody1559 Report

    #8

    Newly Adopted!

    Tabby cat relaxing under a cozy blanket, symbolizing animal adoption and the warmth of a pet-friendly home.

    just_anotherhumanoid Report

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And already he's judging. See what he wrote on Google reviews!

    #9

    I Found This Little Guy Abandoned As A Kitten Before He Had Even Opened His Eyes. I Adopted Him And Named Him Panda Bear

    Man happily snuggling with a cat, showcasing the joy of animal adoption.

    Fragrant-Nail-961 Report

    Furthermore, you have to be prepared to invest in your pet, and not just in terms of time and affection. Keeping animals happy and healthy can be expensive. You have to be able to cover their food, equipment, training, and veterinary costs.

    You have to look at your budget and see if you can afford all the basic expenses, including any emergency ones.
    #10

    "I Found Him Abandoned And Alone. My Heart Couldn't Bear It. I Will Adopt Him."

    Adopt a pet: A tiny ginger and white kitten sitting on rocky ground, gazing up with curious eyes.

    Travelers-Trip Report

    #11

    Wife And I Are Adopting This Sweet Little Girl From A Rescue Once She Reaches 10 Weeks. They Named Her Minnie But I'm Trying To Think Of A New Name

    A small puppy being held gently, inspiring animal adoption and the joy of bringing pets home.

    khaotickk Report

    #12

    I Brought Home An Orphaned Bottle Baby, And My Cat Adopted Her As Her Very Own. Now She’s Grown And They Still Love Each Other

    Tabby cat cuddling a small kitten on a cozy bed, inspiring animal adoption and adding more pets to your home.

    Nekofairy999 Report

    ‘Four Paws’ suggests that prospective adoptive pet parents look for reputable shelters and rehoming organizations to get in touch with, so they can give you “lots of support and advice.”

    If you have any other animals living at home, you have to ensure that they’ll get along with your newly adopted pets.
    #13

    She Was Gonna Be Left Behind By Her Moving Family, So I Adopted Her

    Fluffy white cat sitting on a chair, inspiring animal adoption with its cute expression and soft fur.

    dhaninugraha Report

    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some people dont deserve animals. Thank you for being her angel

    #14

    I've Waited My Whole Life To Get A Kitten

    Kitten inside a cozy bed with stuffed toys, wearing a purple name tag, highlighting animal adoption inspiration.

    HealingHotMess Report

    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a land-dweller with feets, not flippers, she's obviously a tortoise ;)

    #15

    Name Suggestions! Adopted This Sweet Girl Today - She Was Dumped At A Walmart

    A relaxed dog being comforted by a person, highlighting the joy of animal adoption and opening your home to pets.

    symbolicthoughts Report

    Meanwhile, take the time to make sure your home and family are prepared for the arrival of your pet. You’ll probably need to have a lot of patience as the animal navigates an environment that is completely new to them.

    It’ll likely take a while for them to get used to the home and new family. With a bit of care and warmth from your side, they’ll eventually settle in.
    #16

    I Think The Stray Dog I Adopted Is Broken

    Playful adopted dog lying on the floor, mouth open wide, wearing a blue collar.

    levviewashere Report

    #17

    Adopted This Distinguished Gentleman Over Two Months Ago. This Was The Day He Finally Got In My Lap And Went To Sleep!

    Black cat sitting on a lap near a computer, looking up, inspiring thoughts of pet adoption.

    brutesquad01 Report

    #18

    Officially Adopted My Foster Kitten Today. Her Name Is Mademoiselle Madeleine La Petite Noisette

    Sleeping cat curled up in a cozy drawer, inspiring animal adoption.

    Bigassnipples Report

    Adopting a pet might not be right for everyone, however, there are still lots of ways that you can help your local animals in need. For example, ‘Four Paws’ suggests that people sponsor specific shelter animals to help meet their food, upkeep, and vet costs while the organization looks after them.
    #19

    My Adopted Cotton In April 2023 — The Best Decision Ever

    Black puppy in a cute outfit, lying on a colorful blanket, promoting animal adoption.

    simpy_tilly Report

    #20

    Louie, Our Newly Adopted Kitten, Is Adjusting Well

    Cat and dog cuddling on a colorful blanket with a green toy, showcasing animal adoption harmony.

    jayhawk73 Report

    Just Adopted This Guy!

    Fluffy cat sleeping on a floral quilt, showcasing the joy of animal adoption in a cozy setting.

    Impossible_Pack_967 Report

    ayraahsan avatar
    Raya
    Raya
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is EXACTLY how my cat sleeps (yes he’s also orange)

    Alternatively, you can pick out an animal shelter and donate some money, whether that’s a one-off sum or monthly donations if you can afford them. That way, the organization can keep the lights on and continue helping pets in need.

    Fostering is another option open to you, where you take an animal in for a set period of time until they’re adopted.
    #22

    Brother And Sister We Adopted From The Streets

    Two adopted cats cuddling on a sofa, showcasing the joy of pet adoption.

    m1st3rb4c0n Report

    #23

    I Adopted A New Cat And It Is Very Small. Do You Think It Is Cute?

    Adopt a pet: Adorable white kitten with blue eyes sitting on a plate, inspiring animal adoption.

    ConsciousCharge2019 Report

    #24

    Hello! We Adopted Our First Kitten Ever 2 Days Ago. Everyone Say Hi To Luna!!🐱🌙

    A cute kitten sitting on a person's lap, basking in the sunlight, showcasing a perfect moment for animal adoption inspiration.

    Kurkiooo Report

    If you love being around animals, you can always consider volunteering some of your time, too. Naturally, what each shelter needs may vary.

    But you could potentially end up walking some of the shelter dogs from time to time, playing with shelter cats, and welcoming visitors to open-house events.
    #25

    Supermodel Siblings?

    Two fluffy cats snuggling in a pet carrier, showcasing animal adoption's cuddly companions.

    77outlaw Report

    #26

    Update: I Adopted Susie

    A cozy cat wrapped in blankets enjoys a gentle chin scratch, showcasing the joys of animal adoption.

    pomme_de_pin Report

    #27

    We Have Adopted A Dog

    White puppy snuggling with a toy dog in a cozy bed, showcasing a heartwarming animal adoption moment.

    Fit-Basket-7739 Report

    #28

    Been A Week Since I Adopted This Loaf

    Adopted kitten in a pink collar, cozy in a soft bed, inspiring pet adoption.

    Efficient_Recover808 Report

    #29

    This Is Biscuit. We Adopt Him Next Week!

    Orange kitten sitting by a faucet, highlighting animal adoption inspiration.

    boredthrowaway1981 Report

    #30

    Just Rescued/Stole This Beautiful Girl From A Certain Death

    Rescued Siamese cat with big blue eyes, looking curiously at the camera, standing on a tiled floor.

    Ok_Refrigerator6569 Report

    Did these photos inspire you to adopt an animal potentially? Have you ever adopted a pet before, dear Pandas? How did they come into your lives? What’s their character and behavior like?

    What advice would you give new pet parents? We’d love to hear all about your pets! Tell us all about them in the comments, and let them know we said ‘Hi!’
    #31

    As U Know I'm Intending To Adopt And By Coincidence Found These Beautiful 45 Days Old Boy And Girl

    Two fluffy kittens, one gray and one white, sitting on colorful notebooks, inspiring animal adoption.

    connorbeaupre Report

    Introducing Biscuit & Waffle

    Fluffy kittens with curious expressions inspire animal adoption in cozy wooden setting.

    mrbenjaminryder Report

    #33

    Just Adopted This Lil Guy, What Kind Of Baby Is He?

    Fluffy kitten sleeping comfortably on a patterned blanket, showcasing the joys of animal adoption.

    Theunluckyvillain Report

    Could You Believe She Was Abandoned? She's Mine Now! Meet Hera!

    Bengal cat with striking green eyes and a red collar, inspiring animal adoption in a cozy home setting.

    Eggybruead Report

    #35

    Just Adopted 15 Year Old Sisters

    Fluffy black cat standing on a bed, showcasing adorable pet adoption appeal.

    Greatbonsai Report

    #36

    Just Adopted My Buddy Bosco And I Had To Record Him Snuggled Up On The Couch

    Cozy dog wrapped in a blue blanket on a beige couch, highlighting animal adoption inspiration.

    No_Boysenberry4755 Report

    #37

    Adopted This Dude A Month Ago

    Fluffy Siamese cat sitting on grass, inspiring animal adoption choice.

    FindrOfCartoons Report

    #38

    I Couldn’t Resist I Adopted Her. One More In My House Currently 4 Kitties

    White kitten being petted on a gray stone surface, showcasing a gentle moment of animal adoption potential.

    BlushyBlooom Report

    #39

    3 Days After Its Adoption

    Black dog sleeping on a fluffy cushion, an inspiring animal adoption scene.

    SpotTech_82 Report

    #40

    My Cat Who I Adopted A Couple Of Days Ago Is Starting To Be Comfortable In His New Home

    Close-up of a black and white cat with bright eyes and tongue out, perfect for inspiring animal adoption.

    Milkywegs Report

    #41

    I Adopted My Late Mother's Mini Dachshund. For Months, She's Been Scared Of Her Own Shadow, And Peeing On Everything. I Had Noticed Her And The Sundance Kid Interacting A Little Bit, But Now She Will Bark At Him If He's Where She Can't Reach Him Until He Jumps Down To Play With Her

    A brown dog and orange cat interact under a table, showcasing animal adoption charm.

    MississippiJoel Report

    #42

    Need Name Suggestions!

    A person holding an adorable puppy at an animal adoption event, inspiring pet adoption.

    scrawlr_ Report

    #43

    Adoption Day!

    Smiling dog in a colorful harness, highlighting happy animal adoption moments.

    Dr_knowitall69 Report

    #44

    New Addition To The Family

    Sleeping kitten cuddled in a person's arms, showcasing the joy of pet adoption.

    jxsnyder1 Report

    #45

    Ladies And Gentlemen, It Is With A Great Pleasure To Inform You That I Was Adopted Today

    A fluffy tabby cat sits on a wooden floor, under a metal chair, ready for adoption.

    Affectionate-Mail612 Report

    #46

    I Didn't Want To Adopt A Kitten... Let Alone Two! But Look Little Brothers!!! It Was Impossible

    Two white cats with blue eyes snuggling on a fluffy pink blanket, showcasing animal adoption joy.

    jadefox2025 Report

    #47

    Sweet Shih Tzu Girl I Adopted

    Cute puppy on a paw print blanket, inspiring animal adoption.

    lupercali1979 Report

    #48

    I Recently Adopted This Bonded Pair Of Littermate Sisters. My Cat Likes Them

    Two dogs and a tabby cat on a cozy blanket, inspiring animal adoption moments.

    RIPCarlGrimes Report

    #49

    Adopted Just Over A Month Ago… She’s Finally Comfortable Being A Wierdo Out Of Her Crate

    Dog lounging comfortably on a brown leather couch, inspiring animal adoption.

    SayDrugsToPizza Report

    Officially Adopted!

    Grey kitten with heterochromia wrapped in a soft towel, highlighting animal adoption and the joy pets bring to homes.

    Flat-Assignment9989 Report

    #51

    I Adopted These Sisters Six Hours Ago

    Two cats snuggling on a blue blanket, showcasing a cozy and inviting scene for animal adoption inspiration.

    DJssister Report

    #52

    Just Adopted This Sweet Girl

    Tabby cat lounging on a teal blanket, showcasing a relaxed pose, inspiring animal adoption.

    Jellybeeano Report

    #53

    I Found A Pregnant Cat Outside My Friend’s House. Meet Ginny! 💖

    Adopted cat lounging on a bed, inspiring animal adoption with its relaxed and content demeanor.

    SnooFloofs1615 Report

    #54

    I'm Adopting A Senior

    Calico cat sitting on a porch, exemplifying animal adoption and inspiring pet lovers to open their homes.

    whiskibusiness Report

    #55

    First Time Cat Mom: Meet Suki

    Fluffy cat with green eyes indoors, inspiring pet adoption with its cute and curious expression.

    jenzel07 Report

    #56

    Adopted Out A Brown Cat

    Black cat lying on sunlit pavement while a person reaches out, highlighting animal adoption.

    LimitAccording9188 Report

    #57

    Romanian Rescue Dog, Unknown Breed

    Cute black and white dog with collar on grass, highlighting pet adoption opportunities.

    burn_down_the_disco Report

    #58

    Just Adopted This 4 Month Old Girl. Was Told She’s A Pitbull Mix - Any Ideas With What?

    Adoptable dog with a spotted ear and brown patches lounging in a garden, ready to find a new home.

    komkracha Report

    #59

    Just Adopted This Pup! - Need Help Identifying His Breed?

    Adopted puppy sitting on green grass under sunlight, showcasing the joy of pet adoption.

    Iloveophandjasper Report

    #60

    What Kind Of Breed Is This Dog?

    Adoptable puppy with large ears on a welcome mat, ready for a new home.

    ShireenK2008 Report

    #61

    Pistachio And Cheddar Jack

    Two adorable kittens on the floor, next to colorful toy balls, inspiring animal adoption.

    seashellthrowaway1 Report

    #62

    We Adopted!

    Cream-colored cat sitting on a tiled floor, showcasing the charm of animal adoption and inspiring pet adoption.

    Micnic1234 Report

    #63

    Meet My Recently Adopted Rescue!

    Cute dog with a bone-shaped tag, looking lovingly at the camera, representing animal adoption inspiration.

    Oh_By_Jingo5775 Report

    #64

    Adopted A Cuddle Bug

    Person petting a tabby cat on their lap in a cozy living room, showcasing the joy of animal adoption.

    sniffinparmigiano Report

    #65

    I Just Adopted My First Cat!

    Fluffy cat with blue eyes on carpet, near a white quilt, inspiring animal adoption.

    Glum_Network_9738 Report

    #66

    Adopting This Little Fella. Very Excited To Bring Him Home!

    Happy dog on a leash, inspiring animal adoption with its joyful expression.

    kawolotics Report

    #67

    Update: Adopted A Depressed Cat

    A relaxed black cat lying on a wooden floor, exemplifying animal adoption appeal.

    chillypotle Report

    Apparently I Adopted “Marlow”. Neighbor Moved And Couldn’t Take Him. I Have Never Seen A More Loving And Attention Seeking Cat

    Black and white cat lounging on a blue blanket, perfect for pet adoption inspiration.

    MikeDavJ Report

    We Adopted These Two Little S***s

    Two calico kittens in a pet carrier, nestled on colorful blankets, waiting for adoption.

    thefudd Report

    #70

    Meet Mimi 🍊🍊 Recently Adopted This Lil Fella!!

    Cute orange kitten on a round table looking curious, inspiring animal adoption.

    mimi_thecarr Report

    #71

    Adopted (What We Now Know Is) A Great Dane / Mastiff Puppy From The Shelter. She’s An Adorable Menace

    A dog sitting on a bed, surrounded by stuffing, symbolizing the joys of animal adoption.

    Fredgard Report

    Adopted Former "Nightmare" Baby

    Calico cat with a bell on its collar, seated beside a wooden cabinet, highlighting animal adoption.

    itzeetz Report

    Stray Cat Adopted Me

    Orange and white cat lounging on a wooden table, representing animal adoption encouragement.

    werkman2 Report

    #74

    I Can’t Get Over How Cute She Is!!

    Fluffy cat with bright eyes looking up, inspiring animal adoption in a cozy home setting.

    kimoikawaii Report

    #75

    How Many Is Too Many Cats

    Adopted kitten peacefully sleeping on a soft gray blanket.

    AlisaLynn0709 Report

    Accidentally Adopting Three Cats

    Two cats cuddling on a colorful quilt, showcasing animal adoption love and companionship.

    renaissance_grrl Report

    Adopted This Little Guy A Month Ago, Seems Like He Enjoys Living Here

    Adorable cat in sunlight, inspiring pet adoption with its curious gaze and playful pose.

    Blueareuh Report

    #78

    My Mom Went To Her Friend's House Last Night And Came Home With A Kitten, Meet Malibu!

    Cute kitten nestled in a cozy grey blanket, inspiring animal adoption.

    malaynaa Report

    #79

    Adopted Her Two Weeks Ago!

    Fluffy cat with a mix of white, gray, and orange fur, sitting indoors, inspiring pet adoption.

    economics3 Report

    Need Help With Name

    Adopted kitten with orange and white fur sits indoors, inspiring pet adoption.

    Few-Pension3249 Report

    Just Adopted Two Siblings, Stela And Mike

    Two cuddling puppies on a blanket, inspiring animal adoption.

    leonardopanella Report

    #82

    Help Name My Dog!

    A black dog lies on concrete by a car tire, highlighting pet adoption potential.

    YouEatAss4real Report

    #83

    Diego Heartworm+ Adopted From Shelter In December (End Of Treatment Rn So Maybe Not Heartworm Anymore!)

    A black dog wearing a yellow raincoat sits on a porch, inspiring animal adoption.

    MEXICANJESUS-1 Report

    What Should We Name Our Beautiful Rescue Girl?

    White husky with striking blue eyes lying on the floor, embodying the charm of animal adoption.

    Starfoxguy Report

    Adopted This Sweetheart Yesterday 🩷

    A tortoiseshell cat lying on a bed, inspiring animal adoption with its relaxed and cozy demeanor.

    Dry_Mushroom_777 Report

    #86

    Adopted A 12 Year Old Bestest Boy

    German Shepherd by a window, with a blue leash, basking in the sunlight. Animal adoption inspiration.

    Can-u-hear-the-stars Report

    #87

    Would You Believe That She Was A Street Kitty Just Four Months Ago?

    Calico cat with a heart-shaped tag sitting on a patterned blanket, representing animal adoption inspiration.

    yoyokfilmgirlie Report

    Adopting A Kitten This Weekend

    Two black kittens lying on carpeted stairs, perfect for inspiring animal adoption at home.

    ln_ze Report

    I Told Her The Adoption Was Official And She's Mine Forever

    A grey cat with green eyes sitting on a patterned rug, exemplifying animal adoption.

    Canticle_of_Ashes Report

    #90

    My Mum Is Planing To Adopt This Little Guy:

    Fluffy kitten with wide eyes hiding near a wall, encouraging animal adoption.

    korfi2go Report

    #91

    Adrien From Our Shelter Was Adopted After Almost Two Years With Us! Everyone At The Shelter Is So Happy For Him. ❤️❤️❤️

    Black and white cat with green eyes resting on a cozy blanket, inspiring animal adoption.

    sonia72quebec Report

    Meet Alice, Our Newly Adopted Baby! 😻 I Believe She Is Comfortable In Her New Home!😹

    Fluffy gray cat lounging indoors, inspiring pet adoption from animal shelters.

    Honestly_Nervous5514 Report

    Adopted A New Kitty

    A curious cat exploring its new home after adoption, surrounded by pet carriers and toys.

    Art_stuff5609 Report

    #94

    The Cat My Father Adopted...hahaha (When A Retired Gentleman With Elegant Style Adopts You)

    Gray cat wearing a blue tie held by a person, perfect for inspiring animal adoption and bringing pets into your home.

    AnmaAdler Report

    #95

    Just Found A Kitten On The Road And We Are Adopting Her/He Dont Know Gender Yet

    A close-up of an adorable kitten, perfect for inspiring animal adoption and pet love.

    Angryarc4 Report

    First Time Adopting Kittens. I'm Nervous And Would Love Advice!

    Two adorable black kittens looking at the camera, highlighting animal adoption inspiration.

    Lilcrumb033 Report

    Adoption Day! Meet Aether

    Golden retriever lying on tile floor, inspiring animal adoption.

    Embarrassed_Angle_59 Report

    #98

    Soooo I'm Adopting This Guy

    A happy Boston Terrier with a blue collar, panting at an animal adoption center.

    kawolotics Report

    #99

    We Recently Adopted These Two

    Two adorable dogs lounging on a beige couch, inspiring animal adoption with their playful expressions.

    autofinx Report

