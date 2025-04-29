We wanted to remind you that there are so many kindhearted people out there, so Bored Panda has collected lots of wholesome and heartwarming photos of people’s newly adopted pets from the internet this April. Scroll down for a big dose of cuteness and to restore your faith in humanity a little bit.

One of the best decisions you can make in life is opening up your home and heart to animals in need. If you have the means to take care of a pet that’s found its way to your local shelter, you’re giving the animal another chance at a happy life. In return, you get a friend for life.

#1 When People Ask To See A Picture Of My Dog Share icon

#2 Adopted This Ferocious Creature Last Week Share icon

#3 We Adopted A Little Baby Void, Then The Shelter Reached Out Saying Her Sister Missed Her Dearly Sooooo Share icon

Before you get inspired by these incredibly wholesome and heartwarming photos to rush off and adopt literally all the animals in your area’s shelters, there are a few things you need to know. In a nutshell, you have to make sure that you’re in a stable enough situation where you can actually take care of new pets at home, instead of being overly idealistic. ADVERTISEMENT It would be horrible if you adopted a pet and then had to return it to that very same shelter once you realized that you don’t have enough space or sufficient finances to take care of the animal’s wants and needs.

#4 My Dog Adopted A New Kitten Share icon

#5 Brought A Kitten Home And Was Worried My Big Guy Wouldn't Like Her Share icon

#6 The Surprise I Had When I Woke Up This Morning. We Adopted Piti On March 5 And We Didn't Know That She Wad Already Pregnant Share icon

According to ‘Four Paws,’ one of the main things you should consider before adopting is to make sure you are committed to taking care of the pet in the long term. You should understand your new pet’s needs and commit to fulfilling them over the years (and decades) to come. What’s more, you should think about your lifestyle and how bringing a pet into your life could potentially change things. Think about the characteristics you want in your new pet and be honest with yourself about your day-to-day schedule.

#7 Just Adopted My First Soot Sprite Share icon

#8 Newly Adopted! Share icon

#9 I Found This Little Guy Abandoned As A Kitten Before He Had Even Opened His Eyes. I Adopted Him And Named Him Panda Bear Share icon

Furthermore, you have to be prepared to invest in your pet, and not just in terms of time and affection. Keeping animals happy and healthy can be expensive. You have to be able to cover their food, equipment, training, and veterinary costs. You have to look at your budget and see if you can afford all the basic expenses, including any emergency ones.

#10 "I Found Him Abandoned And Alone. My Heart Couldn't Bear It. I Will Adopt Him." Share icon

#11 Wife And I Are Adopting This Sweet Little Girl From A Rescue Once She Reaches 10 Weeks. They Named Her Minnie But I'm Trying To Think Of A New Name Share icon

#12 I Brought Home An Orphaned Bottle Baby, And My Cat Adopted Her As Her Very Own. Now She’s Grown And They Still Love Each Other Share icon

‘Four Paws’ suggests that prospective adoptive pet parents look for reputable shelters and rehoming organizations to get in touch with, so they can give you “lots of support and advice.” If you have any other animals living at home, you have to ensure that they’ll get along with your newly adopted pets.

#13 She Was Gonna Be Left Behind By Her Moving Family, So I Adopted Her Share icon

#14 I've Waited My Whole Life To Get A Kitten Share icon

#15 Name Suggestions! Adopted This Sweet Girl Today - She Was Dumped At A Walmart Share icon

Meanwhile, take the time to make sure your home and family are prepared for the arrival of your pet. You’ll probably need to have a lot of patience as the animal navigates an environment that is completely new to them. It’ll likely take a while for them to get used to the home and new family. With a bit of care and warmth from your side, they’ll eventually settle in.

#16 I Think The Stray Dog I Adopted Is Broken Share icon

#17 Adopted This Distinguished Gentleman Over Two Months Ago. This Was The Day He Finally Got In My Lap And Went To Sleep! Share icon

#18 Officially Adopted My Foster Kitten Today. Her Name Is Mademoiselle Madeleine La Petite Noisette Share icon

Adopting a pet might not be right for everyone, however, there are still lots of ways that you can help your local animals in need. For example, ‘Four Paws’ suggests that people sponsor specific shelter animals to help meet their food, upkeep, and vet costs while the organization looks after them.

#19 My Adopted Cotton In April 2023 — The Best Decision Ever Share icon

#20 Louie, Our Newly Adopted Kitten, Is Adjusting Well Share icon

#21 Just Adopted This Guy! Share icon

Alternatively, you can pick out an animal shelter and donate some money, whether that’s a one-off sum or monthly donations if you can afford them. That way, the organization can keep the lights on and continue helping pets in need. Fostering is another option open to you, where you take an animal in for a set period of time until they’re adopted.

#22 Brother And Sister We Adopted From The Streets Share icon

#23 I Adopted A New Cat And It Is Very Small. Do You Think It Is Cute? Share icon

#24 Hello! We Adopted Our First Kitten Ever 2 Days Ago. Everyone Say Hi To Luna!!🐱🌙 Share icon

If you love being around animals, you can always consider volunteering some of your time, too. Naturally, what each shelter needs may vary. But you could potentially end up walking some of the shelter dogs from time to time, playing with shelter cats, and welcoming visitors to open-house events.

#25 Supermodel Siblings? Share icon

#26 Update: I Adopted Susie Share icon

#27 We Have Adopted A Dog Share icon

As per ‘Four Paws,’ reading stories to pets can actually be very helpful, too. “This beautiful gesture is often done by children and has far-reaching effects. Children can become more sensitive to animals, the dogs and cats get more comfortable and lose their fear. Heavily traumatized animals often succeed in regaining trust in people, which increases their chances of adoption.” ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Been A Week Since I Adopted This Loaf Share icon

#29 This Is Biscuit. We Adopt Him Next Week! Share icon

#30 Just Rescued/Stole This Beautiful Girl From A Certain Death Share icon

Did these photos inspire you to adopt an animal potentially? Have you ever adopted a pet before, dear Pandas? How did they come into your lives? What’s their character and behavior like? What advice would you give new pet parents? We’d love to hear all about your pets! Tell us all about them in the comments, and let them know we said ‘Hi!’

#31 As U Know I'm Intending To Adopt And By Coincidence Found These Beautiful 45 Days Old Boy And Girl Share icon

#32 Introducing Biscuit & Waffle Share icon

#33 Just Adopted This Lil Guy, What Kind Of Baby Is He? Share icon

#34 Could You Believe She Was Abandoned? She's Mine Now! Meet Hera! Share icon

#35 Just Adopted 15 Year Old Sisters Share icon

#36 Just Adopted My Buddy Bosco And I Had To Record Him Snuggled Up On The Couch Share icon

#37 Adopted This Dude A Month Ago Share icon

#38 I Couldn’t Resist I Adopted Her. One More In My House Currently 4 Kitties Share icon

#39 3 Days After Its Adoption Share icon

#40 My Cat Who I Adopted A Couple Of Days Ago Is Starting To Be Comfortable In His New Home Share icon

#41 I Adopted My Late Mother's Mini Dachshund. For Months, She's Been Scared Of Her Own Shadow, And Peeing On Everything. I Had Noticed Her And The Sundance Kid Interacting A Little Bit, But Now She Will Bark At Him If He's Where She Can't Reach Him Until He Jumps Down To Play With Her Share icon

#42 Need Name Suggestions! Share icon

#43 Adoption Day! Share icon

#44 New Addition To The Family Share icon

#45 Ladies And Gentlemen, It Is With A Great Pleasure To Inform You That I Was Adopted Today Share icon

#46 I Didn't Want To Adopt A Kitten... Let Alone Two! But Look Little Brothers!!! It Was Impossible Share icon

#47 Sweet Shih Tzu Girl I Adopted Share icon

#48 I Recently Adopted This Bonded Pair Of Littermate Sisters. My Cat Likes Them Share icon

#49 Adopted Just Over A Month Ago… She’s Finally Comfortable Being A Wierdo Out Of Her Crate Share icon

#50 Officially Adopted! Share icon

#51 I Adopted These Sisters Six Hours Ago Share icon

#52 Just Adopted This Sweet Girl Share icon

#53 I Found A Pregnant Cat Outside My Friend’s House. Meet Ginny! 💖 Share icon

#54 I'm Adopting A Senior Share icon

#55 First Time Cat Mom: Meet Suki Share icon

#56 Adopted Out A Brown Cat Share icon

#57 Romanian Rescue Dog, Unknown Breed Share icon

#58 Just Adopted This 4 Month Old Girl. Was Told She’s A Pitbull Mix - Any Ideas With What? Share icon

#59 Just Adopted This Pup! - Need Help Identifying His Breed? Share icon

#60 What Kind Of Breed Is This Dog? Share icon

#61 Pistachio And Cheddar Jack Share icon

#62 We Adopted! Share icon

#63 Meet My Recently Adopted Rescue! Share icon

#64 Adopted A Cuddle Bug Share icon

#65 I Just Adopted My First Cat! Share icon

#66 Adopting This Little Fella. Very Excited To Bring Him Home! Share icon

#67 Update: Adopted A Depressed Cat Share icon

#68 Apparently I Adopted “Marlow”. Neighbor Moved And Couldn’t Take Him. I Have Never Seen A More Loving And Attention Seeking Cat Share icon

#69 We Adopted These Two Little S***s Share icon

#70 Meet Mimi 🍊🍊 Recently Adopted This Lil Fella!! Share icon

#71 Adopted (What We Now Know Is) A Great Dane / Mastiff Puppy From The Shelter. She’s An Adorable Menace Share icon

#72 Adopted Former "Nightmare" Baby Share icon

#73 Stray Cat Adopted Me Share icon

#74 I Can’t Get Over How Cute She Is!! Share icon

#75 How Many Is Too Many Cats Share icon

#76 Accidentally Adopting Three Cats Share icon

#77 Adopted This Little Guy A Month Ago, Seems Like He Enjoys Living Here Share icon

#78 My Mom Went To Her Friend's House Last Night And Came Home With A Kitten, Meet Malibu! Share icon

#79 Adopted Her Two Weeks Ago! Share icon

#80 Need Help With Name Share icon

#81 Just Adopted Two Siblings, Stela And Mike Share icon

#82 Help Name My Dog! Share icon

#83 Diego Heartworm+ Adopted From Shelter In December (End Of Treatment Rn So Maybe Not Heartworm Anymore!) Share icon

#84 What Should We Name Our Beautiful Rescue Girl? Share icon

#85 Adopted This Sweetheart Yesterday 🩷 Share icon

#86 Adopted A 12 Year Old Bestest Boy Share icon

#87 Would You Believe That She Was A Street Kitty Just Four Months Ago? Share icon

#88 Adopting A Kitten This Weekend Share icon

#89 I Told Her The Adoption Was Official And She's Mine Forever Share icon

#90 My Mum Is Planing To Adopt This Little Guy: Share icon

#91 Adrien From Our Shelter Was Adopted After Almost Two Years With Us! Everyone At The Shelter Is So Happy For Him. ❤️❤️❤️ Share icon

#92 Meet Alice, Our Newly Adopted Baby! 😻 I Believe She Is Comfortable In Her New Home!😹 Share icon

#93 Adopted A New Kitty Share icon

#94 The Cat My Father Adopted...hahaha (When A Retired Gentleman With Elegant Style Adopts You) Share icon

#95 Just Found A Kitten On The Road And We Are Adopting Her/He Dont Know Gender Yet Share icon

#96 First Time Adopting Kittens. I'm Nervous And Would Love Advice! Share icon

#97 Adoption Day! Meet Aether Share icon

#98 Soooo I'm Adopting This Guy Share icon

#99 We Recently Adopted These Two Share icon