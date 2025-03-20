ADVERTISEMENT

In 2011, Swedish chef Michael J. Baines encountered a sick and starving stray dog outside his restaurant in Chonburi, Thailand. That single moment changed his life forever. Moved by the overwhelming number of abandoned dogs struggling to survive on the streets, he began feeding and caring for as many as he could.

This compassionate effort evolved into "The Man That Rescues Dogs" (TMTRD) Foundation, which today provides food, medical care, and rehabilitation for over 800 dogs daily. Many of these rescues suffer from severe injuries, malnutrition, and diseases like mange, but through dedicated treatment, countless dogs have made miraculous recoveries. TMTRD also specializes in caring for paralyzed and disabled dogs, providing custom-built wheelchairs that allow them to run and play again.

With a fully equipped rescue center, an on-site vet clinic, and a devoted team, the foundation ensures that each dog gets a second chance at life. Baines' relentless dedication has inspired animal lovers worldwide, turning TMTRD into a beacon of hope for Thailand’s forgotten strays. His work has saved over 2,500 dogs, proving that kindness and perseverance can truly transform lives.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com | tmtrd.org

#1

Before and after photos of a stray dog, now healthy and happy, from a sanctuary housing over 800 dogs.

    #2

    Stray dog in wheelchair before and healthy after, at a sanctuary for over 800 dogs run by a dedicated chef.

    #3

    Stray dog Miss Amber before and after rescue at the sanctuary, thriving under care.

    #4

    Stray dog before and after finding sanctuary care, now healthy and relaxed.

    #5

    Before and after images of a stray dog cared for by a chef who now runs a sanctuary for over 800 dogs.

    #6

    Before and after photos of a stray dog rescued by a chef, now part of a sanctuary caring for over 800 dogs.

    #7

    Stray dog transformation from sick to healthy, depicting the impact of a chef's sanctuary for over 800 dogs.

    #8

    Before and after images of a stray dog cared for at a sanctuary, showcasing its transformation.

    #9

    Rescued stray dog before and after recovery at a sanctuary run by a chef, showing its transformation.

    #10

    Before and after images of a stray dog in a sanctuary for over 800 dogs show transformation and care.

    #11

    "Stray dog rehab before and after at sanctuary run by chef, showing care and transformation of rescued dogs."

    #12

    Stray dog before and after rescue, now healthy and active, part of sanctuary with over 800 dogs.

    #13

    #14

    #15

    Stray dog transformed into a healthy sanctuary resident from 2020 to 2024.

    #16

    Chef building dog sanctuary; before and after images show stray dogs flourishing.

    #17

    Stray dog in recovery, wearing a cone, before and after being cared for at a sanctuary.

