In 2011, Swedish chef Michael J. Baines encountered a sick and starving stray dog outside his restaurant in Chonburi, Thailand. That single moment changed his life forever. Moved by the overwhelming number of abandoned dogs struggling to survive on the streets, he began feeding and caring for as many as he could.

This compassionate effort evolved into "The Man That Rescues Dogs" (TMTRD) Foundation, which today provides food, medical care, and rehabilitation for over 800 dogs daily. Many of these rescues suffer from severe injuries, malnutrition, and diseases like mange, but through dedicated treatment, countless dogs have made miraculous recoveries. TMTRD also specializes in caring for paralyzed and disabled dogs, providing custom-built wheelchairs that allow them to run and play again.

With a fully equipped rescue center, an on-site vet clinic, and a devoted team, the foundation ensures that each dog gets a second chance at life. Baines' relentless dedication has inspired animal lovers worldwide, turning TMTRD into a beacon of hope for Thailand’s forgotten strays. His work has saved over 2,500 dogs, proving that kindness and perseverance can truly transform lives.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com | tmtrd.org