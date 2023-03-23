If you own a dog, there is no way that your gallery isn’t filled with its pictures. Here it is sleeping, here it is running around, here you can see it waiting for food, then sleeping again, and, oh, look how cute it’s sleeping in this one. Anyone with a dog knows how photogenic they can be and, in most cases, they want to show it to the world.

Luckily, with social media, it’s never been easier. Not only that, there’s a way to add adorable captions to the pictures, and that’s what the Twitter account We Rate Dogs does. Its creator, Matt Nelson, rates dogs in pictures people submit and provides funny yet spot-on comments about them. Today we want to share another selection of some of the goodest boys found on We Rate Dogs. If you want to see the previous ones, you can check them out here, here, here, here, and here.