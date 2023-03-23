If you own a dog, there is no way that your gallery isn’t filled with its pictures. Here it is sleeping, here it is running around, here you can see it waiting for food, then sleeping again, and, oh, look how cute it’s sleeping in this one. Anyone with a dog knows how photogenic they can be and, in most cases, they want to show it to the world.

Luckily, with social media, it’s never been easier. Not only that, there’s a way to add adorable captions to the pictures, and that’s what the Twitter account We Rate Dogs does. Its creator, Matt Nelson, rates dogs in pictures people submit and provides funny yet spot-on comments about them. Today we want to share another selection of some of the goodest boys found on We Rate Dogs. If you want to see the previous ones, you can check them out here, here, here, here, and here.

#1

#2

#3

#4

Amanda Rose
46 minutes ago

Skip the bowl and just directly deposit the food into my mouth.

#5

#6

#7

Lauren S
32 minutes ago

Oh my goodness that is the most floof ever!!! Is it a Newfie? We had an all black Newfie when I was a long kid. Amazing dog, but a bit drooly. We had a “guzzle rag” at all times.

#8

Monday
6 minutes ago

These are my favourites. I love the ones where the dogs aren't dogs.

#9

#10

frank behnsen
26 minutes ago

What a cutie! — “Give my umbrella to the raindogs, for I’m a raindog too.” (Tom Waits)

#11

Amanda Rose
44 minutes ago

Brussels Griffons always look grumpy and it's hilarious!

#12

ll think of a username soon
53 minutes ago (edited)

I love this with every fibre in my being

#13

Babsevs
13 minutes ago

I see no evidence to accuse this pupper with such a crime...

#14

Lauren S
25 minutes ago

Looking like a snack! Hmm… not sure that means what I’m trying to say…

#15

JinxBox
13 minutes ago

The ball has a shadow in an angle that the puppy is missing. You're going "awwww" to bad photoshopping.

#16

frank behnsen
13 minutes ago

“Swordfishtrombones”? Naw, “soredogtrombones”! ;^)

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

Lauren S
26 minutes ago

Oh no!!! You’re not supposed to get them wet!!!

#22

#23

Babsevs
11 minutes ago

The betrayal on that little face!

#24

#25

Dawn Marie
27 minutes ago

That is the prettiest dog I have ever seen!!

#26

frank behnsen
23 minutes ago

Very funny shot – this can’t be accidental. :^)

#27

frank behnsen
18 minutes ago

“Narwhal”’s a great, matching name. Is he also a “unidog”? ;^)

#28

#29

#30

#31

Lauren S
21 minutes ago

I want to love it but I sort of feel bad for it! Is it uncomfortable? Is it a healthy weight? I think I’m just concerned about how this hairball came to be.

#32

frank behnsen
1 minute ago

“Snowball, the super-fluffy hedgedog.”

#33

#34

#35

frank behnsen
5 minutes ago

Cool facial expression: “dontcha think you got something to tell me? Spit it right out, I’m all ear.”

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

Amanda Rose
30 minutes ago

This is the epitome of puppy dog eyes.

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

Babsevs
4 minutes ago

I think daisy would reduce my productivity and anxiety.... massively increasing my happiness instead. Beautiful older lady

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

Babsevs
1 minute ago

Beautiful smile....lovely white teefs

#64

#65

#66

JinxBox
3 minutes ago

I live in Finland so I simply do not get myself an animal that would suffer here. Owners' choice owners' responsibility! Only buy dogs meant for like Mexican climate if you can provide the climate people.

#67

#68

