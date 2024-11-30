ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who has had to wait in line at a customer support desk or at a particularly busy grocery store has no doubt come to the realization that there are some people who simply do not know how to accomplish basic tasks. As a result, they will start to ask employees for help, but, more often than not, the things they want range from excessive to downright impossible.

We’ve gathered some posts and pictures from retail workers that are sure to infuriate anyone who has had a customer-facing job. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and if any of this looks familiar, be sure to share that story in the comments section below.