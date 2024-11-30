ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who has had to wait in line at a customer support desk or at a particularly busy grocery store has no doubt come to the realization that there are some people who simply do not know how to accomplish basic tasks. As a result, they will start to ask employees for help, but, more often than not, the things they want range from excessive to downright impossible.

We’ve gathered some posts and pictures from retail workers that are sure to infuriate anyone who has had a customer-facing job. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and if any of this looks familiar, be sure to share that story in the comments section below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Has Happened Multiple Times Already

This Has Happened Multiple Times Already

CVS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Pretty Much Sums It Up

Pretty Much Sums It Up

Outrageous-Glass-334 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Can You Take That Off?

Can You Take That Off?

robinboywonder_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST

It does not take a genius to realize that the customer is most definitely not always right. Broadly speaking, this concept was more often used as advice for the folks managing a store, hotel or restaurant and not something the customer should really internalize. Even at businesses that strived to satisfy all customer needs, there was still an understanding that the customer could be right, if, and only if, they had the money.

Even in the heady, perhaps overly optimistic days of the late 20th century, critics thought this idea was strange. Dishonesty isn’t just some modern day issue and folks are just downright dimwitted when it comes to picking an item or understanding the terms and conditions of a coupon.

#4

These Signs Should Be Posted At Every CVS

These Signs Should Be Posted At Every CVS

Cubbby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
michaellargey avatar
Michael Largey
Michael Largey
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Next line. "Before you fill out the application, ask how much the job pays. Then you'll understand why we're short staffed."

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Think I'm Getting The Point Across?

Think I'm Getting The Point Across?

PsychoticSM Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
lil-lauzie-10 avatar
The Doom Song
The Doom Song
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doesn't matter how many signs you have some people just won't read them

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

When A Customer Starts Calling You By The Name On Your Name Tag

When A Customer Starts Calling You By The Name On Your Name Tag

boopsandpoops Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

Similarly, this sort of entitlement isn’t just modern, even if it feels like it. American journalist Damon Runyon wrote "the customer is always right in taking advantage of the tradespeople," all the way back in 1939. Lets face it, entitlement is probably as old as human civilization, meaning that workers who have to deal with other people have always had the short end of the stick.

#7

🙃

🙃

beastmode0101x Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Be Gone Karen

Be Gone Karen

Dollon_da_God Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
melelliott avatar
Ripley
Ripley
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We used to get people (back in the old days) asking if they could fax us a cheque. The standard response was "only if we can then fax you the goods".

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Abusive Customers

Abusive Customers

boopsandpoops Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
crazycatlisa avatar
Damned_Cat
Damned_Cat
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Heck, I've been yelled at by a middle-aged white lady for things that were wildly outside the services we even offered in our department.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

More recently, Business Insider has stated that this concept "created a sense of entitlement among shoppers that has led to aggression and even violence toward retail workers." Anyone who has tried to brave the crowds on Black Friday can attest to the fact that being in a store simply turns some folks basically feral.

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Got My First Complaint About My Appearance!

Got My First Complaint About My Appearance!

EonaLodin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

When You Can't Take Their Coupons

When You Can't Take Their Coupons

WalgreensStores Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Excuse Me Is Your Pharmacy Open???

Excuse Me Is Your Pharmacy Open???

tweinerr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Photo Department? Never Heard Of Her

Photo Department? Never Heard Of Her

Win436 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Very Interesting Story... But I Still Need An ID To Check

Very Interesting Story... But I Still Need An ID To Check

jakethom0220 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Anyone Else Have These Problems?

Anyone Else Have These Problems?

WalgreensStores Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
lil-lauzie-10 avatar
The Doom Song
The Doom Song
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Trust us. If we say we don't have any out the back then we don't have any out the back.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

Let Me Have A Word With My Supervisor

Let Me Have A Word With My Supervisor

ValentineVision2020 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

When An Old Person Tells You "Well, You Just Lost A Paying Customer!"

When An Old Person Tells You "Well, You Just Lost A Paying Customer!"

HorrorOk4971 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

Damn Chip Readers

Damn Chip Readers

genZhippie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

When An Elderly Customer Walks Up To The Photo Kiosk, Spends .0002 Seconds Looking At The Screen, And Makes Eye Contact With You From Across The Store

When An Elderly Customer Walks Up To The Photo Kiosk, Spends .0002 Seconds Looking At The Screen, And Makes Eye Contact With You From Across The Store

Johndrud Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Is It Filled Yet???

Is It Filled Yet???

pandaeyes225 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
lil-lauzie-10 avatar
The Doom Song
The Doom Song
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Customers at the front of my shop. (Bottle shop for those of you playing at home)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

This Is A Fact

This Is A Fact

CynicalX_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Up At 4 Am Every Day 😢

Up At 4 Am Every Day 😢

That1KidLuis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

🤣🤣

🤣🤣

Glittering-Month5718 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

😂

😂

ReferenceKitchen4402 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

All The Time

All The Time

stressjess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#26

Since My Last One Blew Up Here's 3 More 🤓

Since My Last One Blew Up Here's 3 More 🤓

Cootuh2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

I’ve Experienced This At CVS More Than Anywhere Else I’ve Ever Worked

I’ve Experienced This At CVS More Than Anywhere Else I’ve Ever Worked

Income-Tight Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Everyday At CVS

Everyday At CVS

Regular-Reading-8896 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Already Got 10 Calls In An Hour Get Out Of My Head Get Out Of M

Already Got 10 Calls In An Hour Get Out Of My Head Get Out Of M

angelshroom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Change

Change

nexusray Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
livlisbon84 avatar
StarCrossedFriday
StarCrossedFriday
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Am I missing something? It’s stupidly late and I am a bit sloshed, it could just be that 😅

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

When You’ve Spent The Last 15 Minutes Frantically Looking For A Lady’s Photo Order And You Finally Find It Under Her Maiden Name And She Goes, “I Haven’t Gone By That Name In Five Years. How Funny, Right?!”

When You’ve Spent The Last 15 Minutes Frantically Looking For A Lady’s Photo Order And You Finally Find It Under Her Maiden Name And She Goes, “I Haven’t Gone By That Name In Five Years. How Funny, Right?!”

WalgreensStores Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

“Why Can’t You Take This?”

“Why Can’t You Take This?”

gameshowfan2001 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
macman avatar
LtKernelPanic
LtKernelPanic
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Five minutes after opening right? Then they get mad when you have to call for change and make them wait.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

No Lies Detected

No Lies Detected

Famous-Preference706 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

Please. Shut Up!

Please. Shut Up!

StrippedPoker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Yep

Yep

raven21633x Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Since My Last One Blew Up Here's 3 More 🤓

Since My Last One Blew Up Here's 3 More 🤓

Cootuh2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

CVS Might Win The Award For Worst Customers In The World

CVS Might Win The Award For Worst Customers In The World

softdimple Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

One Sign Didn't Seem To Be Enough For Some People

One Sign Didn't Seem To Be Enough For Some People

rowie324 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Just Gonna Leave This Here

Just Gonna Leave This Here

Cootuh2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

😂😂

😂😂

Salty-Ad4863 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Why Can't They Just Stare At Their Phones In Line Instead

Why Can't They Just Stare At Their Phones In Line Instead

Independent_Ad_1422 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

All Of Us On A Daily Basis

All Of Us On A Daily Basis

54yroldPrincess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
crazycatlisa avatar
Damned_Cat
Damned_Cat
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair, it is aggravating when the website says that the local store has 20 items in stock, but you go there, and someone tells you that they never carried those items at that location.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

For Real

For Real

CVS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Actually Tho

Actually Tho

yuhyuh101010 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
michaellargey avatar
Michael Largey
Michael Largey
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whether they're transferable or not really depends who you know in the CVS store.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

Yes, Yes, Go On

Yes, Yes, Go On

CesarIronthrone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
livlisbon84 avatar
StarCrossedFriday
StarCrossedFriday
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have the opposite. My chemist has a horrible habit of semi interrogating me about meds I’ve been on for years, asking me super personal questions about my condition in front of a room full of other people. It’s really, really awkward.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#46

The Pharmacy Close At 7:00pm Pharmacy Line At 6:51 Pm

The Pharmacy Close At 7:00pm Pharmacy Line At 6:51 Pm

aminullahahmad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

LOL

LOL

Saya0692 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

"I Want To Add $440 To My Chime Card"

"I Want To Add $440 To My Chime Card"

beautiful-atrocity Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Found This In The Customer Bathroom Today…

Found This In The Customer Bathroom Today…

Alone_Gate2531 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

Some Memes I Made So We Can Laugh At The Stupidity

Some Memes I Made So We Can Laugh At The Stupidity

Straight_Ace Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Relatable

Relatable

Saya0692 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

“It Just Says Processing, Why Is It Not Taking My Card?”

“It Just Says Processing, Why Is It Not Taking My Card?”

seventhsenses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Since My Last One Blew Up Here's 3 More 🤓

Since My Last One Blew Up Here's 3 More 🤓

Cootuh2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Some Memes I Made So We Can Laugh At The Stupidity

Some Memes I Made So We Can Laugh At The Stupidity

Straight_Ace Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

jordan_stratton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!