There is a unique kind of satisfaction that comes from quietly turning the tables on an entitled power-tripper. Think of an employee handing in their resignation the exact moment a boss tries to cancel their vacation. Or a business refusing a deposit from a toxic client who demanded the impossible. Taking back control simply feels incredible.

#1 I had found another job and was just waiting it out to get my bonus. For about three months I was free to express myself in ways I wouldn’t have otherwise. I had noticed that my Vacation time had not been approved and normally would have asked about it but decided to see how it might play out. My manager called me in about 2 weeks before my vacation to inform me that it was denied. I wasnt the least upset but I informed her I was going anyway. She threatened me every way under the sun which only made me laugh at her. Everyone was surprised when I left her office smiling as they had heard her. I went to my desk, printed off my resignation and gave it to her.



Got my bonus, got my vacation, and also got an extra 2 weeks paid because I was going to a competitor and they didn’t want me sharing information.

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#2 When I realized I could just hang up on my sister when she wanted to yell at me on the phone. As a twelve year old that was a powerful moment.

#3 I coached gymnastics at a very highly competitive gym. One of my duties was to select and train the youngest talent for compulsory team training.



Parents caught on to what I was doing when I pulled kids from rec classes and got all nail biting excited, but never confronted me if I didn't pursue a kid for higher training.



Until one high powered exec mom did: yelling in the lobby that I was blind, couldn't see Suzy's talent, her somersault (!) is better than all the other 5yr olds in class, we should be training her for free because did we know her soccer coach thinks she's a STAR. A STAR. I told her competitive gymnastics is a family commitment, and while Suzy is great, her family is what didn't make the cut.

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There’s a ton of research that proves that power-tripping usually stems from intense personal insecurity, not actual strength. A study found that when people are handed structural power — like a management title — but internally feel powerless or incompetent, they behave aggressively to overcompensate. “There’s this idea that power corrupts, so power leads to bad behavior almost by definition. What we find actually is that it’s really having power while feeling powerless that leads people to behave badly,” says Deborah Gruenfeld, Stanford Graduate School of Business professor of organizational behavior. “It leads people to want to do things that are designed to make themselves feel more powerful as opposed to doing things in ways that are best for the organization, best for the team, or best for the people who report to them.” ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I once worked for a shady company that sold and repaired expensive American vacuum cleaners. I was the service manager. I had planned a 6 week scuba diving trip with a mate for 2 years. They were well aware of this and said it was fine. When the time came close, I put in my application for 6 weeks leave. I was called into the husband / wife owners office and told that I could only take 3 weeks (I had saved the time up with their permission). I pointed this out but the were adamant that 3 weeks was the most they were prepared to authorise. I even tried to negotiate them to 5 weeks but that was firmly rejected. So I walked from the office, wrote my resignation letter and left. Had a great holiday diving the Great Barrier Reef. They rang me weekly for a solid 3 months offering all sorts of incentives to come back but by then I had won a great government job. F**k you Tony and Anne.

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#5 I worked at a dominos and there was this old lady who ordered from us a lot and was always unpleasant. One day she calls and makes an order that she must make a lot because she knew exactly how much it was supposed to cost down to the penny.



I put her order in and tell her how much it is and she starts getting upset because the order was two cents more than what it usually is and starts accusing me of trying to steal money from her. She asks “how much money do you make stealing two cents from every customer” well if I was trying to steal money and I did it to 100 customers I would have made a whole two dollars.



I didn’t know what to do because she wouldn’t accept the order unless it was exactly how much she thought it should be and there’s nothing I can do to remove 2 cents from an order so I ask the manager and she just tells me to hang up I was new at that time and I’m guessing this wasn’t the first time that store got messed up with by her. It felt amazing that was the only time I ever got to do that to a customer.

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#6 Had a client freak out on us and harass us with phone calls every few minutes because we couldn't accommodate her needs (she wanted to make her Countertops larger than the actual slab of granite. You can't grow rock...) so we just refused her deposit and told her to not call us any more. She was speechless, she was trying to get a discount and now she's gotta start the whole a*s process elsewhere.



We don't abide by "the customer is always right."



Edit: for all those asking, we can absolutely seam two slabs together but she rejected this solution because she's dumb 🤷‍♀️.

Real power comes down to one thing: controlling what other people need. This usually means holding the cards when it comes to money, property, or social status. When you control these resources, you get to make the rules and punish anyone who breaks them — whether that means cutting someone’s pay, issuing a fine, or taking legal action. ADVERTISEMENT Research shows that as a person’s perceived power grows, their baseline trust in others starts to go down. This loss of trust causes them to rely heavily on “deterrence-style punishments,” such as empty threats, to force compliance. However, data shows it is the least effective way to manage people.

#7 My boss sold the company and about a week after the official switch to the new owners he called me up to ask me to do something. I told him my consulting fees were $120/hr. He didn't take me up on it, unfortunately.

#8 My last job.



Was hired to be on doing PC repair, only to be told an hour before my first shift that there wasn't any hours avail for that and they could put me elsewhere. Begrudgingly I accepted as I turned down another position and needed the work.



Fast forward a few months and the manager decides that I'm going to be filling in for the only person handling shipping and receiving for this giant Dept store single handedly with 3 days training.



Of course things aren't going so well as this is a two person position at a min for 8 hours and I'm expected to do it in 6.



The last day on the job I'm swamped, vendors are fighting with each other over dock space and another manager comes up freaking out at me because I couldn't get the extra work I had told her repeatedly couldn't be done was done.



Exasperated I pleaded my case, to which she callously said I don't give a darn. Now I'm getting mad, she replied to me at this point and says " do you know who you're talking to? "



I replied " ya the jerk is who is now running this mess show cause I'm out"



11.35 an hour with my promised hours gutted was not worth it.

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#9 Over the course of 6 months through countless phone calls to different union offices and the department of labor I eventually got my boss fired for changing people's time keeping information to steal overtime from them. During those months I was treated like absolute dog s**t by this guy but I never actually did anything wrong so I couldn't be punished. At one point management against contract rules denied my time off request to be in my best friends wedding and my boss brought me into his office and threatened to fire me. At this point I had called the north east district business associate on him and I will never forget the look on my bosses face when he realized I knew he couldn't do anything to me.

When leaders rely on threats, it quickly destroys morale and trust. Studies show that people experience high stress and disengagement when they feel constantly threatened, making them far less productive. Instead of wanting to do a good job, employees simply focus on doing the bare minimum to avoid getting punished. ADVERTISEMENT According to a workplace survey, fear-based leadership cuts employee discretionary effort — the willingness to do more than the bare minimum — by roughly 50%. In another survey, 70% of employees said they would be more productive in a fear-free environment.

#10 Guys birthday, someone found out he had guitar hero 3 and bet people they couldn't beat him.



Little did he know I'm super autismo good at it. Like, had a YouTube channel for a while with custom song FCs (100% runs) that could dry up every v****a in a 10 mile radius level good.

#11 TL;DR: Credit union tried to bill my father's estate for a card they wouldn't provide documentation for. I told them in detail why that wasn't going to happen.



After my father passed away, there was a small amount of estate-related issues to take care of. I was the legal executor of his estate. While I was sorting through things, I started getting letters from a local credit union regarding a credit card account of his that they wanted paid off. Problem was, I could find no evidence on my end, in all of Dad's paperwork, of his having *had* that credit card. And though I knew he had a savings account with them, I didn't recall any prior bills from them regarding said credit card -- and I'd been handling his bills for close to a year before he passed away. I went in to ask for evidence, and got told that only the CEO could handle the matter. She was on vacation that week, so I left my name and number to have her get back to me. When she finally called me back, she didn't offer evidence but instead offered a number of demands that I immediately pay the money and that if there wasn't enough money in Dad's estate I should sell the house he had owned (for an alleged debt of about $600). Pointing out that he had not, in fact, owned said house for quite some time by the time he died fell on deaf ears.



The letters continued, some personally written and rather harassing in tone. I was feeling rather concerned, as I didn't know exactly what they could do, or what my options were. I know, the smart thing would have been to retain an estate lawyer to handle it, but what do you do when you're not an attorney and don't have the money to retain one? I had been handling things myself as the most financially-minded of my siblings, and trying to handle things as a matter of common sense and common decency. There weren't a lot of assets or debts with the estate, it seemed like it should be pretty straightforward (and other than this one case, all of it went smoothly.)



Fortunately, Oregon's estate laws are actually *really* easy to read for a layperson. I spent several nights studying the various sections, and determined exactly how things should go, and wrote a letter (sent Certified Delivery with a return receipt) back to the credit union CEO. In the letter I stated the following. First, that as there was no evidence presented for the claim, I was formally denying it in my capacity as executor, which the law allowed, with a window of opportunity of 30 days to appeal the ~~design~~ decision in court. Second, that if she wished to make an appeal to me personally and save on the court fees, she needed to provide documentation of the account, including a record of all transactions and charges to justify the amount claimed.



Naturally I got a letter back four weeks later. It contained some paperwork, including the paperwork establishing Dad's savings account... but nothing establishing a credit card. Further, the letter stated that it would be too onerous to provide full records of all the transactions. (Any bankers out there, take note: never tell a programmer it's too difficult for you to access your own data. We know it's either b******t or that you're admitting incompetence. This would have been a 5-minute database query for me, and that's if I had to look up the tables first.) It reiterated the demand for immediate payment, again stating the house (again, not actually Dad's, but she kept insisting it was) needed to be sold to pay for it.



I wrote another letter. In this letter I clarified several points for her. First, that as she had not provided the required documentation, she had not actually made an appeal that would be subject to evaluation, let alone acceptance; therefore, the original denial of the claim stood unchanged. Second, that it was not her place to determine my father's assets, as she was not executor of the estate. Third, that even if her claim had been granted, Oregon law requires six months from the decedent's passing to receive all claims before any of those claims may be paid out, and by demanding immediate payment she was attempting to get me to break the law. Fourth, that Oregon law declares the priority of claims by the nature of them, and credit card debts were rank N (i.e., "everything not covered above", where the above included taxes, medical debts, and various other things); even if her claim had been granted, she could not be paid unless there was money left after paying all higher-priority debts, and even if the house had been included that wouldn't have been the case. And fifth, as the one month deadline for appealing in court would expire by the time they received this letter, they had exhausted all of their legal options, and further attempts to pursue the claim would constitute unlawful harassment, and charges would be pressed in such an instance.



I didn't hear back from them again.

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Holding a position of power can sometimes physically alter how the brain processes information. Research shows that power diminishes the brain’s mirror neuron system, which is responsible for empathy and reading others. For example, power-tripping managers genuinely believe their subordinates are too dependent on them to ever walk away. So they are left completely blindsided when someone exercises their right to quit. “When you feel powerful, you kind of lose touch with other people. You stop attending carefully to what other people think,” explains Dr. Dacher Keltner, director of the Greater Good Science Center at UC Berkeley.

#12 I was let go from a non-profit for no reason (re: wasn’t in ‘rich’ enough circles to be able to attract money to the org).



I then got a job at a large funder for non-profits. The non-profit eventually came knocking and I had the ear of the CEO.



I didn’t end up saying anything, but it was one of the most satisfying moments in my life to have that power and a friendly reminder to treat all people well.

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#13 When I was at school I was having trouble with this one guy - not a bully, exactly, but we didn't get on (we were later put in separate houses). Anyway, during one shouting match, he made a big thing about how he was whatever rank in the army cadets.



I stopped for a second, and just said "But, I'm *not* in the cadets."



"But I outrank you!"



"I don't have a rank. I'm not in the army, so you're not above me."



And then he said "But if martial law were declared..."



And I couldn't really carry on after that.

#14 Got out of the army and joined the air force national guard in my home state. 20 minutes after leaving my new base for the first time i receive a phone call from a guy introducing himself as a sergeant first class from the army reserve informing me that his system shows my name had been pulled from the reserve pool to deploy to iraq within 3 months and congratulated me. Kindly informed him that 1. I had just returned from deployment before getting out and was still guaranteed more than 3 months stateside and 2. I had enlisted with the air guard and therefore exempt. He got irritated raises his tone of voice and said well you better get that paperwork to me asap because my system says you're going. Told him i signed a contract which binds me to that, not your system. So i told him its not my job to update to ensure your system for you. I gave him the name of the organization i was now affiliated with, city and state it was in, my recruiters name, rank and personal phone number. Now you have several different ways to contact who u need to in order to get your system updated and hung up on him.

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When you stand up to an entitled or a rude person, your brain experiences a powerful sense of relief. Experts refer to this emotional rush as self-affirmation. Often, toxic bosses or entitled bullies try to make you feel small so you will obey them. The moment you say no, you instantly protect your own dignity and prove that your worth cannot be taken away by someone else. Research shows that this act of standing your ground actually triggers the reward and valuation systems in your brain, releasing dopamine. It turns a highly stressful situation into a deeply satisfying victory.

#15 My mother-in-law passed away last year and my wife and I got rid of the the leftover stuff. Most was easy, except the AT&T router for her Internet access.



We got a total runaround.



I brought it into an AT&T store, the same one my MIL had signed up from, and they said it had to be returned in some special box from the local post office. We went to the post office and were told the special box came from AT&T. We went back to AT&T, in a different city, and were told yet another BS story.



It caused my wife an amazing amount of grief. Her mother had just died. She's trying to do the "adult" thing and responsibly close out her mother's accounts. And AT&T was just being a bunch of a*s-clowns. The router became her albatross.



The router sat in the trunk of the car for weeks. One day I'm grabbing lunch and notice another AT&T. I walk inside and up to a desk where a rep is talking Internet plans with another customer. I don't interrupt, but the rep pauses to give me a story about how I can't return the router here and will need to set up a return "with a central office".



I calmly put the router on her desk and said "No, I won't be doing that. The owner of this account just died. I'm just trying to give you your property back. You've given me the runaround for weeks now and I'm done."



As I turn to walk away she yells "but we're just going to throw it away if you leave it here! You'll get charged for it!"



"Okay by me!" I toss over my shoulder as I walk out the door. "Good luck collecting from a d**d woman!"



I occasionally wonder if the other customer stuck around or not. But then I remember who runs the FCC and it's not like there's a real choice in ISPs in most areas of the country.

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#16 Company did restructuring; and laid about 30 of us off. My boss (picture female Limburg) gave me my contract package, which also included a lecture on if I was a better worker the company wouldn’t need to do this.



After a month, they realized it was a mistake and told us they were nullifying our contracts and we could have our job back.



I told that my attorney wasn’t aware of contract nullification given the language in the document and if they didn’t stand by their committment, we had already retained counsel so whatever would happen .....



They came back said we could have a one year package (over and above salary) if we stayed for a year.



I quit on the 366th day and my boss told me that she was hurt; and that this was very hard for her.



I called her a sociopath and walked out of the building.

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#17 I used to be a teacher. Leaving the graduation ceremony of my last year, a senior said f**k and then "oh no, I'm so sorry Mr. Jetpacks."



I said "You're a f*****g adult and I'm not a f*****g teacher. I don't give a f**k what you say".

Even just one person refusing to conform can break the spell for everyone else in the room. A study found that if a worker sees even one other person openly disobey an unjust order, compliance rates drop from 65% down to just 10%. When people are intimidated by a toxic boss, a bad manager, or an aggressive authority figure, they often experience deep internal conflict but stay quiet to avoid looking rude or radical. Seeing someone else say no validates those hidden feelings and confirms that the authority figure is the one out of line. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Once that first domino falls, it makes way for a collective resistance. This feeling of satisfaction is highly contagious. When we read stories about people reclaiming their power, our brains experience a form of vicarious empathy. Basically, we get a mini-dose of that same satisfying dopamine rush just by watching a bully get shut down.

#18 When I left a job I was invited to meet with the CEO because he was unhappy I was leaving and wanted to understand why.



I explained that I was not being paid enough and the recently announced pay rise was not good enough. He got irritated and in a patronising tone started trying to lecture me on how I should have handled that situation better. I interrupted him, he didn’t like that, so I added “I’m leaving, I have nothing to lose” and then informed him that I had already been let down over pay multiple times, had witnessed others trying to get more pay and being refused, so I had no interest in begging to be paid what I already deserved to be paid.

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#19 When the kid who picked on me in highschool applied to work in my store.

#20 When mom got ridiculously nasty & rude with me in my own home I just moved into - I told her if doesn't like my food, furniture, clothes, location of where my apartment is & the A/C; there's the door I'm gladly lock the top & bottoms locks. She STFU when she realize I was d**d serious when I open the door.

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We have also seen this shift with entitled customers who think a receipt gives them the right to mistreat workers. For decades, businesses pushed the phrase “the customer is always right,” which accidentally created a monster — the toxic consumer who throws tantrums to get special treatment. ADVERTISEMENT But more and more business owners are changing the rules now. Gordon Bethune, the former CEO of Continental Airlines, famously upended the old rule by stating: “When we run into customers that we can’t reel back in, our loyalty is with our employees. Just because you buy a ticket does not give you the right to (mistreat) our employees.”

#21 I'm an ICU nurse, the last 2 nights I've been taking care of a large strong man going through withdrawals. It involves 4 point restraints.



This morning I was trying to put elbow pads on him and he swung at me, but ofcourse the restraints prevented this.



He was furious as I just stood there and slow blinked at him.

#22 Straight girl at gay bar: "Why are you looking at my chest?"



Me (gay guy): "Because your t**s are lopsided, girl!"



And then she left.

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Whether you are running a company or just ordering a coffee, how you treat others matters. If you ever find yourself holding all the cards, try to remember how it felt to be on the other side. True respect means choosing kindness over a quick power trip — because at the end of the day, with great power comes great responsibility.

#23 I was in a wedding party and there was a brief lull in between scheduled parts and we were all just milling around waiting. The bridesmaid known for being obnoxiously bossy starts barking out orders to every single person. As soon as shes finished the wedding planner who was standing behind her chimes in with '"nobody do any of that" and then told us to sit tight. It was great.

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#24 Parents came to visit me at my apartment back in college. I typically always have the door locked but if I'm expecting company I'll unlock it so I can just tell "come in", all my friends knew this because we all did similar but we all had the courtesy to knock on each others doors.



Parents came and just walked straight in. I calmly got up off the couch and made them go back outside and knock. My dad laughed and tried to argue but I was having none of it, "Not under my roof." mmmm that felt good.

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#25 I work for a pipeline company, one of our lines brings fuel into a refinery. We needed something changed out on our line, and needed it done ASAP.



Timing was critical, because after a few days of not being about to deliver into the refinery, it would back up our system and shut down the WHOLE PIPELINE. Big problem.



The refinery guys were total douchebags, and were obviously used to being in charge, and definitely didn't take orders from a young female.



For two days, I got to remind them that I FUEL YOUR G*****N REFINERY. Oh, you don't think you can get to this today? I hope you don't mind explaining this when our pipeline is down and your refinery shuts down...



Felt so good, man.

#26 Girls try to get me to buy them drinks at bars a lot. I make sure to introduce them to my boyfriend very politely as I decline.

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#27 "I'm the most senior employee here so I'm technically the boss."



No you're covering from another department... regardless of how long you've worked here. You're only filling in and are not employed for us. You are technically the least senior, according to company policy. Even less senior than the girl who started twenty minutes before you got here.

#28 I was a manager at a strip club for around 10 years, and we always loved the customers who complain about nonsense and think something will happen because the world has taught them the customer is always right.

I used to give them a piece of paper and a pen, and tell them to write it all down and I'll put it in the suggestion box. When they were done and handed me the paper, i'd ball it up and throw it right in the garbage can, and tell them their complain had been filed.

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#29 Was hanging out with a friend and went to show them something cool on the internet when the power suddenly shut off.

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#30 I got a fine for drinking on the street when I was 15, in Spain you receive the fines through a letter and the letter arrived at my previous adress where only my older sister lived at the moment, this b***h paid the fine (with my money) but tried to blackmail me with everything, tired of this I told my parents and when I finally didn't comply with one of my sisters demands she told them, they just told her that she was a f*****g snitch and such a s****y sister. It was like seeing someone trying to k**l me with a blank round.

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#31 I'm gay, but nobody ever guesses it just by looking at me. I was a lifeguard one year, and this one trainee girl doesn't want to do X. I think it was collecting some weights of the bottom of the pool or whatever. She starts laying it on thick, hair toss, batting eyes, t*****s up and out just to get me to do it for her.



I laughed myself all the way home.

#32 I told my mom if she kept acting like a d**k I'd happily pull the car over and make her walk the rest of the way home. She kept acting like a duck and was very shocked when I legitimately pulled over and told her to get out.

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#33 Has a teacher whose class I was trying to drop because she would leave every single morning for an hour to work with the student government corner me in a doorway while in high school. She made several threats towards my grade and myself (getting other teachers to drag me down). I went straight to the office and complained, the office refused to take action and the school resource officer let everything slide. So I called the police and told them what was happening, the sergeant talked to the school officer briefly then after that they called the teacher to the office and showed her the film. The look of fear she had on her face as she realized I held all the cards and she f****d up was glorious. In exchange for not pressing charges I was allowed to drop her class, she was removed from her duties as the student government supervisor and was barred from ever teaching AP classes in the district.

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#34 A few years ago my ex wife left me in a hurry and then the weekend afterwards demanded that I be home around lunch time so that she could pick up some things she left behind. Some friends of mine had organised to take me out to lunch in the city that day because I was feeling s**t about the whole situation and it was the first time in years that I was able to say "no, I have plans and you'll have to work around them". Felt f*****g amazing to put myself first for once.

#35 Don’t know if this counts. I Had a s****y group project teammate in college. Didn’t do any work. He applied for the company I worked for about a year after college. My bosses asked if I knew him and I said “yup, don’t hire him”



Was the ultimate peer review revenge.

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#36 I guess probably yesterday.



I went to Mickey D's for some dinner and the lady served the guy in front of me first then started to work on my mcflurry. She was about to put in the m&Ms when the first guy came back, complaining that they usually added more ice cream than that. For the record, he's talking about an inch of ice cream.



For anyone unfamiliar with the ice cream going in a cup process of McDonald's, they put the ice cream in first, then put the lid on, then put the toppings in, then swirl it.



Dude was mad because the ice cream wasn't going all the way to the top of the lid after being swirled.



Before the argument could really get started, I interrupted them and asked her "if she could please finish up my mcflurry before dealing his greedy a*s". I remember she said sure, turned to the machine, then turned back to me with an incredulous look on her face and said "thank you". Then the dude thanked me too. I quickly informed him not to thank me because I was 100% *not* on his side at all and that I thought he was ridiculous for arguing over an inch of ice cream.



At this point, she's put the toppings in and he really said "let's do an analysis here" and started comparing how my mcflurry looked like it had more ice cream in it than his because it reach halfway up the lid. It's at this point that she pointed out she had yet to swirl it. Lo and behold, once she swirled it, our ice cream looked nearly identical.



At this point the manager came over, wondering why this dude had raised his voice. I explained he was mad because he didn't receive an extra inch of ice cream and got mad that swirling seemingly makes the ice cream magically disappear, and the manager laughed in the guy's face.

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#37 I was working for a huge clothing store chain as a temp student worker one summer many years ago. I worked there for two days before one of the employees started acting weird around me, bossing me around (we weren't working in the same department so she shouldn't even have been telling me anything), coming to the changing rooms where I was folding the discarded clothes, to talk on the internal phone next to me to say "omg the new student hasn't even finished what you asked her to do yet, w*f. She's wasting my time" and basically just being demeaning for no reason.

One day, I realized she was following me around the store, hiding behind clothes racks or watching me while pretending to be folding pants (she wasn't even in her own area so she stuck out like a sore thumb). At one point, she started coming up to me to berate me for the smallest things. She was leaving and coming back every few minutes doing the same routine until she had a "real" grievance about something I forgot to pick up in the stock room and she sent me there to do it "immediatly!!!!".

I'd been there only a few minutes when guess who walks in? The crazy stalker.

She started yelling at me, telling me everything I did wrong, that I was sitting around instead of working (I sat once to do my shoelaces), she said "you're f*****g up MY store" (she was barely above me, working 20hrs a week).

I listened and replied to some things, until she got to the end of her rant and delivered what was to be her mic drop line : "Well, *anyway*, you're just a f*****g temp worker!". I just looked at her and said "well, yeah, I'm a student, I'm just here to pay my plane ticket to go on vacation, you're stuck here."



The best part, was she went to talk to the floor manager afterwards, saying I yelled at her and called her all kinds of names. The manager came up to me and told me that the girl was crazy and was doing the same thing every time a new temp student came in, to the point they had a hard time finding student workers.

I asked the day after to be sent to another store.

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#38 One day after we got our results we were already and officially not part of the school anymore. We were walking out and chatting/laughing about the good times when the french teacher (who everyone hates) comes out and says we owe her a two hour detention for not getting an A for her class. She was literally mad cos she got refused a raise/promotion cos she was a bad teacher (i got a total A with a C in her class).



One of my mates said “oh stfu u were a c**p teacher” and tries to walk past, she physically tries to block him and she says No u r going to stay. He replies: w*f are u gonna do - expell me?



The funny part is that she rushed to get other teachers to back her up but they hated her as well.

#39 We had a company break contract in the middle of drilling a hole. Got told to pack it up right now and get off the site in 48 hours or else the rig is forfeit.



My boss, the tool pusher, had us cut off the drill string and let it fall 200 ft so the next drilling company had to fish it out.



The pusher and I stayed up for 42 hours straight while we had 2 crews working balls to the wall.



Anyways, this company man (he works for the client, and usually gets in our way) kept telling our guys that we couldn't do this, or couldn't do that and that wasn't allowed by our contract.



There wasnt a soul there that paid attention to him.

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#40 I worked for a school board and they contracted me to do some additional work on the side creating a website. When it was complete i went to the guy for presentation and payment and he told me he wouldn't be paying me and there was nothing i could do. I leaned over and deleted the site. He seemed curiously surprised somehow. I giggled. He later wanted the website restored and he would pay me with stolen school merchandise. I told him i wasn't going to steal from children and teachers just so he could have leverage over me. Another time i had made a website allowing people to send messages to the members of the school board. He later wanted me to send him the messages so he could "vet" them. I added him to the CC of every message. I was then asked in a board meeting why he was also getting these messages and i told them why he felt entitled to their private communications. They talked to him. When i put in my notice there he came to my cubicle on a busy floor and told me I'd have to pay them back for training they sent me to. He said it so quietly too. So i asked him if he was threatening me but i said it loudly so everyone came to see what was up. He literally fled. What a f*****g tool.

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#41 One of my old English teachers was giving me a hard time about writing, accusing me of plagiarism in one of the final assignments I wrote and marking me down because I didn't write it a certain way.



I turned around and said, "oh, you mean just like the lawsuit you're currently defending against that accuses you of plagiarism?"



If her jaw could have hit the floor, it would have. She was utterly speechless and thought no one knew about her ongoing lawsuits. Yeah, I knew about them. Both of them. I also found out about the third one that got her fired from the school when they showed a huge disparity in mark scores because she excessively marked down someone who wrote something she didn't like in the Australian equivalent of the SAT's, only for them to turn around and have it marked at 2 other schools. That was a few years after my encounter though.



She had a real chip on her shoulder with me after that, but man, totally worth it.



There was another one where a guy tried to physically a*****t me in Seattle, only to realize he bit off more than he could chew and ate pavement instead.

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#42 I am 5' 4" male who looks less muscular than I am. I was in line for priority boarding and it had just started when the woman behind me said "excuse me, this is for priority boarding. You need to wait with everyone else."



I ignored her and presented my boarding pass with my active duty ID. My only revenge was when the attendant said "thank you for your service" I turned to the woman behind me, grinned, and said "thanks!" Before boarding.

#43 Oh f**k I'm late to this and this is one of the best situations.



I had a boss in a job I worked at for 11 years. He was a total s******d, ran the place like it was a prison camp, and wrote people up for nothing. He was a senior manager and pretty high up our corporate ladder, and I was a labourer doing labour work. I was actually on a temp contract and was given F/T by another manager, and this guy told me "If it were my decision, I would have just let the contract run out".



Anyways, years went by and I gradually moved up the ladder. Around year 8 he was let go in order to change it up a bit and that was the last I saw of him. I eventually moved on and in to a management role at a new company reporting to just a single senior manager and then the president. My manager was promoted to a director role in another area and the job became vacant.



Guess who f*****g applied. He searched the place out on LinkedIn and found I was there and he name-dropped me in his interview. He sent me a message saying he'd appreciate it if I put in a good word for him. Yea, well I wasn't going to work for Hitler twice so I told him politely "I'm sorry, but I don't feel your leadership style is suited for this work environment". I then told HR the same thing and some of the stories of the past.



He didn't get hired. F**k that guy.

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#44 A few years ago a water main burst at the end of our street, causing traffic to be detoured for a few days through the parking lot of a retirement community two blocks from my house. It ironically was a bit of a shortcut on my way home from work, but I'd never taken it before because it was private property. A few days after they fixed the break and opened the road again, traffic was super jammed up and I turned off early to take the shortcut through the parking lot, just because. On that day, a resident of the retirement place who was parking saw me, and followed me home. She pulled in to my building's parking lot right behind me, and as I stepped out after parking she yelled from her window that I'd trespassed on private property, and I shouldn't ever do that again. I looked her d**d in the eye, pointed to the private property sign she'd driven past as she pulled into our lot, and said, "Sounds like a deal.".

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#45 So, my military service was...problematic it suffices to say. Eventually things got to the point where I was invited to leave on terms that I found acceptable. Turns out, it was a bluff on their part and I was almost immediately offered a path to redemption, straighten up and fly right as it were. Uh, no thanks. This came as something of a surprise to all involved (except me, who had spent the better part of a year trying to engineer it) so there was a bit of a scramble to find s**t details to encourage me to reconsider. Clean up excess wax in the halls with a toothbrush, mow the lawn, whatever they could think of. Did it all with a smile on my face and a song in my heart. Best part was my 'lunches'. I parked my vehicle directly across from the smoking area where my supervisor, boss and his boss came out every hour or so. Every day for those last two weeks I'd take a 2-3 hour nap in my car for everyone to see. Someone came out a couple of times to suggest I get back to work, but I was just like "nah, I'm good". I mean, what the f**k were they going to do? Fire me?

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#46 In middle school we had a very strict no cell phone policy in which you basically couldn't ever have it out anywhere on campus. But once you got to high school, the rule essentially disappeared and nobody gave a s**t if you were using it outside of class. My first day of high school, one of my old middle school teachers saw me on my phone and stormed up to come and take it. He then recognized i was a high schooler now and i gave him my s**ttiest grin and literally told him of his newfound lack of power.

#47 Had a nursing home patient call 911 them self and the nurse told us (EMS) to leave before we saw the patient. No, once an active emergency scene is established the competent patient and the emergency services providers call the shots. The police removed him from the patient's room. His boss removed him from his job later.

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#48 I worked this job. My org structure was completely f****d. I worked for the regional executive VP of tech s**t. *Directly*. He'd been my boss, and then he'd been promoted^5, and they hadn't hired anyone...So in a healthy company, he'd have been 5 layers of management above me, but in our company, he was my boss. (This is a simplification: he was *hired* 3 levels over me (vp), and then got the 4th level (state vp) when they fired his counterpart, so he only got bumped once (to regional vp)).



His boss was the CTO of the whole corporation. And *his* boss was the CEO.



At about this time, they spun off the tech side into it's own business unit, with the CTO as the effective CEO. So, if you had a problem with a tech guy, you talked to his manager. Now, remember, my manager is one step below the CTO.



I was in a bad spot. I had a lot of work to do, but no team anymore to help me. All the various teams I was on, had once been a REALLY big group, but now...It was just a handful. Maybe 10 guys left out of ~150.



Still the same amount of work. Or at least, other groups thought so. People would assign me things. And then the various managers of those people would call me and tell me to make that my top priority.



And I would laugh in their faces. And tell them to call my boss.



Now, they couldn't call my boss. He didn't work for the same company. They had to call their boss, who would call their boss, etc, etc, until it got to the CEO, and then he would tell the CTO to tell my boss to tell me to do something.



You can guess how many times THAT happened.



If I pissed someone off *enough* my boss would call me, and he would say, "Please, PLEASE, do not talk to that person, ever again."



People would bluster at me, and I would laugh the laugh of a guy who had the workload of fifteen people, and they would get outraged and demand to talk to my boss, and I would laugh even harder, and then give them the number of his secretary, knowing that they would *never* talk to him, and it wasn't my problem.



The only beauty of that job was watching people who thought they had power realize that they had *nothing*. They weren't even allowed to *talk* to my boss, he was so high up. They had to escalate their s**t to their boss, and so on, and their bosses boss almost always told them to STFU and get back to work. Nothing *ever* came into my work queue from someone who was remotely at my level, and the b******t was incredible.



It was glorious.

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#49 Seeing my former teachers after switching schools.

#50 When I was a senior in high school I transferred to an alternative school, but before I could start the new school, I had to get papers signed by my previous teachers with my grades.

So I go do that, and as I was about to leave an old teacher (he didn't know I wasn't a student there anymore, as I only left a couple days prior) that really hated me rounds the corner into the hallway I'm in.

Basically went like:

*What's going on here?*

"Not much, what's going on with you?"

(see's a pack of smokes peeking out of my pocket)

*Give me those right now*

"No thank you"

*Give them to me and get to the office right now!"*

(I think about it for a second)

"Naaaah, I have things to do"

(his face turns red)

*GET TO THE OFFICE NOW, YOU'RE IN A TON OF TROUBLE*

"That sounds boring, I'm just gonna go home"

*NO YOU'RE NOT. OFFICE. NOW.*

"Naaaah, I'm just gonna leave"



And I turned and headed for the doors, down this super long hallway, with him threatening me the whole way.



Felt good, man.

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#51 I worked for a company that had one of those video game buses with the TV's and couches and s**t on the inside. I was the only employee and was technically the "Event Manger and Supervisor". That was just a fancy term for me being the only one to drive the truck and set it up and do maintenance on it and s**t. All my boss did was schedule bookings and tell me where I was going. I processed the payments as well so I was basically in charge of the entire operation. This woman came into the trailer at the end of a party to b***h at me since her kid didn't have enough fun. I told her all the other kids were having a great time and nobody else complained.



She insisted I give her a full refund since her kid didn't enjoy himself and I told her I wasn't going to do that. She asked who my manager was and I told her I was the manager. She then asked who my employer was and I told her his name. She demanded I call him so she could talk to him and on speaker phone, my boss said "I wasn't there to see how things were going. It's up OP to determine whether a refund is called for or not". Side note: While he was technically my boss, it was more like two friends running a business. He's a few years older than me and hired me off the street but we were both in our 20's at the time (he just turned 30 like 6 months ago) and his dad payed for everything for him (very wealthy family) so he wasn't really concerned about sucking the customers d**k.



I ended up telling her I wasn't going to refund the entire $350 because one kid didn't have a good time and promptly left. What's funny is a bunch of the parents at the event apparently got raving reviews from their kids and that party actually brought in like 8 new customers, a few of which booked us multiple times a year. She apparently tried talking bad about the company to the other parents but that didn't seem to stop them since everyone else had a great time. I miss that job. Best job I ever had.

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#52 Working in an inner city retail store, the new store manager changed our working hours so everyone finished at the same time the store closed and wouldn't let us escort customers out of the store until after closing time. She also threatened to report anyone logging the overtime we were doing to close the store as though we were lying on our timesheets. This went on for about a week before we unanimously decided to just sign out and leave the store at closing time with customers still in it and the store manager all by herself, about 30-40 people (part timers and casuals) all risking our jobs to oppose her. She called upper management who threatened to fire everyone, we passed that on to the retail workers union, suddenly the old store manager has returned, our working hours have gone back to the way they were and the union is asking us if we would like to pursue a class action lawsuit. We didn't because we liked the old manager, in the following months there were lots of pizza days, prizes for meeting certain sales goals, lots of "recognition for hard work" speeches and we even got end of financial year bonuses.

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#53 I have always had a pretty good relationship with my bosses and they're usually reasonable. It's an engineering position and occasionally some people have to travel. I was asked to cover for someone for a relatively trivial meeting on the west coast. It was not my project and the only justification was to send a warm body to show that we were present.



Boss told me to go, I said no. He said "this won't look good on your performance appraisal." I said "the only way you can hurt me with a performance appraisal is to roll it up and poke me in the eye."



I did not go to the meeting.

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#54 I work at a domestic violence shelter, and our ex-executive director was asked to resign because she had embezzled over 25 grand worth of our grant funding. She was a verbally a*****e garbage human, doing things to the employees that were the same things that clients are escaping from. I never did stick up for myself, because it was easier to let her curse and scream about thermostats and cat litter and be done. She has been skirting the blame in our small town since she resigned and the other day sent a mass text out to all current and past employees once again passing the blame on to our current director and our board. I had had enough of this drama and her, and finally told her that she could politely "lose my f*****g number." It's just a small text, but that was literally my declaration of independence from her, agne I have NEVER FELT MORE EMPOWERED IN MY LIFE.

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#55 In my second job in a restaurant I was hired as a dishwasher in a recent opened trattoria, I worked my a*s up to the kitchen a year later I was the chief pizzaiolo, 3 years later I was the only open crew still working, the owner and I became friends, I was good doing my job and taking care of almost every issue in the kitchen as well, ff 5 years later the owner wife decides she wanted to work there as a supervisor/do as I like, she treated people badly, screaming an calling names, some good coworkers left because of her, leaving my with more work and the need of training people almost every week, I went to the owner, told him I wanted to quit because of that situation, he said wait a sec, we were in the management office he came back with his wife, I tough that I was gonna get fired, he look at her and said "if you go near the pizzeria he(pointing at me) is the boss there, so not mess with the guys there, he reports to me" she tried to say something and he interrupted her with "you know why I pay this f****r so well? Is because he gets s**t done and I don't have to worry about the pizzeria almost never" I said thanks and walked out, they got in some argument but they were used to it. She tried to get me fired for almost a year after that incident then we ended being in a weird friendship.

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#56 I work at a local mountain resort and in the summer we have an alpine slide and chair lift running. You aren't allowed to go down the slide if you're under the influence of alcohol. A group of 5 or so people bought tickets, went down once and then went up to the restaurant. They then came back down and went down the slide again, they drank a ton at the restaurant and one girl fell out of the slide and got all burned up (not a big deal, it happens to people every day on the slide, we're all trained in first aid). But the reason she fell out was because she and all her friends were drunk. Our supervisor came and told them that they couldn't go down again and they argued saying "we aren't that drunk... we're fine etc." And we just had to keep telling them that they weren't allowed to go down again.



The girl who fell before says to my supervisor, "I'm pretty sure I'm older than you so..."



And my supervisor replies, "Umm I'm pretty sure I work here.".

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#57 Middle school, we were stupid edgy kids who wanted nothing more in this world than Call of Duty and Family Guy.



Teacher found out we were watching Family Guy, tried to get the school to ban it/phone our parents and tell them we were watching it. Plot twist: most parents know their kids are watching it, and don't care because around the age of 13 you're typically responsible enough to not repeat the stuff you hear when it's not appropriate.



Whoever would have guessed schools can't control what you do at home!

#58 My sister and I have not always had the easiest relationship. We're very different people and while I love her we have never been close. She also can be very judgemental of me. She is older by 3 years and in HS she went through a really rough period of her life. Alchol d***s boys, but she moved beyond that and is an incredibly stable and successful person. I bloomed a little later and didn't start going through a "rebellious" faze till 18-early 20s. My sister got kind of judgy about some of the things I was doing which I called BS on because she had done much worse in her youth.



Her myself and my mom we're having lunch one day and I mentioned I was going away for the weekend with a fwb. I was 19 and my sister got all lemon faced about it and couldn't believe my mother was letting me go which my mother said "she is an adult." Then she turned to me and said something like,



"Isn't it a little inappropriate for you to be going away with a guy your not even dating at your age?"



To which I replied...



"I'm sorry but that's my choice just like you losing your virginity at 14 was your choice."



Yeah that shut her up real quick.

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#59 When my ex FINALLY stood up to his mother (She was 90% of the reason for divorce) about our custody schedule and told her, "We have it figured out. Myself, their mother, and their stepdad. We do not need your advice or opinion."



I just wish I had been able to witness it.

#60 Watched a woman try to get speedy boarding on an easyJet flight because," I've had a British Airways Gold Card for twenty years".

#61 Had a team staging for the US Ambassador to Iraq. They have to sit out there for sometimes hours at a time-on the chance he'll come out that minute and they can whisk him away.



Had a US army captain roll up and tell my guys they needed to get the hell out of the way because his LTC was coming out soon. Kindly but snarkily told him his LTC doesn't have any power here to which the captain replied he'd call HIS boss and let him know. So one of the shift leads just tapped his shoulder and said "we're waiting for our ambo, move along."



For reference, a US Ambassador outranks military as they are the direct voice of the sitting US president.

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#62 In my senior year of high school, I was really into foreign languages, and decided to take Spanish I with all the freshmen in addition to my AP German class. I spent a couple weeks in the new Spanish class when our counseling office decided they made a mistake and needed to put half of us in a Spanish class during a different period. This messed with the lunch hour I shared with my boyfriend.



I went to the counselor and asked if I could stay in the original Spanish class because I wanted to keep my lunch hour the same as my boyfriend. Understandably, she thought that was a pretty silly reason, and said no. Since the Spanish class was a whim for me anyway, I said "fine, I'll drop Spanish and take a different elective then." She got all huffy and threatened to call my mom to tell her I was dropping an academic course just to hang out with my boyfriend. I told her to go ahead, and she did. My mom was like "My daughter gets straight A's and was taking a second language for *fun*. She can do whatever she wants with her class schedule." The counselor hung up and magically found a way to keep me in my original Spanish class.



If it makes the story any better, I'm married to the same boyfriend.

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#63 I work with season ticket holders for a sports arena. My job mostly revolves around accommodating seat changes, managing accounts, and giving tours to sell seats. The amount of self entitlement some of these people feel is absolutely dumbfounding. One man called and demanded a discount because we had sent him an invoice for his hockey seats stating the total he owed us. He hadn’t paid for his tickets yet but literally wouldn’t accept that as the reason someone would receive an invoice. After a few minutes of yelling, I just told him that we’d close his account until we straightened it out and hung up. He called back the next day and payed the full price.



However, that man was most likely trying to con me. That’s just the most recent example, but I also have to deal with neighbor disputes and other issues that our valued clientele might have. I might post more later.

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#64 My father has been a salesman for close to 30 years. He was in a meeting with the owner and a much younger salesman. Young guy was going on about how he had a lead with a big company and how this could be great business. My dad quietly waited and then dropped how he and that company's vice president go back 15 years. Yeah, not the beat day for the youngster.

#65 I had put in my two week's notice at a job and they suddenly had me working bizarre split shifts when they found out that I was training for my new job around my previously set schedule. My schedule which had not changed in months. The schedule which was preventing me from finishing college.



I finally had my fill and decided to leave. As I was leaving, one of the supervisors said I had to check in with a manager and I said, "Naw, I don't work here anymore.".

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#66 I was 18, in college, and started working at a new Foodie McDoodie in their drive through. I had a blast. My roomie worked there, my friends worked there, and all was good. Until one payday.



I went in with roomie to get our check. Mine wasn't there. I initially panicked because I knew I'd worked extra hours and needed it to pay bills. The manager then said my check was downstairs with the owner, an old, grody, fat, Greek guy. I almost threw up right then as I couldn't stand this old f****r.



So, I go downstairs and there is the troll. I took my check from him but paused to make sure all was correct. In the envelope, all correct except...there was a stack of cash totalling $1500.



I asked him what it was for but he suddenly grabbed me by the throat and shoved me onto this table. He forcefully spread my legs and started to try to pull my jeans down. Scared s***tless, I tried to scream but he put his hand over my mouth.



Totally panicked, I brought both of my knees up and kicked him full-force in the chest causing him to fall backwards. I ripped the tape off my mouth and said You planning on r**ing me? Well F**k you. I took my envelope, went upstairs and called the police--loudly at their counter. Before leaving that day, I submitted my resignation saying I didn't want to be r***d by the owner. I was the one in power.

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#67 Got into a common argument with my overbearing mother when she showed up at my house unannounced. I had enough and said "you have to leave," in which she replied "no i dont." i said "lets see what the police have to say about that, i live here, you dont. Leave"

I could see the common pissed off that she deep down knew she was wrong look on her face as she pouted her way to the car.

#68 I was working a show where the stagehands had to walk onstage in costume to hook up some of our performers during a scene for a flight. This HAD to be done by a technician due to the life safety involved and our agreement.



We all grumbled about wearing the stupid costume, but it was provided for us and it’s in our contract that we can wear whatever they want us to as long as they provide it.



Somewhere along final dress, the director notices that some of the techs are female. She requests to make all stagehands that do that track male and is unceremoniously told by our steward that no, she can’t do that. It is in fact, against the law and discriminatory because we are not hired for our “look” like the actors are, but by skill.



She then started requesting the women style their hair a certain way, remove glasses and jewelry, and do their makeup. At this point the steward met up with the production manager with a note from our lawyer again reminding everyone that technicians are not actors and she gets no choice if she wants to keep the effect



The director was summarily told to shut the hell up in a closed-door meeting and never bothered us again, though I can guarantee it still bothers her to this day.

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#69 Military medical field: Every time a dependapotamus comes along trying to act like their spouses rank and threatening us that their spouse is [insert rank here]. I actually laughed at one once when she told me her husband was a SSgt(AF E-5) and she would get him to give me an LOR if I didn't draw her blood right then and there. A little unprofessional on my part, but that was just too d**n funny.

#70 My job has a system based on seniority if you are doing the same job. For example: promotions are handed out to the people who been there the longest, or if the job is overstaffed the seniors gets first dibs to leave. In the interview they ask if you are comfortable if a 20 year old is your senior and can bossnyou around (assuming you are a 50 year old), if you answer you have problem with it, they won't hire you...



So I'm 22 and this 45 year old was telling me what to do, I am his senior by 2 years. He was telling me how to do my job on his first month. Hell Nahh, tried to throw the I'm old enough to be your grandfather/dad card. He told the supervisor that I was being disrespectful and rude and threaten to call HR...



HR fired him.

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#71 This guy used to come into the movie theater I worked at every Monday night. Apparently he had worked there before, but I had been there for like 6 years at this point and I had never worked with him.



Anyway, every time he would come in he would come late to the very last movie and then expect us to pop fresh popcorn and put new hot dogs on the clean grill. We would save the last batch of popcorn in a plastic bag and keep the hotdogs in a steam drawer, so it’s not like we didn’t have what he wanted. He just wanted special treatment. Then he would try to pull that scam where he gives the cashier a $100 bill and then adds stuff to his order and takes stuff away to confuse the cashier and get free stuff. He was always super rude, too.





When I got promoted to management I was finally able to stand up to him a little. I said something like “You come in here every Monday, talk down to my cashier and try to scam us out of money. I’m not going to put up with it anymore.”





Dude flipped out. Started saying how he used to work here so he knows how everything works (ok???) and how he’s on the city council of a different city IN A DIFFERENT COUNTY. I’m pretty sure I just laughed and said “you’re in [my city] so that doesn’t matter.” He was pissed but he actually started being less rude and stopped trying to scam us all together. Eventually he stopped coming. I don’t even know why he came to my theater since his city has like 2-3 to choose from, one being the same chain that mine was.



F**k you, Griffin.

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#72 When I quit my job because my supervisor was treating me like a child and the next day my manager called me to try and get me to stay.

#73 I used to be a manager at a hotel and had an employee who had had a terrible ex. The first time I worked with her was an evening shift and I was in my office with her at the front desk. All of a sudden I hear some guy yelling at her, dropping f-bombs and insults like crazy. I went out to the desk and asked what was going on. He said, “Mind your f*****g business.” To which, I had a Captain America-like response, “Language!” His retort was “First f*****g amendment!” To which I responded, “This isn’t a public forum, get out or I am calling the police.” Apparently he had warrants out for his arrest so he noped out after that threat. Felt bad for the employee, she thought she going to be fired, but she ended up working for me for another four years or so and also lists me as a reference for jobs.