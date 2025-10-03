ADVERTISEMENT

Fighting for social justice is always important, from calling out racism and homophobia to being environmentally cautious. Acknowledging the existing problems is the best way to start tackling them.

At the same time, it’s also just as important to make sure that the problems you’re trying to solve are actual problems and not just something that is taken out of context.

That brings us to today’s story, where a woman was accused of being borderline racist towards her kids. Yet, the reality was way more complicated than this kind of all-or-nothing thinking.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Calling out problematic behavior is always important, but you have to make sure it’s really as it seems and not just taken out of context

Biracial couple smiling outdoors, highlighting themes of biracial identity and parenting challenges with hair care.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Like in this story, a woman was accused of being borderline racist towards her biracial kids

Mom brushing out biracial daughter's curls faces backlash for whitewashing and cultural sensitivity from woke community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Text excerpt about mom brushing biracial daughter's curls and facing backlash from woke community.

Screenshot of a social media post about a mom accused of whitewashing after brushing her biracial daughter's curls.

Alt text: Mom faces backlash from woke folks for whitewashing after brushing her biracial daughter’s curls.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mom brushing out biracial daughter's curls on a couch, highlighting biracial hair care and whitewashing controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

It was because she, a white woman, brushed out her daughter’s curly hair and posted pictures of it online

Alt text: Text excerpt discussing mom brushing out biracial daughter's curls amid whitewashing criticism from woke folks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a mom facing criticism from woke folks for whitewashing after brushing out her biracial daughter's curls.

Text about mom brushing out biracial daughter's curls sparks debate on whitewashing and woke criticism online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing mom slammed by woke folks for whitewashing after brushing out biracial daughter's curls and concerns about criticism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with concerned expression looking at smartphone focusing on mom whitewashing biracial daughter's curls debate online.

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Some relatives and friends started calling out the woman for “whitewashing” her biracial daughter and telling her to “let her be Black”

Text excerpt discussing a mom addressing hair care for her biracial daughter amid curls and whitewashing criticism.

Share icon

Alt text: Excerpt discussing a mom’s approach to brushing out her biracial daughter’s curls and related controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing mom brushing out her biracial daughter's curls and controversy over whitewashing and woke criticism.

Alt text: Text discussing challenges of brushing out biracial daughter's curls and resulting whitewashing controversy.

Alt text: Excerpt of a text discussing mom brushing her biracial daughter's curls and backlash over whitewashing concerns.

Alt text: Mom criticized for brushing out biracial daughter's curls sparking whitewashing debate and discussions on hair care choices

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Throwawaytith

ADVERTISEMENT

This confused the woman, because she was doing no such thing – she only brushed out the daughter’s hair the way she liked, and in a way that was the most convenient, given her age

The OP, a white woman, has a 4-year-old daughter, who looks a lot like her Black dad. As moms do, she’s responsible for her daughter’s hair, which looks very similar to hers – extremely curly. One day, the mom brushed her daughter’s hair into a ponytail and put on a cute outfit to recreate her childhood photo.

Yet, when she posted the photo online, she received a lot of backlash from friends and family, accusing her of whitewashing her daughter. This made the woman beyond confused – how is maintaining her daughter’s hair in a way that the girl likes whitewashing?

What made it all even more confusing was the fact that more than one person told her to leave her “Black-passing” child’s image alone and let her embrace her Blackness, especially because her younger sibling is more “white-passing.” For instance, they started advising the woman to let her older daughter play outside without sunscreen, which the OP refuses to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

You see, the thing with whitewashing is that it is indeed a problem when you look into it. And it touches many sides of life – from entertainment to beauty. Granted, in the context of this story, the entertainment side is not really relevant – no person of color was replaced by a white counterpart, as it’s done in film and television.

Instead, while replacement wasn’t the issue, the whitewashing of someone’s features was, which is another side of said phenomenon. It’s basically when people alter their skin in some way, whether digitally or with plastic procedures, for it to appear whiter, or alter their hair to resemble the Eurocentric beauty ideal of straight hair.

Biracial daughter with curly hair holding white flowers outdoors surrounded by green foliage.

Share icon

Image credits: inna-zueva5 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

This latter part is exactly what the OP was accused of. Yet, when it comes to such claims, common sense should be applied and context taken into consideration. Just like in this case, was it really whitewashing of the girl’s hair, or was it being done the way it’s best for her?

ADVERTISEMENT

After all, the girl is only 4 years old, and as her mom described, her extremely curly hair tends to be a mess due to its complicated texture and the girl’s tendency to mess it up. Additionally to all of that, the girl herself doesn’t like to have her hair styled, so why should a mom go against her bodily autonomy just because some folks on the internet are worried about the wrong thing?

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, at least netizens, who are strangers to the OP, unlike those who threw those accusations, didn’t think anything the woman was doing was so problematic. Again, given the context, all the actions make sense.

Plus, those people just seem like social justice warriors who picked an issue that isn’t really one in this case. Calling out problematic behavior is respectable, but so is making sure it’s really problematic and you’re not just trying to look morally better than someone.

What do you think – was the OP wrong for “whitewashing” her kids, or were her relatives just too picky about her? Share your takes in the comments!

Folks of social media didn’t see much fault in the woman’s actions, and they said that those relatives were just trying to fight a fight that didn’t really exist

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing mom getting slammed by woke folks over brushing out biracial daughter’s curls.

Reddit conversation discussing challenges of brushing out biracial daughter's curls amid woke folks' criticism of whitewashing.

Comment thread discussing biracial daughter’s curly hair care and debate on whitewashing and woke criticism.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing mom criticized by woke folks for whitewashing after brushing out biracial daughter's curls in online forum post.

Comment from user WholeESheep defending mom after criticism about brushing biracial daughter’s curls amid whitewashing debate.

Comment warning about the importance of sunscreen for children with melanin and sun protection advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on mom brushing out biracial daughter's curls amid woke folks accusing her of whitewashing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment defending a mom against woke folks for brushing out her biracial daughter’s curls.

Comment discussing mom criticized by woke folks for brushing out biracial daughter's curls and whitewashing concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Comment advising mom on caring for biracial daughter's curls and addressing backlash for whitewashing concerns