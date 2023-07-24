Neighbor Couple Threatens Guy With Police Because Their Cat Spends Time In His Backyard

Since those ancient times at the very dawn of humanity, when people moved from caves to primitive huts, the first neighbors also appeared. And that means the first trouble with neighbors as well. And if those primitive neighbors could just steal a carefully set aside fried mammoth leg at most, then modern neighbors are literally inexhaustible in their various dirty tricks.

They may resent you sleeping in a hammock in your backyard, they may abuse your permission to park cars on your own driveway, or, you may not believe it, but they may accuse you of harboring their beloved cat, simply because she has a habit of walking into your yard.

This particular story was first told to us by the user TheSDPadresFan back when the Twitter logo was a bird, that is, just a few days ago. From the name of the Original Poster (OP) we can deduce that the events unfolded in San Diego. And then we leave the shaky path of assumptions and move on to a solid highway of facts. So here’s how it all went…

So, according to the author of the tweet, his neighbors’ cat (her name is Mercury), like almost all cats, is very curious and independent, so she got into the habit of going to his yard. For some reason, the owners of the animal were not happy with this. Well, or they simply did not know all the specifics of feline behavior. Subsequent events seem to confirm this hypothesis.

So, once again finding their pet in the neighboring yard, the couple could not find a more reasonable argument than accusing him of trying to “manipulate” the cat by ‘befriending’ her. Also, the owner of the cat demanded that the OP tell her to go home. Well, anyone who has dealt with our little furry friends knows that it is almost useless; the cat will still follow its own desires, understandable only to itself. But the OP’s neighbor probably didn’t know that.

When the author of the post tried to explain to the angry man that the cat, firstly, did not know English, and secondly, would still not obey any direct order, he began to demonstrate hand gestures that, in his opinion, could help. Of course, this didn’t work, and then the guy accused the original poster of ‘harboring animals’, and then several times yelled ‘Cat pervert!’

We will not try to find out what this expression could mean. Let’s just say that the hapless cat owners, having returned the animal home, immediately tried to call the police, but the cops had probably already dealt with them, so they simply refused to come. And, well, the next morning, as the original poster recalls, the curious cat was walking around his yard again…

If the cat owners, instead of attacking their neighbor with silly accusations, had bothered to simply google the reasons for cat roaming, they would probably have found a lot of interesting information. In particular, from experts. “Roaming is a completely normal behavior because, quite simply, cats are curious! They love to keep themselves up to date with their environment and are always on the lookout for anything new. That way, they can make predictions about their safety and territory, and know where to hide if threatened by another cat,” Nicky Trevorrow, behavior manager at Cats Protection, writes in her article on PetPlan. “Some cats have a strong hunting instinct, which means they’ll be keen to find and catch prey, even if they have a bowl of food at home.”

As for the commenters to the original post, the opinions here were divided into approximately two equal parts. So half of the people in the comments gave logical and reasonable explanations for why cats roam (roughly similar to what we gave in the paragraph above). But the other half of folks simply cracked up at this situation, excelling in wit about the OP’s neighbors.

So, according to some commenters, Netflix will soon film this story in a series called Catnappers, while others were just trying to understand what being ‘a cat pervert’ means and what it means ‘to harbor a cat’ as well. And some peeps in the comments admitted that they perfectly understand why, having such weird owners, the cat does not want to stay at home at all. By the way, have you, our dear readers, ever had any confrontations with neighbors over your or their pets? If yes, please let us know your own stories in the comments below.