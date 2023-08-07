17-Year-Old Bakery Worker Asks Boss For A Day Off After Her Best Friend Passes Away, Gets Denied

Every now and then, bosses get the chance to do the right thing, to remind their employees that they matter to the business, and taking advantage of this opportunity can significantly contribute to building a positive company culture and retaining talent. But some are so ridiculously stubborn, they can’t even recognize these moments.

In a recent post on the subreddit ‘Malicious Compliance‘, a platform user who goes by the nickname TheLowCalHalzone recalled her teenage years when she was working at a bakery and needed a favor. Her best friend just passed away and she needed time off to process what happened. However, the man in charge denied her request.

This 17-year-old received the tragic news that her best friend had passed away

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman (not the actual photo)

But her boss didn’t care about it

Image credits: Andy Li (not the actual photo)

Image credits: TheLowCalHalzone

People were appalled by the boss’s decision

But many shared similar stories and showed that, sadly, situations like this one are quite common