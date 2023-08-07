 17-Year-Old Bakery Worker Asks Boss For A Day Off After Her Best Friend Passes Away, Gets Denied | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

17-Year-Old Bakery Worker Asks Boss For A Day Off After Her Best Friend Passes Away, Gets Denied
34points
Work & Money

17-Year-Old Bakery Worker Asks Boss For A Day Off After Her Best Friend Passes Away, Gets Denied

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Gabija Saveiskyte

Every now and then, bosses get the chance to do the right thing, to remind their employees that they matter to the business, and taking advantage of this opportunity can significantly contribute to building a positive company culture and retaining talent. But some are so ridiculously stubborn, they can’t even recognize these moments.

In a recent post on the subreddit ‘Malicious Compliance‘, a platform user who goes by the nickname TheLowCalHalzone recalled her teenage years when she was working at a bakery and needed a favor. Her best friend just passed away and she needed time off to process what happened. However, the man in charge denied her request.

This 17-year-old received the tragic news that her best friend had passed away

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman (not the actual photo)

But her boss didn’t care about it

Image credits: Andy Li (not the actual photo)

Image credits: TheLowCalHalzone

People were appalled by the boss’s decision

But many shared similar stories and showed that, sadly, situations like this one are quite common

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Gabija Saveiskyte
Gabija Saveiskyte
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a Photo Editor Assistant at Bored Panda. She has recently finished her Graphic Design BA (Hons) studies in Yorkshire, England, and returned home to Vilnius excited to take on some new artsy projects! Gabija loves photography, cats and beautiful pink skies! She couldn't imagine her life without going for a long walk in the forest or having oatmeal for lunch :).

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Homepage
Next in Work & Money
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda