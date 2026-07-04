37 Times Crochet Enthusiasts Made Something So Incredible That It Had To Be Shared With Everyone (New Pics)
Like many crafts, crochet hasn’t always received a fair rap. But in recent years, the centuries-old pastime has experienced something of a renaissance. Talented makers of all ages are putting hook to yarn to create everything from trendy, festival-worthy clothing and cozy home décor to intricate works of fiber art. Some are so impressive that it’s almost hard to believe they were made one stitch at a time, and online communities like r/crochet are here for it.
We’ve collected some of our favorite recent projects shared by the crochet enthusiasts in this group. Upvote the ones you found most impressive, and let us know which ones have you reaching for your yarn stash—or thinking about picking up a hook for the first time.
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Finished My Dress The Week Before The Wedding
I procrastinated working on this due to underestimating how long this was actually going to take.. I got a dress form and just started pinning flowers on. At first I thought I’d try out irish crochet, but in the end decided to hand-sew everything together. Pattern is self-drafted and I used wool 🫣 I also knit my veil but clearly the wrong sub for that lol
While crocheted items may once have conjured up images of stuffy, scratchy-looking sweaters, dusty doilies, or frilly tea cozies, those stereotypes have largely faded.
Now, several decades after crochet's fashion and home decor boom in the 1960s and '70s, crochet garments have found their way back into the spotlight, becoming "a hit with Love Islanders, Taylor Swift—and retailers." Even the humble granny square has enjoyed a modern glow-up.
2 Years And 204 Granny Squares Later… Finally Finished! ☀️🌙⭐
It’s been a journey! I started this blanket in 2024 as my second ever crochet project. It really shows my progress over the years (which is why some squares are a little wonky lol). I crocheted many other things during this time, but I finally finished this one! It took around 200 hours total.
My Crochet Garden Had A Good Harvest This Season 🤭🧶🍍🫐
Not edible, but definitely handmade. My crochet garden is doing pretty well this season. 🍇🍍💜
Finally got around to making these fruits and I absolutely adore how they turned out. How much do you love this tiny harvest? 🥹🥰♥️
Although the return of '70s-inspired fashion has undoubtedly played a part, crochet's resurgence has been driven by a broader mix of influences.
During the pandemic, many people turned to creative hobbies as a way to stay occupied, relieve stress, and learn new skills from home. That renewed interest in DIY crafts, combined with the growing slow-fashion movement and easier access to online tutorials and communities, has helped introduce crochet to a new generation of makers.
Tapestries Of My Kitties
The Lady Bagel of The House of Chunk and Sir Cheddar, the Winking Knight.
Tree Wizard
Tree Sprites pattern by Crafty Intentions, made with Red Heart Super Saver and Loops and Threads demi purl and squeaky clean for the moss. This guy is HUGE, about 30 inches tall and 20 inches wide (76cm by 50cm in non freedom units)
He was so much fun to make!
What was once a skill often passed down by relatives or learned from books can now be picked up through YouTube tutorials, TikTok videos, online classes, and countless free patterns. Social media and online communities have also given crocheters somewhere to showcase their work, exchange ideas, troubleshoot tricky stitches, and encourage one another.
One such community is r/crochet, which sees around 296,000 weekly visitors and 8,800 weekly contributions. At the time of writing, it boasts 1,943,136 members. They are invited to "share their work, discuss, swap ideas, and support each other," creating a welcoming space for everyone from complete beginners to seasoned crocheters.
Cafghan Jumper!
Mozarella Stick Scarves
hiii!! i just wanted to share my make because i'm kinda proud of it despite it being a simple concept and simple design (i also made 6 of them). i really love mozzarella sticks!!! they are warm. you know what else is warm? a scarf!! these babies are inspired by the chilis ones because i love the shape. i had a certain look i wanted for them and this is what i came up with.
As crochet has flourished online, however, communities have also had to contend with a new challenge: the proliferation of AI-generated crochet images.
Crochet enthusiast Nadia Moule has described the trend, writing that "AI-generated crochet images are everywhere lately—crafted for clicks, not with hands." She argues that they are "slowly crowding out the work of real makers: the ones who design, stitch, photograph, and hold the yarn in their own two hands."
As Summer Is Coming, I Have Crocheted A Whole Batch Of Lemon Trees As Gifts
Finally finished these lemon tree pots and I am honestly obsessed. Hope my friends will like the gifts.
Each takes me about 2 hours to finish. The meterial i use is 2.0 hook and 4 PLY yarn for the tree and 2.5 hook and 5 PLY parn for the pot.
Birthday Boy🥳🎉
Every crocheted piece represents hours—sometimes days or even weeks—of careful work, with every stitch placed by hand and no two finished projects exactly alike. AI, meanwhile, can "yarn-ify" almost any object and generate countless crochet-inspired images in seconds.
And while this contrast is hard to ignore, distinguishing between genuine handmade work and digital fabrications, which are becoming increasingly convincing, is becoming more and more difficult—particularly for novices who may not be as equipped to clock the impossible stitches, unrealistic construction, or projects that couldn't actually be recreated with yarn and a hook.
As a result, some people are tricked into buying patterns for designs that were never possible in the first place, wasting both their money and their time.
Crochet Curtain For My Bsf 🌸🍃
Not recent but like almost a year ago my bsf asked me to make her a curtain (refer to image 3), and she did not specify any deadline (THANKGODFORYHAT)
Looking into the inspo she had it took me a solid hour to realize ts if ai 💀. But I did it anyways cause any excuse to make something cool.
Ngl it took me from June till December to make the whole thing because of my full time job and freelance projects and I got sick of having to make around 150 flowers or sumthing. And the tension kept getting messed up, but nothing a little needle and thread cant help (it did not help).
But it looks so nice in her house, I love it so much and I want to know what you guys think of this
Thought I Would Share A Few Things I've Made 🤗🖤
I'm pretty proud of these! I'm self taught. Started in I believe January of 2022.
It's perhaps no surprise, then, that r/crochet has taken a clear stance on AI. While the moderators encourage "fun contributions and discussion," members are asked not to use AI to enhance finished projects or recommend AI for pattern creation or crochet help. Doing so, the mods argue, takes away from "the realness of crochet."
Fortunately, among the jaw-dropping garments (I mean, did you see that wedding dress?), adorable amigurumi, and clever home decor, there's no shortage of this "realness" in the group.
And it's this commitment to authenticity that helps keep the focus on projects that deserve to be celebrated for the very real creativity, patience, and craftsmanship behind every stitch.
My Aunt Also Made This Favorite Dress Of Mine 💕
A few days ago I posted a neon green dress I just received from my aunt. This white dress I got from her 4 years ago, I wore it many times but didn't have close up pictures of the stitches to show in this sub. Today I gave it a little photoshoot. It is one of my favorite dresses. It is made with the same crochet thread like the neon thread but my aunt doesn't know exactly what thread it is since she got the material during her trip to Morocco.
She free handed this one like she does everything else when it comes to fiber art.
She also told me I will receive a "very unique" dress this August. Stay tune with me please!!!
And, last but not least. You guys are the kindest internet people 💕 I am glad to be a part of this crochet community although I do not know how to do it.
I’m Super Happy With It And I Was Feeling Great Wearing It
Vacation Lady From Last Summer Got A New Girlfriend!
Blue bikini gal was from last summer and this summer I made her a new friend!! I plan to make another one in a medium skin tone and yellow bikini. They are SO fun to make and I highly recommend the pattern from StudioWowToysUSA on Etsy (she’s around here too! Shoutout! Love this pattern!!)
Yarn is paintbox DK hook size 2.25
Things I Did These Last Few Months :)
Tomatote Is Finished :) 🍅
This is my first finished project & I am so proud, pattern by tinycrochetwithlove on Etsy :)
Made My Baby A Blanket To Say Goodbye (He’s Perfectly Fine, I’m Just Moving Out And My Parents Said I Can’t Take Him)
Kinda Proud Of Myself Tbh
I've never made flowers before.
It Is Done! I Am Over The Moon! And Already Bored Of It
The pillow case in four colors and on a 3mm hook is FINALLY DONE. I left it sitting on the couch for a good week, then finally sewn on the inside buttons.
I’m happy, I like it, and I’m also already bored with it 😭😭 somewhat half way through I realized I would have loved if I picked a few bolder colors.
First Filet Crochet, First Project For The Hubs!
He finally has a shirt made just for him! He was so excited to wear it to work today, it just warmed my heart!
Plus….ya know….he’s my favorite model!
Midsummers Night Dream Complete
1,27,260 stitches (not counting the number of times I’d to restart and redo and fix mistakes) 24 skeins of yarn used. 7.5ft long. 6ft wide.
Started on November 1st. Finished on June 20th.
Worth it.
Pattern by Svetlana Rogatykh. On ravelry. It’s a free pattern.
The Plan: Use Up Scrap Yarn. The Reality: Buy More Yarn And Make A 15 Foot Hallway Rug
Rugs are expensive so I decided to make one myself. I’m super happy with how this project turned out and also glad to be done with it. Took around 50-odd hours to complete.
I used single crochet and three strands of yarn for this rug. To make it thicker and non-slip, I added mesh rug gripper underneath. I attached a strip along each side to make it secure. Then once it was in place added a long loose piece in the center. There was probably a better way to do this, but I had certain dimensions of the rug gripper to work with.
I Crocheted All 102 Patterns Of The Granny Square Sourcebook
Took me about three months. Now on to figuring out what I will be making them into 😅
This Shawl Turned Out Gorgeous
I have used 1500m of yarn, crochet hook 4mm
I Made Another Cap But This Time It’s A Bandana 🧢
Finally Finished This Baby Blanket For My Brother!
I started this project when my nan passed away and to help me process it and focus on the positives in life! It took a few months but I’m obsessed, the lining on the back just makes it so cute!
Microcrochet Earrings, Gift For Mil
I’ve been doing a lot of microcrochet lately & I’m very into wire wrapping atm. My MIL was visiting & helping out so I thought I’d make her a quick gift before she left.
Silver & Amazonite gem + microcrochet forget-me-not flowers, 0.3mm hook, painted with procion mx dye.
I Made Something I'd Genuinely Want To Receive ☁️🩷
Yeah... I'd be saying yes before I even processed what was happening and I'd never stop talking about it 😭💍
My Puff Square Blanket Made Out Of Cashmere Sweaters Is Done!!!
It’s been over a year since I started this ridiculous project, and it‘s finally done! 14 thrifted 100% cashmere sweaters have finally been transformed into a crocheted puff square blanket (plus a couple of supervision-only kitty toys for my project manager, felted to lock down the fibers and make them more pet safe).
My initial goal was to see if I could create a cashmere blanket for <$100. I believe I spent ballpark of $80 total, and I have leftover cashmere to make nice Christmas gifts and other projects with as well :)
I started this crazy project about 6 months into starting crochet when I was basically still a beginner. I learned so much from working on this, and it’ll be surreal not working on it anymore after so long!
I Finished My Sweater
Happy It's Done, But I Won't Be Making Another Blanket In Fingering Weight Yarn Anytime Soon
Made it for someone special as a wedding gift. I am a process knitter/crocheter so I don't usually mind the crafting phase, but this took forever (about 2.5 months).
My Dahlia Bloom Is Now Blocked And Ready To Be Put On A Round Table That I Do Not Have
I really enjoyed working on this, and even though I will probably end up using this as a fancy cat blanket (they have already claimed it), I kind of want to make more of them! The texture is very pleasing and dahlias are among my favourite flowers!