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Like many crafts, crochet hasn’t always received a fair rap. But in recent years, the centuries-old pastime has experienced something of a renaissance. Talented makers of all ages are putting hook to yarn to create everything from trendy, festival-worthy clothing and cozy home décor to intricate works of fiber art. Some are so impressive that it’s almost hard to believe they were made one stitch at a time, and online communities like r/crochet are here for it.

We’ve collected some of our favorite recent projects shared by the crochet enthusiasts in this group. Upvote the ones you found most impressive, and let us know which ones have you reaching for your yarn stash—or thinking about picking up a hook for the first time.