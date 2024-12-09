ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve recently fallen in love with the cutest little crochet project—Granny Square Chicks!

They’re so fun and versatile, and the best part? You can make them using any type of granny square you like! These little chicks are perfect for adding charm to your Christmas tree, sprucing up your holiday decor, or even gifting to friends and family.

Whether you go for classic squares or experiment with funky pattern. Which type of granny square would you choose for your festive flock? I have already some of them on my Christmas tree. Will you do any?

I used this video to guide me in assembling a chick from any granny square.

More info: youtu.be