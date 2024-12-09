ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve recently fallen in love with the cutest little crochet project—Granny Square Chicks!

They’re so fun and versatile, and the best part? You can make them using any type of granny square you like! These little chicks are perfect for adding charm to your Christmas tree, sprucing up your holiday decor, or even gifting to friends and family.

Whether you go for classic squares or experiment with funky pattern. Which type of granny square would you choose for your festive flock? I have already some of them on my Christmas tree. Will you do any?

I used this video to guide me in assembling a chick from any granny square.

More info: youtu.be

#1

From Square To Chick

#2

Hatching Christmas Magic

#3

Who Knew Granny Squares Could Be This Cute?

#4

Granny Squares Gone Chirpy—meet The Chick Squad

#5

From Yarn To Ornament: Granny Square Chick Style

#6

Chickens Sure Can Crochet

#7

Granny Square Evolution: The Chickening!

#8

Adorable Chicks Hatched From Granny Square Love!

#9

Square One: Where All These Chicks Began!

#10

Why Settle For Plain Squares When You Can Have Chicks?

#11

This Chick Prove Granny Squares Can Be Anything!

#12

A Flock Of Granny Square Chicks—christmas Made Cuter!

