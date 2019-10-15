Hi there! These are a few of my favorite horror movie characters that I have transformed myself into using the magic of makeup. Just in time for the upcoming spookiest holiday of the season. Thank you for your interest and I hope you will enjoy my work.

#1

Pennywise

Laura Nunez
Stella Rose
Stella Rose
Community Member
2 years ago

pennywise meets wendy's

#2

Bride Of Frankenstein

Laura Nunez
Tessa
Tessa
Community Member
2 years ago

*Frankenstein's monster :D

#3

Babadook

Laura Nunez
Ellen
Ellen
Community Member
2 years ago

Terrifying! Love it

#4

Freddy Kruger (No Prosthetics)

Laura Nunez
Elisaurous uwu
Elisaurous uwu
Community Member
2 years ago

i always thought freddy looked like a very big piece of ham.

#5

Valak

Laura Nunez
JV
JV
Community Member
2 years ago

Ah, that's better.

#6

Eric Draven

Laura Nunez
sylvanticx
sylvanticx
Community Member
2 years ago

WOW. just WOW. THis is so good I can't even make words.

#7

Beetlejuice

Laura Nunez
Zoe's Mom
Zoe's Mom
Community Member
2 years ago

This one is actually really pretty.

#8

Joker

Laura Nunez
#9

Michael Myers

Laura Nunez
Koala King
Koala King
Community Member
2 years ago

Night night

#10

Jason Voorhees

Laura Nunez
Isabella DeBenedetto
Isabella DeBenedetto
Community Member
2 years ago

why does the blood look like hot sauce? XD

#11

Billy

Laura Nunez
mcsa student
mcsa student
Community Member
2 years ago

wait his name is BILLY i thought t was jigsaw

#12

La Llorona

Laura Nunez
Caitlin Bagnall
Caitlin Bagnall
Community Member
2 years ago

wheres the black tears

#13

Hannibal Lecter

Laura Nunez
Koala King
Koala King
Community Member
2 years ago

*bite*

#14

Morticia Adams

Laura Nunez
Rose
Rose
Community Member
2 years ago

I love the Addams family this is awesome

#15

Annabelle

Laura Nunez
Koala King
Koala King
Community Member
2 years ago

Lovely blue eyes

#16

Wednesday Adams

Laura Nunez
Rose
Rose
Community Member
2 years ago

Omg yes I love this as well

#17

Sally

Laura Nunez
#18

Samara

Laura Nunez
Cindy Collins
Cindy Collins
Community Member
2 years ago

Scarry one!

#19

Chucky

Laura Nunez
Lillian Dinger
Lillian Dinger
Community Member
2 years ago

...This is amazing...

#20

The Joker

Laura Nunez
Koala King
Koala King
Community Member
2 years ago

Done well!

#21

Harley/Joker Mash Up

Laura Nunez
#22

Regan Macneil

Laura Nunez
Suzanne Lowry Byler
Suzanne Lowry Byler
Community Member
2 years ago

Perfect!

#23

Pennywise

Laura Nunez
Koala King
Koala King
Community Member
2 years ago

This is the take on the old one looks amazing!

#24

The Purge

Laura Nunez
Anthony Semchuk
Anthony Semchuk
Community Member
1 year ago

noice

#25

Watchmen

Laura Nunez
#26

Leather-Face

Laura Nunez
ANDREA SERRANO MORALES
ANDREA SERRANO MORALES
Community Member
2 years ago

texas chainsaw massacre

#27

Mara Chaffee

Laura Nunez
Kiko~
Kiko~
Community Member
2 years ago

Literal meaning of "fiery" eyes...

#28

Alex

Laura Nunez
Pretty Pangolin
Pretty Pangolin
Community Member
2 years ago

I'm having a brain fart...who is Alex? Clockwork Orange?

#29

The Angry Princess

Laura Nunez
Gina Cook
Gina Cook
Community Member
2 years ago

yaaassss! 13 Ghosts!

