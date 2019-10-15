13Kviews
I Created These Creepy Looks Inspired By Horror Movie Characters (29 Pics)
13Kviews
Hi there! These are a few of my favorite horror movie characters that I have transformed myself into using the magic of makeup. Just in time for the upcoming spookiest holiday of the season. Thank you for your interest and I hope you will enjoy my work.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Pennywise
Bride Of Frankenstein
Babadook
Freddy Kruger (No Prosthetics)
i always thought freddy looked like a very big piece of ham.
Eric Draven
Beetlejuice
Joker
Michael Myers
Jason Voorhees
Billy
La Llorona
Hannibal Lecter
Morticia Adams
Annabelle
Wednesday Adams
Sally
Samara
Chucky
The Joker
Harley/Joker Mash Up
Regan Macneil
Pennywise
The Purge
Watchmen
Leather-Face
Mara Chaffee
Alex
I'm having a brain fart...who is Alex? Clockwork Orange?
These are awesome!!!!
Really nice work; well done indeed.
Really well done, very accurate. I like the fact that you did both Pennywise versions.
These are awesome!!!!
Really nice work; well done indeed.
Really well done, very accurate. I like the fact that you did both Pennywise versions.