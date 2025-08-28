#1 I'd been at football training with a few of my cousins when I was about 10 years old.



We decided to take a walk before our parents picked us up, so we went along the canal towpath. My cousin looked down in the canal and say a really nice jacket floating along and being a weird scavenger person decided to reach in to fish it out.



Well, the jacket turned over. And so did the man wearing it. He also had no face left.



Not gonna lie, that was rough.

#2 This took place in the Australian bush around 10/11 at night.



I was 17, leading a staggered column of about 60 Cadets to our detachment campsite. Due to light discipline rules, only myself at the very front of the group and the other flight commander at the rear had torches on. This was so that any vehicles coming along the trail could see us and so that most of the cadets could maintain their night vision(we were camouflaged up and thus difficult to see at night).





As we walked along I periodically looked to my sides, and kept seeing what looked like dew drops on the ground. Almost like tiny blue gems glinting in my torch light either side of the road.I had to maintain my position in the formation, so I couldn't get a good look at what they were.



However, after a while we stopped for a very brief break, and I took the opportunity to have a closer look. Walking over to the side of the trail I spotted a small cluster of the "diamonds" and focused my head torch on them. Rather than seeing diamonds or dew drops or anything remotely pleasant, I instead saw a group of about 5 large spiders just crouching in the leaf litter and staring at me. They looked like huntsmans which are about the size of an adults hand. Sweeping my head around, I realised there were thousands of the things. All over the ground, some on the trunks of trees, and everywhere around me; glaring at the light affixed to my head.



I had a **very** brisk walk back to the formation and attempted to play it cool while screaming in my head.

Being a massive Arachnophobe, I have no f*****g clue how I managed to set up a tent and spend the next week in that cursed forest.

#3 It's 2 AM. We're in a tent in the woods in Maine. I'm about 8.



"Mom, there's something creeping around outside the tent!"



"Mmmph, you're dreaming, go back to bed..."



"Mom, there really is something out there!"



"No. There isn't."



Just then, something WHAPS on the side of the tent, hard enough to shake the whole thing. And my mother - who is entirely too goddamned tired to deal with this s**t - sits bolt upright and WHAPS right back in the same spot.



And from outside the tent, we hear...



"Meow.."



Edit: it was a housecat. We didn't hear anything more the rest of the night.

#4 Walking on the beach with my boyfriend and we had walked to a giant rocky cliff to makeout. Somebody was just gazing at the ocean, crying and shaking. Mind you, this is late at night, like around 9:30 pm. We asked him if he was ok, he apologized and practically ran back down the cliff (away from the dangerous areas). My boyfriend and I watched him until he reached the public area and decided to call it a night. Im pretty sure he was going to jump.

#5 Posted about this before, but back when I was a kid some friends and I came across people in robes chanting around a campfire out in the woods on the edge of the town we lived in. We were staying at a friend's house for a birthday party/sleepover and went for a late night walk. This was back in the late 80's during the satanic panic. Looking back now, I'm sure it was just some teenagers goofing around, but at the time it scared the living bejeezus out of us. One of the girls with us had a panic attack and started hyperventilating. Got pretty serious, but we finally managed to get her calmed down.

#6 Felt like running at night last year because the park near where i live gets all pretty with the lights on in the dark.



So after 5 mins into the exercise, i feel the need to adjust my shoes because i forgot to wear a longer sock and they were hurting my ankle.



I look up and i see this dark silhouette running towards me at full speed wearing a hoodie about 50 meters away.



I was on the left side of the street and he was on the right so it was clear he was running towards me.



I legit almost shitted my pants and felt an adrenaline surge, i thought about fighting him if he got any closer, but in a blink of an eye, the person trips, falls face planted on the ground...and starts crawling in my f*****g direction again...



F**k that, dude is committed, I'm leaving.

#7 I was Boy Scout, camping with my group of older buddies and an adult leader in Yellowstone. We had been backpacking for two days and stopped in a beautiful little clearing at the bottom of some huge tree covered hills. The sun started to set, we made a fire, and I began to climb up into the trees to dig a hole and fill it back up. You know what I mean. As I squat there, basking in moonlight and appreciating the glow of fire among the trees, I looked up to a ridge line a few hundred yards away where the moon was rising, and I s**t you not I saw a D**N big cougar crest the hill and just watch our fire. It was likely no danger to me, but seeing that outline, that unmistakable shoulder crawl they do, was haunting. I watched it sit there for a good fifteen minutes until I was called back by my worried buds. I pointed the cat out the them when I got done because it was still just watching us. Crazy.

#8 My girlfriend and I were hiking along some abandoned railroad tracks and we get to a small bridge going over a little creek. I’m about to go explore under the bridge when she points something out. I look over and in the woods across from us I see a guy. Im like whatever and keep headed down to the creek area and then the guy stands up and he’s naked. We immediate back track pretty quickly to get away from there and once were like 1 minute down the trail I look back and this naked dude is just standing in the middle of the trail watching us walk away.

#9 My friend and I were chilling in the woods one day back in highschool and see a dog walking by, later followed by this kid. He looked troubled so we asked if he needed help. He obliged, telling us he was dog sitting for his friend and the dog got loose. So we spent a good hour following this dog and kid around, going deeper and deeper into the woods.





Eventually I finally got the dog to come to me, but it wasn't wearing a collar so I wasn't able to get a hold. My friend and I look away for just few seconds do discuss strategy, and when we turn back around the boy and the dog are both gone. It was like they completely vanished. Keep in mind it was Autumn so any footsteps could be heard from quite afar. But it was just silent. Not a single trace of them anywhere. Still don't really know what happened. Maybe they ran away real quick? Who knows. Was definitely enough to creep us out tho.

#10 I was hiking in northern Quebec, doing some exploration work for geologists. The thing about northern Quebec is that it has forests, mountains, hills. Pretty much all green, black and grey.



Except that in the middle of a forest we hiked through, we found this strange all yellow patch of grass in a perfect circle. About the diameter of a medium sized house. It was almost perfectly flat too. Caught us off guard.

#11 This was quite a few years ago now.



But me and my friend had this really cool spot to hang out , in the woods.



You had to walk in the middle of a creek for a KM and duck through sharp bushes and Thistles.



The hike was well rewarding though.



The spot was about half an acre big , it was pure green grass on a incline with beautiful clear water ponds everywhere . There was tons of wildlife and the butterfly's lived there . So there was always tons of butterfly's!







So the story begins on the way to this place



My friend Levi and I were walking along the river on the way to the spot .



It was in the middle of a valley and nobody else ever went down there



Suddenly Levi stopped moving and ducked into a bush , I did the same because I thought there must have been a large animal somewhere .



I saw him staring up the hill and so I looked up to



There was two people standing at the top of the hill heaving back and forth a lifeless body



We watched as they threw the lifeless corpse down the hill as it bounced off the trees and eventually got stuck on a tree at the bottom.



Then they took off



Me and him were terrified and I was shaking so badly I couldn't speak



So we decided to verify it was a real body



Levi got about 4 feet away before screaming "IT HAS NOSTRILS !! ITS REAL !! RUN!!"



So of course we take off running , and I glance back to see the two people run back to the top of the hill





Me and him ran 2 km through thick brush and trees to get away from them





The next day we were with his parents driving to town . And we saw like 10 firetrucks at the school closest to the forest



Terrified we told his parents , balling our eyes out worried that we were going to get m******d.



His mom started laughing at us and said,



"They are training for search and rescue , that was a dummy that the firemen had to find "



I never slept as good as I did that night...

#12 I was a cook onboard several NOAA research ships. Up in the Bering Sea, I saw what appeared to be a massive, black, triangular shaped craft dive under the water. I viewed it from a distance of maybe 2 nautical miles.

#13 In Auburn, AL in 2008. It was halloween and we googled haunted houses. I cant remember what the website was like or if there even was one, but it was like 45 min away. I know that it wasnt like a big attraction and we figured it was on someones land and would be like a local deal. We drove out there at like 10pm. This was before iphones and GPS so we had mapquest directions.



We ended up going down a pretty country road for a while with no street lights, then turned down a legit dirt road that went through the woods. Pitch black. Went down it for like 10 minutes and finally saw an old house with a sign by the driveway that was handwritten and said “Haunted House”. No other cars or lights or people anywhere We pulled in the driveway and sat there for a second like “alright this is f****d up, we should leave”.



All of the sudden an old pick up truck turned on about 15 ft in front of us facing us, lights shining right in our faces. It started driving towards us (down their own driveway).We backed out and peeled out. It followed us, like almost bumping our rear end. Right on our tail down this pitch black dirt road in the middle of the Alabama woods. We were flipping our s**t. It was texas chainsaw m******e/hills have eyes stuff. He stayed out our tail blinding us and almost bumping us all the way back home until we got off our exit and he finally let us go. No idea who was driving.



I always think what would have happened if we got out of the car when we were in that driveway.

#14 There's a section of Joshua Tree National Park called "Samuelson's Rocks" where an old swedish prospector who lost his mind used to live. He carved all sorts of crazy sayings into the rocks. During the day they look pretty neat. At night in a lightning storm they look like something of of Lovecraft.

#15 Not sure how creepy this is, but I was on a week long camping trip with some friends and I woke up with a weasel sitting on my chest looking at me. I never knew I could scream that loud.

#16 In order to get back home from a popular kebab restaurant I need to walk a short path through the woods. Along the way there is an extremely old abandoned partially collapsed chapel and occasionally I'll stand there for a few seconds admiring it. It's quite beautiful in its own way. One day during winter season I decided to rest there for a minute so I placed my kebab on the bench right next to the chapel and just stood there taking in the scenery. It was already rather dark and the woods were almost completely silent but right as I was about to continue my walk I heard footsteps rapidly getting louder. It was a child running towards me and as soon as it realized I was there it started to repeatedly scream "Run, he is coming" or variations of that same sentiment. I was a bit perplexed by the situation so I watched the child run past me without moving an inch myself. It didn't take another second for a much more weighty pair of footsteps to appear. I could make out a silhouette in the distance which seemed to be their origin and at that exact point in time I got really scared. As opposed to running I decided to hide in the chapel next to the altar and after tripping over an old broken chapel bench I reached my hiding place. The footsteps got louder and louder but right as they approached the vicinity of the chapel they suddenly went silent. About 15 seconds of complete quietness had passed just for the words "Oi! You f*****g idiot left your kebab on the bench" to break the silence. Turns out it was a resident of the very same street I inhabit, his nephew was visiting and he wanted to race him to the kebab stand. I don't know whether this was the right place to post this, ultimately this is more stupid than creepy.

#17 When I was about 7 or 8, my parents sent me to a local summer camp that they would pick me up from in the afternoons. I never really liked it because the kids were mean, everything was either broken or not clean, and the counselors obviously didn't care. I remember the girl's changing room had a door that lead out to the woods but the doorknob was gone so it was unlocked all the time and you could see into it. This was primarily where the girls changed into their bathing suits and there was usually someone blocking the view while we changed so the boys couldn't look in. Well, one day I'm changing alone and someone wasn't blocking the door. I look over and see an eye peeping in through the hole watching me change. I pull the rest of my clothes back on quickly and run out to tell my twin brother. I tell my dad that I don't want to go back to that camp anymore and he begrudgingly takes us out of the camp pretty soon after because he knew how much we hated it. Years later, the camp has been closed down for many many years and I'm asking my dad about it. He gets really grim and tells me it shut down because a 13 year old boy had r***d 7 year old girl in the woods right behind the girl's bathroom a few weeks after I had told him about someone watching me change.

#18 I was walking with family when I was little and we came across a sheeps head. No body or blood just a severed sheeps head on the path. It was the first time I noticed sheeps eyes have slit pupils and I think my first contact with something so gruesome.

#19 I went to a lake to see my grandmas friend with her and this lady found a dead body in the water. News came and there was a lot of screaming.

#20 I was jogging at night with headphones on in a park with dense trees and bushes. The over growth was taking over the path and it was difficult to see so I turned the flashlight on my phone on.



I started to see a fire burning ahead but couldn’t really make it out (I take my glasses off when I jog). As I got closer there’s a clearing and I see a big big fire raging and no one around. So I pause a minute and fish my glasses out and find out that yes, there’s 6 people standing there actually. Perfectly spaced apart from each other and they all turned at the same time to look at me.



I turned 180 and sprinted the f**k out of there



EDIT: The path I jog on at night is nice and bright because the city of Winnipeg uses those LED street lights now. The wooded area leads to a small area called Don Garry Park, where I get to a bench and take a minute to reflect on my day and my goals for tomorrow.



Also the bench I rest at it right beside this police launch dock for the Red River, I have never not felt safe there. My friends and I have speculated that the 6 dudes I saw were probably police just blowing off steam on a quiet night.

#21 Sounded like babies crying....it was coyotes. Creepiest thing though was when we saw a lone person just walking through the woods in the middle of nowhere. Idk why thats creepy but it is when your out there.

#22 This is probably less scary than a lot of the other posts but I was pretty sure I was going to be the nameless victim at the start of a horror movie to show how dangerous the monster is.



Basically, my dad and I were walking through the woods when we came across a young moose leg lying on the ground. It looked like it had been violently torn off with no sign of the rest of the moose anywhere. It was fresh with blood still on the wound probably no more than a couple hours old.



My dad is a pretty skilled hunter so he handed me his axe that he was carrying and told me to watch for wolves while he started looking for tracks. After a little bit he came back saying



“that’s weird, normally if it was wolves you’d be able to find paw prints but I can’t see any. Also no bear prints so I have no idea what killed this”



And so I’m like you didn’t find any tracks at all?



And his very reassuring response was “well I did find what appears to be the mama moose tracks headed this way” showing me the tracks “you can see how her stride is a lot longer here, whatever killed her baby she didn’t want to fight it she just took off running”



He then pulls out his bear spray and holds it at the ready as we kept walking deeper into the woods with the un-named non-track leaving predator armed with bear spray and an axe.

#23 Not sure if this is the kind of story you’re looking for, but it’s a fun one to tell so here you go.



I used to work in low income home weatherization, basically giving free s**t away to help lower electricity and gas bills and make the home more comfortable to people who really needed it; installing doors and insulation and so forth.



One step in qualifying a home is testing combustion appliances to make sure they’re not emitting carbon monoxide into the living space, because if they are and we seal up the house we could k**l the whole family.



During a pre-inspection of a home on the outskirts of the city, I ask to see the owner’s water heater. He tells me that it’s in the basement, which is fairly normal, and I tell him I have to inspect it before work can start. So, he goes into the kitchen and starts moving the refrigerator. Turns out the entry into the basement is underneath carpeting beneath the fridge. I should note that I went and did thousands of homes over the years, and had never seen such a thing.



But, whatever, needs to be done regardless and so I pull out my flashlight and shine it down the stairs, to check out the layout but really to look for black widow spiders because f**k black widows. At this point I notice a dead cat, mostly down to a skeleton. Not my favorite sight but really common in crawlspaces and basements. I take a few steps down the stairs and continue my spider check, and notice another couple of small animal skeletons.



At this point I start to worry about gas, or poisons, or something equally dangerous, and start looking closer. There are animal skeletons everywhere, at least ten on a cursory look. Some of them are so degraded I can’t determine what they used to be. I also happen to notice that this guy is waiting at the entrance a little too quietly, with his hand on the door.



Something clicks in my brain and I get this immense sense of danger. I’m about four steps from the door being clear to close, I have no partner on the job with me, there’s death all around me, and I realize just how hidden the entrance to the basement really was.



I noped the f**k out, told the guy I needed extra tools and would be back, and marked the job as non-feasible for health and safety as I was driving away. I have no idea if I was actually in any danger, it could have been completely innocent; but I still remember the adrenaline rush and sense of doom, and sometimes you just don’t take chances.



Also edit: I’m getting asked frequently if I reported this guy to the police, and there’s a lot of concern about the dead animals. I did not file a formal report, mainly because nothing I saw was entirely out of the ordinary. Crawlspaces and basements have venting at the base of the house, and it’s really common for animals to squeeze in and then not be able to get back out. If you have space under your house there’s a decent chance something has died down there. You get used to it when your job takes you down there frequently.



Now, this was an extreme case and clearly everything put together raised concern enough for me to get the f**k out, but the sad fact of working with low income families is that you see how lousy their lives can be. You learn not to do anything to make their lives any harder, and I took a lot of pride from the fact that my job made their lives just a bit better. I didn’t think that my being scared for a minute was enough to involve the police, you know?

#24 When I was younger I went elk hunting with my uncle and some of his friends. And had an experience I'll never forget. One of the days I went on a hunt with his buddy Tyler. Tyler gets an elk down about 30 minutes before dark. We get over to it and as we are cleaning it we start hearing wolves howl in the distance, slowly getting closer. Every minute that passes the smell of death gets thicker, the sky gets darker, and the wolves get closer.



It's dark now. All I can see is what's directly in the beam of my mini maglite and Tyler's hat bill light as he works on the elk as fast as he can while I keep a watch on the wolves. We are surrounded. I don't know how many there are. Feels like dozens, it was probably only a few. I can hear them running circles around us and yelping back and forth at each other, occasionally I get sight of them in the light and then they are gone. Every once in a while, one would get brave and dart in within a few feet and try snagging a piece of the elk.



Finally the elk is cleaned and we have the "scent circle" around the carcass to keep it somewhat safe. Now all that was left was a three mile hike back to camp, completely covered in blood and being trailed by wolves.



By far the most horrifying experience of my life



Editing to add a few things, sorry I've been fishing with my kids for Father's Day.



First off for the people saying it was coyotes and how wolves are rare, I live in Idaho, wolves are not rare by any stretch. Look up the 1995 wolf reintroduction to the Frank Church Wilderness. And they have exploded in numbers since then. I'll try finding a(dated) map with all the packs we have in Idaho.



Secondly, we didn't break down the animal that night. We wanted to get the f**k out of there so we just gutted the animal so the innards didn't spoil the meat and left it over night, November at 10,000 ft is plenty cold to keep bugs and bacteria from getting to the meat. We came back with the whole camp of 8 guys first thing the next morning and got it processed out.

#25 I am a night owl so used to stay up late at the computer lab on my university campus. It was open until 2 am. I was walking home and there were about 4-6 people covered in burlap robes and giant hoods, sitting crosslegged on the quad.



The next morning, those f*****s were still there. It was a chicken wire and burlap f*****g art piece.

#26 Super long story, tl;dr nearly got m******d backpacking in rural Tasmania



My boyfriend and I were backpacking through rural Tasmania a few years ago. While on a bus, we were discussing our plans for the ensuing two weeks. The girl in the seat in front turns around and offers us a place to stay in her town. We declined as we were headed elsewhere first, but she gave us her mobile number and said that she and her partner would love to have us.



A few days later we decide to take them up on their offer. We call her, and she says they're happy to host us. So far so good.



They meet us at the train station and immediately something feels off. It's really difficult to explain, but it's that primal, ineffable feeling in your guts that tells you that something isn't right. We ignored our guts and followed them.



They lead us straight out of town. We ask them where we're going and they say that they live on the outskirts. This town is creepy as f**k. It's an old mining town that has been largely abandoned, and as we walk the 15-odd minutes to their home the houses get shittier, with boarded up windows, overgrown gardens and no people in sight.



Eventually we reach the house at the very end of the town. It's their house. We go in.



Set up in the middle of the living room is a single mattress with a sheet hanging around it. They show us around the house except for one door which stays closed. When I asked what was behind it they pretended not to hear. Our room has a made bed, chest of drawers and looks like a normal room. It seems weird that they sleep on mattresses in the living room when they have a "guest room".



We go back into the living room and look around. Knives. A lot of knives. My boyfriend asks if they go hunting? No. The partner hands one of the knives to my boyfriend and asks him to open it. It's a massive f*****g bowie knife with what looks like blood staining around the edges of the blade. My boyfriend laughs awkwardly and sets it down.



They have a tattoo gun - "to practice". My boyfriend asks if they have any tattoos. No. There's a small axe at the door. I ask if they collect wood. No.



Suddenly the guy says he wants to go to the shops. We agree quickly because we're creeped out and want to get back into the town.



The four of us leave and they start walking in the opposite direction to the town. I say that the town is back the other way. The guy says this way would be more interesting because it goes up through the trees. He says that they have never been up the mountain before but he knows the area and it would take the same amount of time.



I tell my boyfriend that I'm freaking out but he thinks it's ok. We follow them into the trees. The path goes up the mountain. We are going in the total opposite direction of the town.



The girl turns around to her partner and whispers - "so where was the place again?"



My boyfriend and I freeze. I say I want to take the road back to town and start walking.



When the four of us arrive in the one shop in town - no one recognises the couple. And this is a really small town. We make an excuse that we want to go look at sights and that we'll catch up with them later, and instead book a hotel room and freak out.



I did some snooping on the area. Their house had an extra room (behind the mystery door) and a basement. The path that we were taking led straight out of town and up the mountain. There was no way it could loop back into town.



So yeah pretty sure we narrowly avoided being m******d. Or maybe they were just massive weirdos. Tbh the creepiest thing was the fact that there was no d**g paraphernalia at all - the state of the house and the weird behaviour would have been understandable if they were intoxicated but that wasn't the case.

#27 I was walking my dog through the woods and she'd find the odd bone, thought nothing of it, but then she ran towards a huge black sack and was going nuts for it, I open the bag and it's filled with bones.



Kinda f****n weird but I'm still like okay just be hunters around or something??



But then I walk a bit further and start seeing more and more bags, then a huge cluster of them, at least 20 right there, all filled with bones.



I decided my dog had a long enough walk after seeing that.

#28 I was driving home after an extremely late night at work, I lived in the middle of nowhere, about a mile before I got there a woman covered in blood jumped out of the woods into the middle of the road screaming. I panicked and went around her then slammed on the breaks to help. Her boyfriend had beaten her and was currently chasing after her in the woods. I got her in my car and called the police, they met us at the hospital because I told them there was no way I was waiting on the side of the road when he was coming.

#29 Went on a mountain hike in Transylvania with a group of friends from school, and way up, after maybe 12-14 km of trekking, we saw a house....was in the middle of nowhere. It had a barn, with a few animals, couple of cows, chicken, etc. As we get closer, we see a few people, a guy and 5-6 women. Not sure if there were more inside. The dude comes to greet us, barely speaking the language. We had a hard time understanding what he's saying. They lived without electricity, gas, anything. This is in the early 90s, so there's no internet, mobile phones to worry about. At least for most people.



Anyway, they all looked weird, kinda dumb expressions on their face, we can barely understand eachother. They asked us who's the president now, and if we want some milk. They look at our clothes and shoes weirdly, curious...like who knows when is the last time they had human contact. Or maybe there were more crazies around those parts...dunno. Not sure to this day what was going on. It's not typical in the region, so we kinda freaked out, especially cause the dude looked a bit disturbed, and we were too young. We were looking around to see if there's more of them, paranoia was getting to us, thinking there must be a village nearby. What was also weird is that all the women kept their distance, and never got close to us. Like he was guarding them, or checking us out, if it's safe for them.



One of my friends kept saying we don't want their milk, and we need to go, cause it's getting dark. We walked calmly for a while, then when we thought we're out of their sight, bolted like crazy out of there. Needless to say, we camped after a few hours, and we always had one person awake to keep watch.



We told people that were living in the villages near that area, about the "mountain people", and they didn't believe us. They said nobody lives there, up in the mountains.

#30 I’ve told this before and will stick with me till on my deathbed.



Was a high schooler mid 90s. Went fishing off the coast of Corpus Christi with uncle and cousins. We were about 18 miles out. Been out all day. Was around 8pm and were gearing up to head back in. It was before DST so sun was already going down and getting dark.



I was at the stern bringing in the traps. As I’m pulling it in I see this glow about 100-150 feet off. It’s nothing I have ever seen. Best way I can describe it. It’s like if you stuck a toaster underwater and the orange glowing elements were still working. But still not quite. And it was very large. We were on a 38 ft boat. All I can guess it was 5-6 times bigger.(kind of hard to judge sizes on open water).



The water above it is not churning but you can tell that it is disturbing it. IDK hard to explain. Almost like it was pushing the water up. This whole time I’m expecting something to break the surface and just frozen. You know like when your walking the dog or something at night not really paying attention and a cat or possum runs out. How you freeze and everything stops? I’m like that the whole time.



Finally I let out a call to my uncle. He comes around stops right by me. He’s not saying anything just kind of like me. This thing object or whatever the hell just jets out towards the gulf. I’m talking like not picking up speed. Instantly jets out.



All I say is ‘you seen that before’? My uncle just says ‘nope, let’s go’. I say absolutely nothing the way back in he doesn’t either. My cousins ask us what happened. All my uncle says is ‘nothing’.



Now what could it have been? I’ve researched it on and off for past 25 years. Especially when the internet came out. I’ve found a lot of people seeing something very similar. There is a naval base down there but no sub bases we know about. It kind of took over my life for a lot of years. If we have something like that though. We’ve been holding out on technology that could change our lives.

#31 Kinda late to the post but one thing will always stick with me



I was probably about 14 or so on a camping trip with my scout troop out in the middle of nowhere. Literally hiked into the woods for about 40 miles and set up camp. No phones no way of contacting the outside just us and some of our parents fishing and hiking etc.



Anyways second night into the trip my dad myself and two other parents are sitting around the campfire talking and get on the subject of UFOs. We start talking about different stories we'd seen on TV shows and such.



Right in the middle of a story my friends dad points up at the sky and goes "holyshit what's that?!" We thought he was joking around for a good minute til he goes "seriously turn around theres more"



We all turn around finally and see 3 massive. And I mean f*****g massive fireballs screaming down from the sky towards the earth. They look like they're going in slow motion or maybe time just seemed to slow down but it took forever for them to disappear behind the treeline.



Naturally were all freaked the f**k out and started talking about what it could be but theres no way of finding out for at least 3 more days. The hike out of the woods was the worst. Just walking quietly contemplating what could be waiting and what the world might be like if our worst fears happened while we were in there.



Turns out a Russian satellite had broken up and fallen to earth that night and it was seen for miles and miles. Still the creepiest 3 days of my life.

#32 In advance, I apologize for poor English since it is not my first or even second language. I formed an Id just to narrate this.



I come from a village fairly up in the mountains, the mighty Karakoram Ranges. As most of you might have known about the last hiding place of Osama Bin Ladin, Abbotabad. My village is further 40 miles northwards as crow flies. By road it is almost 2 hours drive through mountain road and then, a mountain trail. Last leg of journey is upon foot, the place being a steep mountain side.



I grew up there, and my childhood and adolescence was spent in the Jungle that surrounded the village, in the mountain streams.



There were local lore and legends about the forest, which were universally believed in to.



When I was 19, or so, and was studying in an Abbottabad college, few of my friends decided to spend a few days trekking through the mountains. We were most interested to explore a cave, where, the legend says, a mountain spring just disappears. Supposedly, if you were lucky enough to go deep very deep in the cave, there was a Gold mine, with sand of Gold strewn by the stream. How ever, Djinns guard the place.



So, we gathered at my place, some 3 class fellows, from city. We were accompanied by 4 more from within my village. Thus, myself included, we formed a party of 8 young men.



I am speaking of 1973. We did not have any maps with us. We knew the general area, knew land marks, and except for three city guys, all knew how to move about in Jungle, and walk the mountains.



We walked, slept in the open, fished, ate wild fruits,and dried food from home and gossiped, as we trekked along. The ascent wassteep, unending with jungle all around.



A week later, we entered an area that we had never visited earlier. There were rocks, boulders, small springs and streams, and trees were less dense. We thought that the stream that disappears in to the cave must be around some where.



That night we were dog tired, after a very stiff climb, we took our meal, laid out our canvasses and were asleep very soon.



I have no idea how long did we sleep. How ever, I was woken up as I noticed some one brushing my hair. Just as I turned in my sleep and was to emit the standard cry-what is it? I found a hand over my mouth and a whisper, I am XXXX name of a friend, quite, shhh, wake up others just as I woke you up, no sound. Before I could even ask why? I heard sound of a woman giggling. Then a low humming sound. I woke up the next friend, who woke up the next. soon we all were fully awake, and hearing giggling, woman laughing around and then we heard heavy foot steps in the distance, Some one or thing very heavy was walking with heavy steps, slowly, but, towards us.



I had a torch on me. I turned it on. All we saw was trees, boulders, rocks, but, nothing else. It was all quiet .



Fearing that batteries would run out, I turned the switch off. We all huddled closer,packed the canvass sheets, and the bed sheets , some said in the darkness, put on your shoes, and make no noise. We just sat together on a moonless night and could not see much since clouds were blocking the star light.



We could hear the sound of a woman laughing and heavy steps walking around us. Finally, my patience ran out. I was young, very foolish, and, patience was not my virtue. I said it loud to my friends, I am not sitting like a chicken fearing the knife , let us see who is this thing. Surprisingly every one said, yes, we must.



We decided to talk louder then on, and if we had to move, we planned to stick very close, and in pairs. Column of 2 people in pairs, 4 pairs. Then some said, who are you, show us!. With in a few seconds we could feel that ground around had lot of folks . We turned on the lights, and we saw at least 10 -12 things surrounding us.



Not monkeys , there are many up there in mountains,but they were not monkeys at all. Not humans, but, human like. Hairy, broad,61/2- 7 feet tallish, but, not like gorillas either. Round, to elongated faces, dark hair covered them.



Then some said, the air smells weird. Some else said, must be their stink. But, no, it did feel different, and it was not a bad smell at all. Then we knew another thing, The forest was completely silent. The sound of nights in the jungle, insects, birds, wild animals, had stopped, The wind had stopped, It was abnormally silent. The wind gives a sound as it flows through jungle trees.



Then I turned the light ON again of my torch. Those things were gone. How ever, we all knew, they were watching us.



Some how we knew. I could feel eyes piercing my being even though it was dark. We all agreed that we were being watched very closely and intently.



Another friend took torch from me and pointed all around us. On a huge boulder, some 20 feet away, stood a giant looking at us. Same appearance as the rest, but, far taller. 7-8 feet tall. Looking at us. We began to panic. The very still air, total lack of any sound at all, darkness, and these freakish things , belief in Djinns/Demons, all began to act.



Then some said, do NOT run, IF we run, they will harm all of us. Stick together. Recite verses from Quran. And he spoke to that thing, Telling him that we came in peace, will not harm them, and bear no ill intent. Then we heard a giggle, and a woman approached us. She was dressed as a wealthy woman of that area, in mid 40s. Long hair, milky white, people in our region are fair btw.



She said in softest tone, do not get any further, We must return. Then she disappeared in the night. Just then, the jungle came back to life. Usual sounds of critters and insects, birds, air flowing through trees, the sound of air as it passes through trees. The strange things were -gone.



We stayed there waiting for the day break and returned.



Now am old, 65 years old. I am a grand father. I have seen many places. I do not know what did we encounter. I never returned to that area.

#33 I found a woman's body floating in a harbor in San Pedro, CA.

#34 Was working in a forest in East Africa for a while. Was getting seriously dark and we were hiking back to the car. The wind was quite strong but you could still hear some ruffling in the leaves and as I turned around, I saw something quite big in the shrubs. Was a f*****g leopard. I shrieked and some guy from the group shot into the air to scare the animal away. I am glad he didn't shoot the animal but was still glad when the animal bolted out of there.

#35 I was on a camping trip with some friends of mine and we found like 7 or 8 chipmunks and squirels all in a pile but they were all dead without arms or legs.

#36 I was mountain biking in the woods and I came across an east Asian looking man in a perfectly fitted suit and a briefcase. Just casually walking through the woods.

#37 In a patch of trees off of a field near where I keep my horse there’s one of those big oil drums sealed up with a very heavy boulder on top, the only way it could have got there is being placed by a tractor or some sort of heavy lifting equipment. My partner and I tried to push it off but no luck. I don’t know why but it creeps me out every time I see it. I regularly walk my dogs past it to see if they show any interest but honestly after watching them look for a toy that was in clearly in my lap I’m not sure I have much faith in them anymore.



**Update** Thanks to everyone who commented, y’all made me realise that it could be something a bit creepier than I first thought, so I’ve reported it to 101, the officer I spoke to didn’t sound particularly interested but at least I know it’s out of my hands and I don’t have to live with guilt if something is found. I intended on getting up there myself yesterday to have a look but I had a pretty brutal physio session that left me pretty much incapacitated for the day. I’m off up tonight after work so hopefully if the police haven’t got there before me I might still be able to take some pictures for everyone. I thought my better half had taken a photo of it before but I can’t seem to find it in her phone. Anyway thanks again guys for putting the fear in me and making me do the right thing!

#38 Camping with three girls at a campsite far out in the woods with nobody else around for miles. The temp had dropped to 39F and we were freezing our asses off after tripping on shrooms all day and smoking to keep warm. We heard a weird laughter and then screaming in the woods near us. It was actually terrifying because we couldn’t identify if it was a child or something else.

#39 When I was a kid, I used to live on a tiny property in the woods. My house was basically built around where stables were once. My room was, back when it was still stables, where the hay was stocked. Before getting to the creepy thing I need to say some other stuff:



- When you were in my room you could sometimes smell hay out of nowhere.- My dog was always refusing to go upstairs because something was scaring the s**t out of it there.- You could sometimes hear knocking on doors (they were 3 entrance doors in my house), sometimes all at once.



Now that this have been said, we can go to the fun thing. So my room had a big a*s window that gave a big view over the woods and my garden was basically a clearing. Once, I f*****g heard a kid giggling from upstairs. I ran there only to find my window open, and something running out in the woods.I spent 2 more years in this house and f*****g felt insecure the whole time.





edit: for those who think kids were pranking me, I highly doubt that any kid would survive such a fall from my room into the garden + private property, the only entrance has a big a*s portal that is "unconvenient" to climb.

#40 I was in a large wooded area near my bf's home, with him, hanging out nearly at midnight. We had gone in pretty deep and it required a good amount of climbing. The closest path was maybe 5-7 min climbing down so it was highly unlikely someone could be at that spot, that time of the night, besides us.



As we were kissing and stuff he thought he saw a shadow move 20 - 25 feet to the left of us, climbing, but it stopped suddenly when my bf looked at it. He told me to be wary and that exact moment we saw a dark figure climbing a little up but diagonally, like he tried to go directly above where we were.



We didn't move and watch him till he closed the horizontal gap and was directly above us maybe 15 feet of steep downhill thick forest. Then he began to come towards us.



Without skipping a bit my bf grabbed my hand and we almost ran downhill till the path. We made it in less that two minutes while still holding hands and listening to the man running behind us. We ran as fast as we could down the path and out of the forest where there was a cafe and some basketball and tennis courts next to the wooded hill, and of course, people.



As we realised we came really close to be mugged or worse, we vowed never to go there at night again. :).

#41 Went walking in the woods while camping with an old boyfriend to where the road ended and found a giant underground cage. After exploring we started kissing and suddenly heard little kids giggling all around us. Hightailed it out of there and never looked back.

#42 Found a deer with its hind end ate up, few feet away was a coyote with the hind end ate up, then another few feet away a fox with its hind end ate up. Nothing else was there, no bullet holes or signs of a arrow or anything else. Couldn't find any tracks from other people or animal. It was pretty creepy. Found in the hills of WV.

#43 Cowlitz river. Washington State. Camping with my dad and sister me buddies, early 90s. Something was throwing rocks and sticks into our camp. We shined a flashlight out and caught a reflection of eyes and a silouete. Very very tall. Kept throwing stuff in our camp randomly for about 15 minutes. We just stoked the fire really high. In the morning I woke up to heavy footsteps in our camp and something reeked. Woke up my dad. He shook the tent and yelled. Whatever it was ran off.

#44 Not in any of those places but...



I was a kid and was in this hotel like place, went to public toilet, guy walks in, grey skin, eyes/pupils really small like a zombie's eyes. He was just staring at me.



Safe to say I got out of dodge real fast.

#45 I was driving through rural parts of Missouri with a buddy. We drove down a single lane road that had no exit. At the end of the road, there was a group of deer corpses laid in a perfect circle. I'd say there was at least 10 deer.



We BTFO real quick.

#46 A man walking up a mountain with a cat calmly sitting perfectly still, on top of his head.

#47 This happened 7 years back. I was living in a rented house where we had two bathrooms. One of them was broken and unusable. It smells really bad when you open the bathroom door. I always have this one bolted and locked. One night, a thunderstorm was approaching the city. The power went off since the winds were too strong. I was there sitting all alone in the living room when I heard thudding sound coming from the bathroom. I thought it could be because of the air pressure difference due to the thunderstorm. Continued on to do my assignments. And there was a loud thud and I swear I saw the bathroom door open. I freaked out and left the house and stayed at the terrace until the power came. I don't know where the lock went and how the fûck it opened. When I went back in, the door was partly closed. Locked it tight and tied it with a rope.



Obviously i chickened out of that house in a couple of weeks. Never going near there again.



Edit : no visible creepy thingy. Just the setting creeped the s**t out of me.

#48 I work as an autopsy technician. It’s pretty regular happening, and doesn’t phase me now, but the first time I heard a remains exhale/moan was pretty creepy.

#49 Not creepy per say. But definitely scared the s**t out my friends and I. Made on property that we didn't know was restricted. It was right around sundown. We had hiked for a while to a clearing we had been at many times. On a ridge .25 miles away or so, see a woman on a horse. Bottles are falling out of her saddle and she seemed inebriated. She was sluring and yelling at us about her property. And then pulled out a revolver and fired multiple shots in our direction. So we ran scared shitless and never went back there.

#50 People will call me crazy but whatever. I was camping once, walked through the woods and ended up coming across two camping young women. They looked like they were from the 1970s. I sat with them for a long time talking and laughing. I noticed she had a calendar with her that said 1975 on it but i didn't say anything because i didn't want her to feel embarrassed about it. Ended up falling asleep and woke up later and both the women and all their camping equipment was gone. I was just lying in grass. Walked back to my campsite and never told anyone about it to this day. I still don't understand what happened to those women, or if that was even real.

#51 Okay so one time back when I was like 11 me and my friend were walking through the woods because he said he had something he wanted to show me. We walked down the path for a good 20 minutes until he suddenly started walking through some closely planted thin trees.



Despite my confusion I followed him until he suddenly stopped in a clearing and there was a round mud hut infront of us, he told me he was too scared to go inside so I did instead. The floor was lower down then the floor itself and there was a little fire put in the centre, it was surrounded by DIY wooden bench things.



Although that was odd in itself, the real show stopper were the walls, every inch or the mud walls were covered in animal skulls held up by wire, these would range from a small sparrow skull to a deer skull. It was a pretty neat sight tbf. Outside of the hut was another small bench which had the phrase ‘Where heaven and earth meet’ carved into it.



Cut to January of this year and me and my Mum tried to find the weird voodoo hut again in the woods, while we did come across the hut it had sadly been demolished and all but a few of the skulls had been taken. It just kinda looked like someone had jumped on top of it after stealing all of the skulls for the what I can only imagine to be some vulture culture collection. It’s kinda sad it had to go but I still remember like it was yesterday.

#52 Went camping for wife and I's anniversary one year in Payson near the rim.



Went to bed. So eerie to hear nothing but the wind in the pines. Finally fell asleep.



Woke up with parlysis and a red light glowing outside our tent. The light got brighter and something started unzipping our tent. I was frozen in place just staring at the flap being unzipped. When the flapped was almost opened, I was able to move my head and look at my wife's face. She had this horrible look of fear, mouth agape and everything. When she started to scream I woke up, with nothing but the wind in the pi ea and pitch black. Nothing opened our tent, and we were still laying where we fell asleep.



Do I think it was a nightmare? Yeah, I'm terrified of aliens and stories about them. Maybe it was my brain messing with me.



Or was it a repressed memory? Who knows. Scared the s**t out of me. We left the next day.

#53 It was dark and I was sitting around a bonfire with four friends in rural North Carolina. We had been drinking and they had smoked a bit (I wasn’t at the time) and were taking turns telling stories. A lull came in the conversation and the black silhouette of a sixth person stood up and faded into the surrounding darkness. We decided that we’d had enough for the night and packed everything up before walking back to a friends house.



All five us swear there was a sixth person there but don’t remember any kind of discernible characteristic besides they seemed to be covered in shadow.

#54 I saw a dude take a dump and while pooping get bit on his a*s by a snake.

#55 Small town in a relatively rural area. A few years after the fact, I’m now relatively certain it was a Skin Walker.



About 10 years ago, I was at my dad’s house for the weekend in Kentucky. The Appalachian people are very superstitious, hailing from the Scots-Irish people and just never losing that side of them. My dad wasn’t superstitious, I thought, and was not one to be easily scared. It was about, I dunno, 10 at night and we randomly decided to go into town to get some McDonald’s.



Daddy always insisted on walking in front of me and I always assumed it was so I wouldn’t accidentally step on a snake but now I don’t think that’s the case. So, he turned on the porch light and opened the screen door. He had put one foot on the porch and there was this God awful sound. I will never in my life forget it. There was a screech followed by the sound of a crow. But it wasn’t a crow. The best way I can describe it is if a person was mimicking a crow call.



My hair stood up on the back of my neck and my dad retreated into the house. He slammed the big door and locked it, something I had never seen him do. Before I could ask a question he said, “It isn’t safe. We can go tomorrow morning.”



And so we did. But the rest of the night, we stayed inside. My dad didn’t even go outside to smoke a cigarette. He even let the (outside) dogs stay in the house. We never talked about that again but that was one of the scariest moments of my life.

#56 On a sailboat at sea I had a lucid dream in which my future self and child-self came into the movie theater I had been in in my normal dream, and the movie that had been playing morphed into a long, detailed, painful, joyous movie of my entire life that I am still somewhere in the middle of. the little girl held my hand and the old woman patted it, both as if to say “keep working to make us proud” and simultaneously, “don’t worry, you made us proud.” I know it’s not quite an answer but it was so lucid it felt like I saw it.

#57 While hiking on the Pacific Crest Trail, I was ready to quit for the night and saw a clear spot with no pine cones or sticks to remove. I assumed someone had cleared it before me but when I stepped on the spot the earth sank like it had just been put there. I slept on the spot but pondered about it. The next morning it became clear that someone had dug up that spot and then covered it. I think I slept on someone's recent grave.

#58 A little over 18 years ago I had just gotten out of the military. I drove all the way from Louisiana to my home town in Montana, without incident.



I spent a few days at home and then got back on the road because my new home destination was Boise Idaho. It was February so instead of going straight down the length of the state I cut across the panhandle of Idaho into Washington. The highway going straight down through the state is really twisty and very dangerous in the winter.



So I crossed the state line into Washington. It was a Sunday and it was very very early in the morning. As cliche as it sounds there was quite a bit of fog in the air. I had been driving for a while and I really had to use the bathroom. Now normally given how I was out in the middle of nowhere I would normally just pulled over on the side and took a whizz but since it was so foggy and hard to see I thought it safer to just wait until I hit the next small town.



So I drove for maybe 5 more miles and I started seeing signs for a town. I can't remember for the life of me the name of the town but I think it was Linden or Linder something like that. It was on I90 going into the Spokane valley

So I head towards the sign which was a right turn off the interstate and its a short drive up this road and I reached the town. It was small but I thought nothing of it since I was from a small town in Montana.



Now here is where things get odd.

There was not a single person to be found. There were cars and business but not a single person to be found no one walking the street no logging trucks driving everything was just as still as the air. I stopped at a gas station. It was one of those 1 in all places that did car repair tires etc, but no one was at the counter.

I thought well maybe it's just really early. So I went around to the side to see if the bathroom was locked and it was. As I made my way back around to the front of the building saw a delivery truck it was a coke classic truck. Except it wasn't moving its head lights were on the hazard lights were on and the passenger and driver side doors were open just sitting there in the middle of the street. Yes I was getting a bad vibe so I got back in my car and went back the way I came I got back to i90 and thought again about just pissing on the side of the road but honestly I was too afraid. I continued driving until I hit Spokane honestly I was more than a bit freaked out and had completely forgotten I had to p**s.



I didnt see anything creepy or hear anything creepy but the stillness in the air and the complete lack of life human or animal was just terrifying and unsettling.

I looked on the map to where I was once I got to Spokane which was a rand McNally's map (because GPS on phones was just not a thing yet) and I could not find it at all on the map even as I was writing this I looked at Google maps and nothing by the name Linden Linder or otherwise is on the map. I still to this day will never forget that feeling of just freaky displacement I felt there.



When I got to Boise I told my friend about it and he thought I was just trying to rip off silent hill or resident evil and honestly I can't blame people for saying that but at the same time that was the reason I wouldnt p**s on the side of the road. I kept recalling the part in RE 1 where the hikers were killed by the murderous dogs.



Anyway if you stuck around this long thanks for reading and if you know of a town on hwy 2 between Coeur d'lene Idaho and Spokane Washington people let me know. If you are from there I mean no offense but your town is creepy as f**k.





Edit: I have to correct myself after going back over my trip I didnt stay on hwy 2 I actually jumped on i90 and then went over to Spokane.



Last couple of days I have been thinking about this and I have a 3 day weekend coming up maybe I will take a road trip up to northern Idaho and see if I can find this place again. Maybe I'm tempting fate here but its gonna he my 37th birthday so here's to adventure !

#59 Went in the woods behind my friend's house (almost touching trail of tears). Found flint knives, nooses made out of twine rope (I think? idk what it was actually made of), and bullet shells. Needless to say, I'm never going back out there lol.

#60 So it wasn’t creepy for me but I use to live on a farm(200 acres) and dirt bike riders use to come on our property,well one night at about 10 my Dad heard them coming so he got out of bed bare a*s naked with his shotgun and ran towards them,I wasn’t awake for this but my brother was and he said it was the funniest thing he’s ever seen. Imagine a biker/viking naked man,d**k swinging,with a shotgun running at you,needless to say they never came back after that.

#61 In my village ( just a little two small to be a small town) I saw a person in a white full body suit with helmet.



They were in the bush it was one of those suit you can wear so you don’t get stung by nettles.



Point being they were in the bush. Then he or she looked at me and then looked at me and backed up into the bush like Homer did in that meme format. Needless to say I legged it across 2 upfield hills.



I just re read it a day after cause it got all those upvotes and upfield hill is probably a very smart thing.

#62 This isn’t nearly as creepy as other stuff. One time I was hiking in a state park near my house with my boyfriend. The park was deserted and we decided to stop at a little tiny body of water in the brush. There had recently been a lot of rain so it made this fairy-sized lake with a waterfall feeding into it. It was super pretty! So as we’re standing there admiring a tiny paradise I start to hear growling. I honestly thought I was imagining things so I kept listening. It sounded like a low animalistic growling. I turned to my boyfriend and said jokingly “I hear growling!” Thinking he would dismiss it but he said “..me too.”. I spun around and quickly scanned everywhere around us but we looked to be alone. We quickly moved on and kept hiking. Still dunno what the hell that was about lol.

#63 Bug the size of my fist crawling out of my bathtub drain.

#64 Ima long haul truck driver, I used to run from Midwest to West coast. On my way back to the Midwest from LA I would run at night. Easier that way not as much traffic. Well 6 or 7 hours into my trip in Utah really can't remember the city name but I was on i15 getting on i70 heading towards the Rockies. Now if any of you have traveled especially but car, bus, or train you know you can see the night sky and almost all it's starts clearly.

I remember I passed my favorite truck stop for a quick lunch. As I'm driving my xm goes a little haywire. Even though I just got it professionally installed. Im "thinking great got ripped off". Then I look up and I see a light, I'm thinking to my self idk where that plane is going, I've been up and down these roads awhile now. So I'm thinking did they build a new airport in this direction. Now I've been driving for a bit after my lunch and I realized I'm coming up to an area that is completely empty isolated nothing for hundreds of miles in any direction and I still see this light. I look down at my clock I have driven 3 hrs from when I last stoped. I remember 2 of those hours. So I pull off the interstate and look at my dash cam everything from when I stoped to when I pulled over was recorded.

I look up and the light. Literally the light also stoped moving and just hooved over me. I jumped into my truck busted a u turn on the highway and raced back to my favorite truck stop called my dispatch told him "f**k trader Joe's and it's food , I ain't moving till I see sun light" I hung up locked my doors shut my curtains and went to bed.

Next morning I look over my body look over everything on my truck even the d**n fuel and I find nothing wrong or anything new to it or me.

To this day I refuse to go pass the Rockies I tell my dispatch take the tip of Nebraska of the west side of it and draw a line from North to South. That's is my cut off to take my up to.

To this day I can't remember that 1hour and that d**n light even followed me almost to the truck stop I lost about 5 miles before I pulled in for the night.

Sorry bout my spelling and grammar on mobile and just woke up. Any questions are welcome



Edit:

1. People wanna know if I have the video. Answer no camera was mainly pointed at the ground in case of accidents.

2.people have asked about the shape. The shape of looked like a plane was coming in for a landing behind but never got bigger. It just looked like a light but no plane I could see if hear. Color was just a bright yellowish white light.

3. People have asked if it was time zones or day light savings. No it was mid summer and wasn't near a time zone at all.

4. All this happened about 3years ago. At the time I was 22 now 25.

#65 Was in the woods at a school sponsored event to learn more about nature. All kids had cabins they slept in and on one side of the wall where windows stacked on top of each other (2x2). We all woke up from either a bear roaring or a demon, and all the bottom row windows busted, but the glass went outside, so some kind of "blast" came from inside. I was in elementary...

#66 This will get buried and it's long but whatever. To set the scene: me (11 years old) and my mom tent camping in Yellowstone national park. My mother is TERRIFIED of bears.

OK so. We get our tent set up, have dinner, go to bed. Next thing you kmow we hear gun shots. Reason? To scare off wild life close by. That didn't sit well with mom, but we both managed to fall asleep.

Some time during the night I'm woken up with my mom yell-whispering "Larryisafatcat, wake up. There's a bear. I can hear a bear growling outside. There's a bear. F**k. Holy s**t. Bear." Now I'm an 11 year old girl, I can't fend off a bear. So I try to tell her to calm down and relax. Be quiet. But she's not having it. So finally I hear this growly, grumbly, rustling sound outside but it doesn't sound like what I'd imagine a bear to sound like. Moms still freaking out because we're going to get eaten. More growling sounds and then we hear "honey shut the f**k up. Roll over, you're too loud!"

Turns out mom's 'bear' was the husband in the next tent snoring his face off.

#67 My husband and I were driving my sister in law home one early evening. This was a well populated, well used road in the center of town. As we're passing a church, I see what I can only describe as a huge, black dog appear in the middle of the road. It runs toward the church and encounters a fence. The dog like legs then stretch out like arms as it crawls through a wooden slat fence; it's back legs pulling through as a human would.



My husband looked at me and said, "So... You saw that, right?"



Spooked the hell out of him since he doesn't beleive in the paranormal.



Edit: So I just talked to my husband about this, since I have trouble with my memory. He said we were talking to each other while this thing was running across the street, like, "You seeing that s**t?". He jogged my memory, too.



The dog materialised in the left lane next to us; in the middle of the lane in a puff of smoke. It ran across in front of our car, and as it got to the church fence, it's legs went from bending low like a dog to having an elongated humanistic bend. It was maybe 100 feet in front of us.



My husband says it climbed over the fence, but I remember it going under the top rail. Either way, it's the single most creepy encounter we've ever had.

#68 I remember going camping w/ my buddies. On the way there, we stopped by a small town. The car had heated up so we had to stop somewhere. We decided to park by a church.



Right when my friend drove into the parking space I noticed how everyone (literally everyone) turned back at us at the same time. That gave me the creeps. It was like a scene straight out of a horror movie lol. They were dressed in old fashioned clothing. Kids were playing w/ jump ropes, signing nursery songs, holding hands jumping and singing in a circle, etc. I felt their eyes on us the whole time.



That s**t gave me weird vibes. We decided to leave and park somewhere else.

#69 In southwest GA in the dense Hardwoods around 8 miles out of the town of Attapulgus i had a pretty disturbing encounter. I was around 16 years old(5 years ago). My dad and i went hunting, we always climbed different trees anywhere from 1 mile to 4 miles apart. We did this so that maybe if we startled any deer they'd wander towards the other hunter.



Anyway, as i was climbing the tree with my tree lounge, i heard something below me (round 12ft down at this point) about 30 yards out, sounded like twigs cracking. So i stop and look behind me, to see just the dense woods. Figure its a small critter, squirrel or some such. About half an hour later im settled in my tree and the sun is starting to peak through the leaves, it's no longer in the twilight of dawn, its becoming morning. As im sitting in my comfy asf stand, i notice a Palmetto bush. Normally this isnt anything odd, but the fact that i noticed it threw me off. Why did i notice it? I sat and stared and couldn't figure out what it was that caught my eye. A palmetto bush looks like the top of a palm tree that sits on the ground, and has a few sort of hairs/tails that stick up and produce some pretty tasty berries.



Well i couldn't figure it out, so i keep scanning the area. A couple hours past and i keep noticing this d**n bush. Why? Why is it so spectacular all the sudden? Its a bush d**n it! A normal palmetto bush!



Whatever, i kept on hunting for these deer. Around 11am my pa rings me on the pager, says he wants to walk to what we called the honeyhole. A good hunting location full of deer around this time. Has a little stream, plenty of cover for them, and plenty of sneaky passages for us!



Okay pa, I'll meet you there. As i begin packing up, i noticed twigs snapping again. It came from the bush. So i look. And i figured out what it was that stood out so d**n much.



There was a MF man staring at me through the bush. He had a scraggly a** beard, a tan coat, and some jumper suit pants on. He had a hood up that was the color of the bush. Not only that, he had covered his face in mud. A common hunting camouflage technique.



Noticing this, i grab my Remington700, and point it towards the ground near the man. Soon as i did this he let out a terrifying a** cackle and darted towards the direction of a creek about 150 yards away from my tree. I watched him through my scope, i could hear him and see him cackling the whole way. And the scariest part? He leapt across a creek thats about 9ft wide... In a single fu**ing jump... Now where he leapt it might have been only 5 or 6ft wide, but even then...



I wasn't as scared as i was disturbed. I had a rifle, a d**n good one too. 6 round capacity, bolt action. I have never missed a shot on any animal with my Rifle, so i felt safe and confident in my skills and equipment. But even then, it was strange as all hell. The land was a public hunting club's land, which is why i didn't shoot him. I got down and continued to the Honeyhole, where i told Pa about the situation.



Anyhow, we kept hunting that location in the future after the incident, never saw him again. Told the club about him and nobody had heard of anything like it. But about 3 months later he was spotted by someone else who also used tree climber stands. They said they had been hunting a specific hunting site in a certain tree for a couple days at the time. One morning at dawn they climbed into the tree and after getting settled in they saw something eye level out the corner of their eye. When they looked it was the same description of the man i saw, but he was in an adjacent tree hanging upside down like a sloth, staring at them. Note this is about 20ft up. When they spotted him and threatened to shoot him, he cackled and climbed down the tree very quickly, in a matter of a few seconds. He dashed off into the planted pines behind the guy, and that was the last I've heard of the weirdo.



So yeah, long story but disturbing as all hell.

#70 Screaming of a roe deer at night. It sounds like a zombie rises up.

#71 When I was really young, we were on a family trip and me and my older brother took a ride on a boat. I remember my mom telling us to avoid the "big floating thing". She thought it was a buoy to signalize a dangerous rock under water or something. Being kids, of course we went straight there to explore it. So turns out it was not a buoy. That was a body of a turist that went missing a week ago, as the police informed us a few days later. Creepy thing is he was one of a group of people that had disappeared together. I believe they never find the rest.

So, not a good childhood memory.

#72 So when I was 15, my friends and I liked to climb abandoned buildings. We found one down my the river. About 3 stories high and in pretty bad condition. I remember there were no stairs initially and we had to pull ourselves up. We climbed to the top via broken stairs after that. At the top was a small open room where someone was living. We walked in to look around and immediately noticed the walls were covered in pictures. Pictures of women tied up, naked, obviously in pain in all sorts of positions. Some appeared dead but they were from magazines. We never got out of a building and away from an area so fast. Looking back, it was probably just serious b**m p**n but 15 year old me dipped out.

#73 Woke up to my daughter staring at me a foot from my face.

#74 I was once walking through the woods and kept finding jam sandwiches cut into triangles and deliberately lined up on logs or stacked in careful little piles on the ground.



Literally about 30 sandwiches worth of triangles spread over about 1km, like the Blair Witch Project but with jam sandwiches. F*****g weirdest thing I've ever come across.

#75 In the desert of Arizona I once saw a pack of stray dogs being led by a wild horse.

#76 I was tripping on shrooms once while camping out in Newfoundland. We don’t have a lot of cryptids here, but there’s a lot of old stories of people being abducted by fairies and coming back two weeks latter with memory loss and a fairy bust. Probably originated from Ireland folklore.



It was late. I was coming down. My gf had retired to the tent and I was cleaning everything up that needed to be taken in. I walked out into the Forrest to take a p**s. That’s when I started hearing them. Tiny high pitch voices coming from the Forrest in front of me. Chattering and laughing. One very distinctly said *you ate the funny mushrooms*. Okay so big deal, I’m high and hallucinating these things out here. Probably how they came into folklore anyway.



I find a tree and start taking my p**s, that’s when I see a light source start to shine on me like someone is pointing a flashlight at me from up ahead. I looked up to see a will o wisp, about three inches across shinning a good foot away from my face.



I look down. Do my best to ignore the ball of light invading my privacy. Turn around and walk back to the tent all while these little critters keep taunting me.



That night the rain got threw our tarp and we woke up in a tent filled with about two inches of water.



That was fun.

#77 A few years ago, I delivered newspapers in a rural area. It was a peaceful route for the most part. I'd drive for a few miles, stop at the one house, continue down the road a few more miles, and so on. I honestly liked it most of the time (just not in the winter when we had entirely too much snow). The only thing that really got to me was the cougar. I could tell the nights he was out hunting. All my big herds of deer and my giant flocks of turkeys would just VANISH. All the birds would stop and the normal night sounds were just gone. If I stopped in a place too long, I freaked out but nothing was creepier than the night where I pulled over by some train tracks to grab some stuff from my backseat. I didn't get out of the car, just sort of twisted in my seat (perk of being short?). Turned around and there's a very large cat just looking at me through the front window. I...might have basically taken off in my car going about 80mph. But the worst part? A couple of hours later and several miles away, I was finishing up the route. And there's the cougar watching me from some trees.



Not sure which was a more terrifying thought: the cougar was following me or that there could potentially be more than one of them.

#78 Not me but a friend of mine.



He was high and was walking through the woods to get home.



The Forest he was in was pretty big and it was night. He told me that as he walked through it he saw a light. He went to inspect and saw a group of people wearing masks while sitting around a pentagram. They had torches placed around it and a bleeding dead goat was laying in the middle. He freaked out and ran home as fast as he could. He told me that he still has nightmares about this and that he saw some kind of demon.



EDIT: he saw the demon in his dreams. not realife.

#79 I was exploring a cave and saw a reflection of what looked like dobby from harry potter, i ran away but im guessing i couldnt see that well and it was like a racoon or something.

#80 I work for a cruise ship company, a famous one in the river cruising business. Few weeks ago there was an incident in Budapest, Hungary, where a small ship was hit and sank by one of our vessels. You can read about it everywhere online because 20 people find their death in the Danube river after the collision and 8 are still presumed missing. The ship I am one was one of the first responding to the scene. We were pulling people out of the water. It doesn't get scarier than that in this business. People need to remember that a river, that is not that deep with a current that is not that strong is still a killing body of water.

#81 I was delivering a sailboat from San Diego to Morro Bay California roughly 25 miles offshore alone... At around 1 am about 36 hours into the trip, I saw a bright glowing blue orb around 30 feet in diameter just below the surface at my 1 o'clock. It was a moonless night which made the blurry sphere contrast well against the seemingly black water around it. My first thought was "oh s**t" a fast-attack submarine is surfacing (not uncommon in that area)! I started desperately looking for a yellow flare in the water (maritime warning for a soon-to-be-surfacing sub) but couldn't find one. It fluctuated in size and moved very slowly so I quickly ditched the submarine theory.



After some time I ended up idling and put the boat into irons to just watch it for a while. when it finally broke the surface in a large, bright, and loud boil i realized what i had been watching.



Turns out it was a large school of sardines swimming together agitating the bioluminescence that happened to be present that night. It still stands out as one of the most bizarre experiences I've had on the water and i will never forget it!

#82 Not super creepy, but I was walking in the woods, and walked for a bit. Heard a crack to my left, so I turned my head; there stood a moose. Not only a moose, but a fawn as well. I just walked slowly backwards until I built enough courage to turn around and sprint the f**k out of there. Moose are really aggressive when they're with their children, if anyone wonders.

#83 In Tasmania on a ten day solo bushwalk, middle of nowhere. I wake in my tent with a weight on my chest. A big old possum had got in and snuggled up to me. Scared the everlasting shite out of me. A belted him and he ran right through the side of my tent ruining it.

#84 Me and a friend decided to take our 4x4s and go camping in the mountains.

I wake up middle of the night because I need to take a p**s.

So I put on my headlamp and I walk a bit further from camp and as I'm doing my business, I hear rocks ruffle behind me as if they're being walked on.

Anxiety rises.

I finish up and turn around, and as my headlamp faintly lights up the area around me. All I see eyes, about 20 of them and just staring at me. My breathing stops. And I literally freeze where I'm standing.

And then I hear a "maaa'aaa(goat blest)".

It was a f*****g herd of mountain goats that were intrigued by the ape in their backyard. Almost gave me an aneurysm.

#85 Me,



I grew up in a certain part of the Sierra nevadas in California. I spent most of my life walking the trails and roads of the area. The last 20 years it has gone from a small mountain town to a more tourist vacation spot. Having grown up there I'm used to the wild life and How everything looks and feels at night. As there is no artificial street lamps or anything. And I don't need it I don't carry a flashlight when walking at night. So if I ever meet anybody on the trail or the road I just faded from the darkness and fade out as I'm walking away I can hear them picking up the pace It's become quite a game for me to go out on my nightly walk just after the sunsets hoping to catch some Airbnb renter unaware. Never doing anything but saying hello and fading into the darkness like a ghost.

#86 I was about 15 and was in Costa Rica for the summer, as I have a lot of family out there. Its a big family and most everyone lives in the city but we had this house in the deep country a few km outside a tiny town called San Pedro. It was mountainous and with thick jungle forests. A serene place really. Old little house with some hand constructed pools and decks up the hill. There was power and water and it was enough for a relaxing getaway. It was up in the mountains surrounded by jungle and some random ranchland and farm land. It was honestly the most beautiful place I've ever been. But, given it's isolation, it could end up being a little creepy, especially after dark. You'd see lights in the forest when there shouldn't have been and sometimes you would see weird s**t in the sky. When under the tree canopy, it got dark fast and all kinds of things would come out and make noise. Noise in the jungle at night is honestly pretty normal but one particular night we had a wierd one. It was myself, my abuela, my tia and tio and my cousin. We were all settled in bed, reading as we didnt have any internet out there and smartphones were a new thing. It was actually almost dead quiet that night, more of an anomaly really. It was a sudden scream that broke the silence, and not just any scream, it was somewhat human and absolutely bloodcurdling. Like a woman mixed with a cat, vile and terrifying. It started pretty much right outside the house and travelled all the way up to the pool area, a good distance, still very loud. Meanwhile as it moved up somewhat quickly there was this thunderous sound of what sounded like a dozen horses in full gallop moving with the screaming thing. It got up past the pool into a field behind it all the way up to the river. A good minute of horror. Needless to say we were all shaken a good bit. My little cousin who was like 10 or something was unable to sleep again that night. Oddly enough once everything had settled the jungle carried on like usual. Bugs chittering and whatnot. The following morning we went to look and sure ebough, tons nof hoofprints. A local farmer said his horses had escaped, but that doesnt much explain the screaming. My abuela told me it must've been la bruja, or a witch. People out there believe in such legends. Elves and fairies. But you know in remote jungle countryside, who knows what lies within. Anyways, thats my little tale.

#87 I was hunting about 3 years ago, down in the south Texas hill country. I had went out at about 5:30 am so I could get to the blind in time before he feeder went off. I was walking through a large grove of pecan trees when I got a feeling I was being watched. I stopped and looked around me and loaded my .223 because I knew whatever was watching me wasn’t friendly. I waited for about five minutes in some bushes before I saw the largest mountain lion I’ve ever seen jump down from a tree. This thing easily outweighed me by 80 lbs and had me scared out of my mind. I quietly snuck out of its sight and booked it back to the house and didn’t go hunting for the rest of the trip.

#88 I was on a road trip to Vegas. About a four hour drive from where I live.



On the way up we witnessed a motorcyclist lose traction and hit the truck in front of him. The trucks trailer hitch must've caught his helmet or something because his head and most of his spine just got torn right the f**k off the rest of his body.



This all happened a lane over and a car's length ahead of us. We we're silent the rest of the car ride and drank the memory away when we got there.

#89 I was hiking deep in a desert canyon during the middle of night, pitch black, no moon dense shrubbery; and I saw a pair of eyes at about waist level. I stood tall and walked with a two headlamps facing forward and back. Every time I looked back for the next several miles those eyes were locked on to me. What ever it was that was stalking me never made a sound. There was no crunch of rocks or sand, no rustling in the bushes, just the illumination of unblinking eyes peering back at me.

#90 I was walking in Richmond Park, in London, which is rather famous for its deer. I went for a walk on what I thought, at the time, was a fairly well-used path. Well... While it would have been a "well-used" path in most woodlands, but Richmond Park, being one of the main parks in London, has very clearly deisgnated paths for most visitors, it would seem. I started going up the hill up this path thinking it would be a "through-route", almost (to another path I wanted to access) and along the way, I noticed some deer tracks. If it had occurred to me just how fresh these deer tracks might be, I might have turned back. While Roe Deer are manageable, as they are throughout the UK, the deer in Richmond Park are a whole other thing, particularly during the rutting season (this was *not* the rutting season). Of I go, up the path, happy as larry, when I turn a corner and walk past a big tree. Just as I come out from behind the big tree, only a few yards away, standing above me further up the hill, is a massive red deer stag, in its prime, staring at me as if to say, "What do *you* think you're doing here?" Naturally, I was very surprised. If I'd encountered a deer, I would have at least expected a female, possibly bounding away in front of me, but to be faced by a potentially aggressive red deer stag, facing me directly and standing in an imposing position above me, was frankly terrifying, especially as I was on my own. Literally the first thing I did when I processed what was happening was to turn around and *very slowly and carefully* walk back down the hill towards the main path. Luckily, the stag didn't follow me. In retrospect, I honestly don't think he was expecting a person up there, hence the surprised look, so he probably wasn't *that* much of a threat, but they are big, potentially dangerous animals when they're in a bad mood, that's for sure.

#91 My friends bought a huge chunk of property in southern Colorado in the San Luis Valley. I went out for a month to clear 10 acres of forest for greenhouses to be built. I was there by myself the entire time and had to stay in a tent because there was no infrastructure yet. One night I was sitting on the edge of this overlook before bed and the entire canyon below me lit up with a huge flash of light and then was gone immediately. I was kinda freaked out, but got over it and just went to bed. A few days later I was talking to a rancher a couple miles down the road and he said the morning after the night of the flash he found 3 of his cows in that canyon with all the blood drained out of their bodies and their eyes and some of their organs were removed. There weren't any tire tracks or any sign of struggle whatsoever near the cows. And let me tell you, this property was in the middle of NOWHERE. Needless to say I was pretty freaked out the rest of my time out there. Lots of weird s**t like that was going and the entire area just had a very weird "vibe". I'm normally a very pragmatic person and not interested in the supernatural at all, but after my time in the San Luis Valley, I'm not so sure anymore.

#92 Travelling through the outback in Australia. Literally the middle of the desert. My gf and I pulled over at a random point along the road to roll out the swag and sleep before we keep driving. (Cant drive at night in the desert). Woke up to a guy standing over the swag. We shat bricks! Long story short, French backpacker's car broke down, no reception, ran out of food and water the day prior. (For some reason he tucked his car away in the shrubs). He spoke little English, my gf at the time also a backpacker from Europe spoke French and was able to figure out his story. His car broke down (S****y Ford Festiva not made for the outback) and had been there for days. We gave him a 20L jerry can of water and a bunch of tinned food. (He refused to leave his car despite explaining to him there's no way that car is leaving where it is). We drove until we got reception, called local police. We told them what happened. We told them how far we drove to where we were (Checked speedometer before we left him and when we got reception) so they could figure out where he is. We gave all our details to the police but never heard back from them. We hoped he was okay and assumed no news is good news. Still though, will never forget the feeling of a man standing over my swag in the middle of the desert when I woke up.

