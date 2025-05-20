ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2019, the internet fell in love with a Japanese father who transformed everyday photos of his kids into something magical. Whether reimagining them as scenes from anime or characters from movies, Yota brought each moment to life by drawing directly on the images.

Although his Instagram activity has slowed since 2022, his existing portfolio stands as a touching tribute to the time he spent with his children — and for us, the viewers, it's an inspiring glimpse into a father's creative journey. So take a moment, pause, and scroll through the lively images we haven’t shared yet.

More info: Instagram