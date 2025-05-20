ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2019, the internet fell in love with a Japanese father who transformed everyday photos of his kids into something magical. Whether reimagining them as scenes from anime or characters from movies, Yota brought each moment to life by drawing directly on the images.

Although his Instagram activity has slowed since 2022, his existing portfolio stands as a touching tribute to the time he spent with his children — and for us, the viewers, it's an inspiring glimpse into a father's creative journey. So take a moment, pause, and scroll through the lively images we haven’t shared yet.

More info: Instagram

#1

Child dressed as a ghost with Halloween face paint, featuring artwork by Japanese father drawing on his kids’ photos.

yota7454 Report

    #2

    Child photo creatively enhanced by Japanese father with hand-drawn mask and knife, showcasing adorable kids’ photo art.

    yota7454 Report

    #3

    Japanese father of two creatively draws on his kids’ photos, turning them into adorable artistic scenes.

    yota7454 Report

    #4

    Sleeping child with drawn bow and arrow, inspired by Japanese father of two drawing on his kids’ photos.

    yota7454 Report

    #5

    Japanese father of two creatively draws on kids’ photos, turning them into adorable, playful artwork with added illustrations.

    yota7454 Report

    #6

    Japanese father of two creates adorable drawings on his kids’ photos, turning them into creative and playful scenes.

    yota7454 Report

    #7

    Japanese father of two creatively draws on his kids’ photos, turning them into adorable playful artworks.

    yota7454 Report

    #8

    Two kids in black outfits with playful drawings added, showcasing a Japanese father's adorable artwork on photos.

    yota7454 Report

    #9

    Japanese father of two creatively draws on his kids’ photos, enhancing portraits with adorable digital illustrations.

    yota7454 Report

    #10

    Sleeping toddler with hand-drawn unicorn horn, cloud, and rain illustrations by Japanese father on kids’ photos.

    yota7454 Report

    #11

    Japanese father of two creatively draws on his kids’ photos, turning them into adorable Disney-themed art.

    yota7454 Report

    #12

    Two kids in black sailor outfits with creative drawings, showcasing a Japanese father of two’s adorable photo art.

    yota7454 Report

    #13

    Japanese father of two draws on kids’ photos, creating adorable Halloween-themed artwork with witch and Dracula costumes.

    yota7454 Report

    #14

    Baby with drawings of sheep horns and wool, art by Japanese father on his kids’ photos creating adorable scenes

    yota7454 Report

    #15

    Japanese father of two draws on kids photos, creating adorable scenes with animated characters and playful elements.

    yota7454 Report

    #16

    Japanese father of two creatively draws anime-style illustrations on his kids’ photos, resulting in adorable images.

    yota7454 Report

    #17

    Japanese father of two draws on his kids’ photos, transforming a baby into a playful anime character with stars and stripes.

    yota7454 Report

    jeolas1 avatar
    Jeolas1
    Jeolas1
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Putting high heels and bras on his toddler daughter? Can he not SEE what he's doing? Or is it on purpose?

