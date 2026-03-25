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One of the running jokes about being a celebrity is the outrageous demands they supposedly tend to make. Strict temperature requirements in dressing rooms, having a full-on gym in the trailer, brown M&Ms only – these are all the stuff of legends.

Well, as it turns out, some of the most renowned figures in entertainment do make absurd, weird, and ludicrous requests, some of which they want written in their contract. And for today’s list, we are attaching names to the alleged craziness.

Scroll through the list to see if your favorite actor or musician made the cut. Some of the names on here may even surprise you.