Woman Refuses To Give Money For A Gift For Coworker With Medical Issues, Threatens To File A Complaint After Realizing Her Name Is Not On The Card
Woman Refuses To Give Money For A Gift For Coworker With Medical Issues, Threatens To File A Complaint After Realizing Her Name Is Not On The Card

If you work in the office, you are probably very well familiar with chipping in on gifts for colleagues, from birthday to farewell presents, and get-well flowers and cards. But refusing to contribute may come at its own price.

A recent story shared on the Petty Revenge subreddit shed a light on what happens when a workplace fundraising plan goes against the plan. “One of the managers at work was going through some pretty horrific medical issues. He was well liked, so a collection was pretty inevitable,” the author shared.

And while everyone seemed keen and were happy to contribute straight away, one coworker, Linda, didn’t seem eager to chip in. “I made sure that I got everyone’s name who donated, so I could get them to sign the card later on,” the author explained, which revealed that Linda’s name would likely not be in it.

