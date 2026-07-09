Courtroom Shock As Tyler Robinson’s Trans Lover Lance Twiggs Police Interview Reveals Explosive Claims

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New details in the case surrounding Charlie Kirk’s assassination emerged in court on Thursday, July 9, when police interview footage of Tyler Robinson’s transgender partner, Lance Twiggs, who also goes by Luna, was played before Judge Tony Graf.

Robinson claimed the life of the conservative commentator with a bullet to the neck while he was addressing a crowd of students at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

Highlights Lance Twiggs’ police interview revealed new details about Tyler Robinson’s alleged plans, including a handwritten note found under his keyboard.

Text messages shown in court detailed Robinson’s alleged attempts to retrieve the rifle and his response when questioned about his motive.

Erika Kirk joined prosecutors in pushing for the release of the court exhibits, arguing that transparency was essential in the case.

Per Twiggs, Robinson never spoke about Kirk before committing the crime, though he frequently expressed disdain for his ally, President Donald Trump, and the Republican Party.

Twiggs said he first met Robinson in 2023 after becoming roommates in St. George.

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Tyler Robinson’s lover revealed never-before-heard details in the Charlie Kirk assassination case

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Twiggs was interviewed by Utah police in April 2026 after being granted immunity, which prohibited prosecutors from using his statements against him.

The footage of his probe showed him recalling Robinson leaving their apartment early on the day of Kirk’s assassination, claiming he had to “work a long shift.”

Twiggs then said he didn’t hear from Robinson again until 11 p.m. that night, when Robinson texted him to look under his keyboard.

Image credits: KSL

He revealed he found a handwritten note that read, “I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it.”

Image credits: KSL

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When Robinson returned home the next morning, Twiggs said he was pacing around the house while avoiding confirming whether he had gone through with his plan and was indeed responsible for Kirk’s demise.

He claimed Robinson eventually admitted to the assassination and began crying, expressing that “he wished he hadn’t done it.“

Robinson then said he was going to his parents’ house to turn himself in.

JUST IN: In a recording, Tyler Robinson’s trans lover, Lance Twiggs, says Robinson was acting “erratically” after allegedly killing Charlie Kirk. In the bombshell video, Twiggs said Robinson told him that he “wishes he hadn’t done it.” “I just asked him in person if what he… pic.twitter.com/jyMcjzCRPx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 9, 2026

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Twiggs further divulged details about the engravings found on bullets at the crime scene, with one of them reading, “Hey fas**st! Catch!”

According to Twiggs, Robinson had talked about going on a hunting trip for months and had asked for an engraving tool for the expedition.

Text messages exchanged between Twiggs and Robinson were also shared in court

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Image credits: Getty/Pool

Robinson discussed his plan to retrieve his grandfather’s rifle, which he used to assassinate Kirk, in one text sent to Twiggs.

“I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down,” he wrote.

“It’s quiet now, almost enough to get [it], but there’s one vehicle lingering,” he followed up.

Image credits: Getty/The Salt Lake Tribune

Robinson noted that if he managed to retrieve the rifle, he would “have left no evidence.”

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“Going to attempt to retrieve it again. Hopefully they haven’t moved on. I haven’t heard anything in the news about them finding it. Will update you by midnight.”

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Image credits: Lance Twiggs/ TikTok

Twiggs, in his response, asked Robinson how long he had been planning the act, to which he replied, “A bit over a week, I believe.”

When asked why he did it, Robinson replied, “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate cannot be negotiated out.”

Image credits: KSL

In the note Twiggs found under Robinson’s keyboard, Robinson wrote that he wished “he lived in a world where this did not feel necessary.”

He also expressed disappointment over the probability of “facing a lengthy prison sentence,” which would keep him from spending his life with Twiggs.

According to authorities, Twiggs cooperated with the investigation from the time he was first interviewed on September 12, 2025 — the day Robinson surrendered.

Robinson’s defense tried to block the press from airing the exhibits but faced opposition from Erika Kirk

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Attorneys Kathryn Nester, Michael Burt, and Richard Novak, who are defending Robinson, argued in court that the release of Twiggs’ police interview and text would prejudice the jury.

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, through her attorney Jeffrey Neiman, however, joined prosecutors in urging the court to allow them to be shown in full.

“To not be transparent here, to not be open, to not let the world see what happened, will create doubt and distrust in the judicial system,” Neiman said on Wednesday.

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This came after Erika quietly left the courtroom on Monday, the first day of the five-day preliminary hearing, before a police officer began testifying about what the videos capturing the assassination showed.

Image credits: Getty/Handout

The judge viewed the footage in isolation, from different angles, after he barred those in the courtroom from seeing it, saying Kirk and his family deserved “respect and dignity.”

Erika was also seen dabbing tears from her eyes before the hearing that same day.

Robinson faces the electric chair if convicted. He has not yet entered a plea in the case.

“Means nothing,” a netizen said about the newly revealed details