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Courtroom Shock As Tyler Robinson’s Trans Lover Lance Twiggs Police Interview Reveals Explosive Claims
Lance Twiggs in a courtroom, a serious expression, wearing a suit and patterned tie during a police interview.
Crime, Society

Courtroom Shock As Tyler Robinson’s Trans Lover Lance Twiggs Police Interview Reveals Explosive Claims

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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New details in the case surrounding Charlie Kirk’s assassination emerged in court on Thursday, July 9, when police interview footage of Tyler Robinson’s transgender partner, Lance Twiggs, who also goes by Luna, was played before Judge Tony Graf.

Robinson claimed the life of the conservative commentator with a bullet to the neck while he was addressing a crowd of students at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

Highlights
  • Lance Twiggs’ police interview revealed new details about Tyler Robinson’s alleged plans, including a handwritten note found under his keyboard.
  • Text messages shown in court detailed Robinson’s alleged attempts to retrieve the rifle and his response when questioned about his motive.
  • Erika Kirk joined prosecutors in pushing for the release of the court exhibits, arguing that transparency was essential in the case.

Per Twiggs, Robinson never spoke about Kirk before committing the crime, though he frequently expressed disdain for his ally, President Donald Trump, and the Republican Party.

Twiggs said he first met Robinson in 2023 after becoming roommates in St. George.

RELATED:

    Tyler Robinson’s lover revealed never-before-heard details in the Charlie Kirk assassination case

    Tyler Robinson listens intently in court, during explosive claims from police interview.

    Image credits: Getty/Pool

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    Twiggs was interviewed by Utah police in April 2026 after being granted immunity, which prohibited prosecutors from using his statements against him.

    The footage of his probe showed him recalling Robinson leaving their apartment early on the day of Kirk’s assassination, claiming he had to “work a long shift.”

    Twiggs then said he didn’t hear from Robinson again until 11 p.m. that night, when Robinson texted him to look under his keyboard.

    Lance Twiggs in a police interview, revealing explosive claims.

    Image credits: KSL

    He revealed he found a handwritten note that read, “I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it.”

    A cracked smartphone screen displays a text message exchange from the police interview.

    Image credits: KSL

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    When Robinson returned home the next morning, Twiggs said he was pacing around the house while avoiding confirming whether he had gone through with his plan and was indeed responsible for Kirk’s demise.

    He claimed Robinson eventually admitted to the assassination and began crying, expressing that “he wished he hadn’t done it.

    Robinson then said he was going to his parents’ house to turn himself in.

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    Twiggs further divulged details about the engravings found on bullets at the crime scene, with one of them reading, “Hey fas**st! Catch!”

    According to Twiggs, Robinson had talked about going on a hunting trip for months and had asked for an engraving tool for the expedition. 

    Text messages exchanged between Twiggs and Robinson were also shared in court

    A tweet about Tyler Robinson and Lance Twiggs, discussing explosive claims in the police interview.

    Image credits: TannerLeidy

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    Tyler Robinson looks back in the courtroom during explosive claims from the police interview.

    Image credits: Getty/Pool

    Robinson discussed his plan to retrieve his grandfather’s rifle, which he used to assassinate Kirk, in one text sent to Twiggs.

    “I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down,” he wrote.

    “It’s quiet now, almost enough to get [it], but there’s one vehicle lingering,” he followed up.

    Tyler Robinson's trans lover Lance Twiggs police interview reveals claims in courtroom shock.

    Image credits: Getty/The Salt Lake Tribune

    Robinson noted that if he managed to retrieve the rifle, he would “have left no evidence.”

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    “Going to attempt to retrieve it again. Hopefully they haven’t moved on. I haven’t heard anything in the news about them finding it. Will update you by midnight.”

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    Lance Twiggs, Tyler Robinson's trans lover, during a police interview, revealing claims in courtroom shock.

    Image credits: Lance Twiggs/ TikTok

    Twiggs, in his response, asked Robinson how long he had been planning the act, to which he replied, “A bit over a week, I believe.”

    When asked why he did it, Robinson replied, “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate cannot be negotiated out.”

    Text messages from Tyler Robinson's trans lover Lance Twiggs police interview, revealing explosive claims.

    Image credits: KSL

    In the note Twiggs found under Robinson’s keyboard, Robinson wrote that he wished “he lived in a world where this did not feel necessary.”

    He also expressed disappointment over the probability of “facing a lengthy prison sentence,” which would keep him from spending his life with Twiggs.

    According to authorities, Twiggs cooperated with the investigation from the time he was first interviewed on September 12, 2025 — the day Robinson surrendered.

    Robinson’s defense tried to block the press from airing the exhibits but faced opposition from Erika Kirk 

    More text messages from Tyler Robinson's trans lover Lance Twiggs police interview, revealing claims.

    Image credits: KSL

    Attorneys Kathryn Nester, Michael Burt, and Richard Novak, who are defending Robinson, argued in court that the release of Twiggs’ police interview and text would prejudice the jury. 

    Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, through her attorney Jeffrey Neiman, however, joined prosecutors in urging the court to allow them to be shown in full.

    “To not be transparent here, to not be open, to not let the world see what happened, will create doubt and distrust in the judicial system,” Neiman said on Wednesday.

    Image credits: Facebook

    This came after Erika quietly left the courtroom on Monday, the first day of the five-day preliminary hearing, before a police officer began testifying about what the videos capturing the assassination showed.

    Tyler Robinson in a police interview, revealing explosive claims.

    Image credits: Getty/Handout

    The judge viewed the footage in isolation, from different angles, after he barred those in the courtroom from seeing it, saying Kirk and his family deserved “respect and dignity.”

    Erika was also seen dabbing tears from her eyes before the hearing that same day.

    Robinson faces the electric chair if convicted. He has not yet entered a plea in the case.

    “Means nothing,” a netizen said about the newly revealed details

    Screenshot of a comment from Alexander, I didn't like Charlie but he was still a human being, related to Lance Twiggs police interview.

    Screenshot of a comment from Johnny, means nothing ...confessed to nothing, nor does anyone knows what he was referring to, related to Lance Twiggs police interview.

    Screenshot of a comment from Angus, When a person looks down at the ground they are constructing a lie but when they look up at the ceiling they are accessing memories..., related to Lance Twiggs police interview.

    Screenshot of a comment from Anthony with heart and devil emojis, what wrong with this guy, related to Lance Twiggs police interview.

    A social media comment disputing a confession or credible statement in the Tyler Robinson police interview.

    A social media comment claiming the person in the images is not the same as in the Tyler Robinson police interview.

    A social media comment questioning why police did not interview the roommate after the shooting in the Tyler Robinson case.

    A social media comment stating a specific sentence is damning in the Tyler Robinson police interview claims.

    A social media comment questioning why the interview was a Zoom call, not a typical police interview with Tyler Robinson.

    A comment section with a user named Lucy commenting LIES in response to the Tyler Robinson and Lance Twiggs police interview.

    A comment section with a user commenting RIP Charlie man he didn't deserve to d... in response to the Tyler Robinson and Lance Twiggs police interview.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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