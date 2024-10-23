Nevertheless, these were interesting reads many of you will likely enjoy.

#1 Dancing in a club. It looked like a good time, then I discovered I have absolutely no idea what to do with my arms and legs on the dance floor, and I look and feel ridiculous. Not fun.

#2 Living with roommates. Cannot stand it. I'm fine living with a partner, family, or by myself. But a stranger, no thank you.

#3 Dating again after my divorce. I realized I actually really truly did want my own space, my own home, my own finances, my own freedom. I was fulfilled by the relationships I had in my life.

The first relationship after my marriage lasted 14 days. The whole time, I tried. But I couldn’t do it.

I’m very happy alone.

#4 Polyamory



It caused me a lot of emotional damage.

#5 Wine. Still have no idea how people can drink it.

#6 I was shocked at how much I hate weighted blankets. People say so many good things about them! I put it over me, boom, instant claustrophobia. I don't even have claustrophobia. Except with weighted blankets.

#7 Corporate job… it’s not for me. Except it’s now been 20yrs soulless years and I have zero will to live.

#8 Outdoor Festivals



Gross porta potties, no water to wash hands, the smell of weed, the smell of p**s, people smelling of BO and alcohol, pushing each other out of the way to get to the front, people OD-ing, heat strokes, people with no awareness of their surroundings, minimal seating areas, no shade, drunk adults who bring their kids while they get wasted and over priced food lol.

#9 For me, it was dating apps. I tried one out and instantly felt it wasn't for me. The endless swiping and shallow interactions left me feeling more lonely than connected. Plus majority of people there only want one thing.

#10 Sweet potato fries. Everyone always tells me how great they are, but if you want fries, get fries. You can't beat the classic.

#11 Exercising right after I wake up in the morning. F**K THAT.

#12 Haunted houses. Having people jump out of the day and scream in my face while I walk through cheesy scenes of violence was not even a little fun for me.

#13 Marriage. I knew before I did it that I shouldn't be doing it with this guy. I did it anyway. Big mistake. Huge. I figured out that it's a lot easier to say I do, than it is to say I don't want to do this anymore.

#14 Camping.



Spent one night in a tent and knew I belong indoors with AC and a fridge.

#15 Church. I got dragged to some free BBQ and music thing by a friend. Turned out to be a church pushing the hip new youth rock band they had some decade or two back.



I tried to be respectful, really. I late some food, chatted with the other folks there. Then we were led into the basement for the "concert." Fine.



The issue came when they locked the doors. This felt wrong so I politely asked to be let out. They refused. I informed them they had no right to lock me in and demanded to be let out. They grabbed the pastor.



At this point I started to get pissed. I began to complain loudly and was suddenly surrounded by church-goers trying to tell me this was normal.



Soon afterwards I really started to lose my cool. I demanded they unlock the door and basically informed them this was utter b******t.



In the end a scene was made (I shoved preacherman) and I was escorted out by three people and i have never set foot in a church since, quite happily.





Edit: I added that I got salty shoved preacher after they resisted letting me go because it felt dishonest not to tell the whole story. Also I did make the case that the locked doors were a fire hazard to no avail.



Edit 2: seems thus was a cult. It was a large-ish Christian church in my hometown that was freshly built and seemed legit from the outside.

#16 Crumbl cookies. Expensive, way too sugary, and just meh. never again.

#17 Trying to change people who treat you like s**t.

#18 Waitressing. I knew instantly I was objectively terrible at it. Quit same day I started.

#19 Running as exercise.

#20 Olives. I ate one when I was much younger and never tried it again.

#21 Meditation . I cannot sit still for the life of me.

#22 Bowling. I sucked.



Im a pretty decent all around sporty athletic fella, but I knew that was not my thing right away.

#23 Being a teacher. I love the teaching part. I hate being a teacher.

#24 Shrooms. The first bit was pretty good, but then while I was laying in bed my Kurt Cobain poster fell on top of me. I was freaking out as to why Kurt Cobain came of out of heaven to specifically attack me. Nonetheless, I k*lled him a second time.

#25 C**aine. The high is fun but short, and my first thought was "you know what would be fun? More c**aine." Noped right out of that party and never did it again.

#26 That stinky fermented norwegian fish thing. I thought maybe it just smelled bad and tasted ok but yeah it's awful all around.

#27 Weed. I don't understand how people enjoy it. Just gave me panic attacks. Never again.

#28 I put on roller blades, stood up, sat down and took them off. Was going to break my damn neck.

#29 Black licorice. What the f**k?

#30 Sex with dudes. I am definitely a lesbian.

#31 Smoking crack. It was amazing but so awful at the same time which was too confusing. Didn't like the feeling, but couldn't stop for literally days. I felt like a monster on it. Tried it, hated it, but couldn't stop for days.

#32 In my younger days - H**oin, but not needles. Humans are not supposed to feel that good. It’s easy to see why it’s so addictive. It was a one and done thing, as I could easily see it could escalate quickly.

#33 Telemarketing. I walked out after two hours. I felt like the lowest of low life.

#34 Waitressing



Shellfish



A**l.

#35 Big, loud parties. I’m not all that social in the first place, but it gets worse when I’m surrounded by super social people who are all socializing very loudly, typically with very loud music in the background (I also have fairly sensitive hearing).

#36 C**aine. I tried it and realized it was for me, like it really really was for me, thats when I knew it wasn't for me. I'd be dead if the pleasure sector was more in control than the logic sector. .

#37 Waterskiing , the level of the lake went down 3 cm and was in my stomach.

#38 Relationships.



I've been in one relationship my entire life and it was horrible. I hated everything about it. Everything that people seem to want and crave annoyed me and made me irritable.



Talking to someone everyday: gross.

The feeling of obligation to talk to that someone and respond to them: gross.

The sense of obligation to fill your free time with them: gross.

Dealing with their irrational emotional responses: gross.

Having to "check in" to see if going out or coming home late or whatever will be okay with them: gross.



All of it. It's just not for me.

#39 Diving, as in deep sea. Hated the feeling being that far down in the sea.

#40 Skiing. I hate heights and I'm uncoordinated. .

#41 This world. It was so bad I cried the moment I entered it.

#42 Sucking d**k. But I am no quitter. But definitely not gay.

#43 Casual sex. Just not wired that way.

#44 Lobster. I gotta work for this cat food? No.

#45 Behavior therapist for children on the spectrum.



I don’t have infinite patience, and I couldn’t take getting sick every other week.



I gave it two years before tapping out. Wonderful people and rewarding… but it is a damn hard job at times.

#46 Pregnancy. Lmao.

#47 Cigarettes. Didn't care for the dirty ashtray taste that lingered in my mouth.

#48 Beets.

#49 Accidentally did m*th once. Nope that s**t was fire and I really shouldn't f**k with it.

#50 Working at pizza hut. the phone calls were like something outta a horror movie, and the customers... good lord...

#51 Bars; seems fun until you remember what social anxiety is.

#52 Threesome.

#53 Ballroom dancing.

#54 Being vegan.

#55 Beekeeping.