Experiences vary from person to person. What may have been memorable and worth repeating for one may have been a regrettable moment for another. 

The stories you’re about to read are more about the latter. People candidly shared the first experiences they’d rather forget in response to this Reddit question that made the rounds recently: “What’s something you tried once and instantly knew that it wasn’t for you?”

Commenters talked about the first time they explored mind-altering substances, went camping, had roommates, and dated after divorce. Some anecdotes were funny, others were perplexing, while a few were slightly saddening. 

Nevertheless, these were interesting reads many of you will likely enjoy. 

55 First Experiences That Ended Up Being The Last Because Of How Bad They Were Dancing in a club. It looked like a good time, then I discovered I have absolutely no idea what to do with my arms and legs on the dance floor, and I look and feel ridiculous. Not fun.

Leipopo_Stonnett , Yan Krukau Report

55 First Experiences That Ended Up Being The Last Because Of How Bad They Were Living with roommates. Cannot stand it. I'm fine living with a partner, family, or by myself. But a stranger, no thank you.

NewFlow6979 , cottonbro studio Report

petemccann avatar
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I enjoyed it for the most part in university, but I don't think I could have done it as an adult. I'm glad I moved to a country where people typically live alone.

55 First Experiences That Ended Up Being The Last Because Of How Bad They Were Dating again after my divorce. I realized I actually really truly did want my own space, my own home, my own finances, my own freedom. I was fulfilled by the relationships I had in my life.
The first relationship after my marriage lasted 14 days. The whole time, I tried. But I couldn’t do it.
I’m very happy alone.

whatmanthetinky , Kiran KR Report

55 First Experiences That Ended Up Being The Last Because Of How Bad They Were Polyamory

It caused me a lot of emotional damage.

QueenJC , cottonbro studio Report

petemccann avatar
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That seems like something I would absolutely not be able to handle. I feel sorry for people whose partners, successfully or not, try to pressure them in to polyamory.

55 First Experiences That Ended Up Being The Last Because Of How Bad They Were Wine. Still have no idea how people can drink it.

outerwildsy , Helena Lopes Report

55 First Experiences That Ended Up Being The Last Because Of How Bad They Were I was shocked at how much I hate weighted blankets. People say so many good things about them! I put it over me, boom, instant claustrophobia. I don't even have claustrophobia. Except with weighted blankets.

ReedBird457 , Anastasia Prideina Report

aherb75 avatar
Icomefromthelanddownunder
Icomefromthelanddownunder
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bought 2 for my daughter, one heavy & one light. She doesn’t use them & I don’t blame her they’re awful.

55 First Experiences That Ended Up Being The Last Because Of How Bad They Were Corporate job… it’s not for me. Except it’s now been 20yrs soulless years and I have zero will to live.

mr-blister-fister , Campaign Creators Report

55 First Experiences That Ended Up Being The Last Because Of How Bad They Were Outdoor Festivals

Gross porta potties, no water to wash hands, the smell of weed, the smell of p**s, people smelling of BO and alcohol, pushing each other out of the way to get to the front, people OD-ing, heat strokes, people with no awareness of their surroundings, minimal seating areas, no shade, drunk adults who bring their kids while they get wasted and over priced food lol.

Fadingintothesun , Wendy Wei Report

55 First Experiences That Ended Up Being The Last Because Of How Bad They Were For me, it was dating apps. I tried one out and instantly felt it wasn't for me. The endless swiping and shallow interactions left me feeling more lonely than connected. Plus majority of people there only want one thing.

frenchmarlboro , Good Faces Agency Report

55 First Experiences That Ended Up Being The Last Because Of How Bad They Were Sweet potato fries. Everyone always tells me how great they are, but if you want fries, get fries. You can't beat the classic.

Cbonline12 , Valeria Boltneva Report

55 First Experiences That Ended Up Being The Last Because Of How Bad They Were Exercising right after I wake up in the morning. F**K THAT.

musickismagick Report

55 First Experiences That Ended Up Being The Last Because Of How Bad They Were Haunted houses. Having people jump out of the day and scream in my face while I walk through cheesy scenes of violence was not even a little fun for me.

DoomsdayMachineInc , Carlos de Miguel Report

55 First Experiences That Ended Up Being The Last Because Of How Bad They Were Marriage. I knew before I did it that I shouldn't be doing it with this guy. I did it anyway. Big mistake. Huge. I figured out that it's a lot easier to say I do, than it is to say I don't want to do this anymore.

Initial-Shop-8863 , Emma Bauso Report

55 First Experiences That Ended Up Being The Last Because Of How Bad They Were Camping.

Spent one night in a tent and knew I belong indoors with AC and a fridge.

Neat_Dress_8555 , Tegan Mierle Report

Church. I got dragged to some free BBQ and music thing by a friend. Turned out to be a church pushing the hip new youth rock band they had some decade or two back.

I tried to be respectful, really. I late some food, chatted with the other folks there. Then we were led into the basement for the "concert." Fine.

The issue came when they locked the doors. This felt wrong so I politely asked to be let out. They refused. I informed them they had no right to lock me in and demanded to be let out. They grabbed the pastor.

At this point I started to get pissed. I began to complain loudly and was suddenly surrounded by church-goers trying to tell me this was normal.

Soon afterwards I really started to lose my cool. I demanded they unlock the door and basically informed them this was utter b******t.

In the end a scene was made (I shoved preacherman) and I was escorted out by three people and i have never set foot in a church since, quite happily.


Edit: I added that I got salty shoved preacher after they resisted letting me go because it felt dishonest not to tell the whole story. Also I did make the case that the locked doors were a fire hazard to no avail.

Edit 2: seems thus was a cult. It was a large-ish Christian church in my hometown that was freshly built and seemed legit from the outside.

Pretty_Benign Report

55 First Experiences That Ended Up Being The Last Because Of How Bad They Were Crumbl cookies. Expensive, way too sugary, and just meh. never again.

beepbopboopbop69 , Polina Tankilevitch Report

Trying to change people who treat you like s**t.

aipixelpioneer Report

Waitressing. I knew instantly I was objectively terrible at it. Quit same day I started.

Admirable_Jelly5141 Report

Running as exercise.

JWMLUV0810 Report

55 First Experiences That Ended Up Being The Last Because Of How Bad They Were Olives. I ate one when I was much younger and never tried it again.

Visible_Aardvark6301 , Polina Tankilevitch Report

55 First Experiences That Ended Up Being The Last Because Of How Bad They Were Meditation . I cannot sit still for the life of me.

Fun-Comfortable-9028 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

55 First Experiences That Ended Up Being The Last Because Of How Bad They Were Bowling. I sucked.

Im a pretty decent all around sporty athletic fella, but I knew that was not my thing right away.

CoupDetatArtois , Pavel Danilyuk Report

Being a teacher. I love the teaching part. I hate being a teacher.

Bekosus Report

Shrooms. The first bit was pretty good, but then while I was laying in bed my Kurt Cobain poster fell on top of me. I was freaking out as to why Kurt Cobain came of out of heaven to specifically attack me. Nonetheless, I k*lled him a second time.

PresentationTop6097 Report

avgeyr_1 avatar
Yayheterogeneity
Yayheterogeneity
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As well, I tried shrooms once while still in a very strict boarding school in Ireland. I was away for a weekend with a friend and we wanted to have some fun. Anyway while on it, I saw a picture of her with short hair and thought it looked amazing. So we cut mine right away. Yes, you are right. I didn't look amazing and the school was not very amused... And I had to walk around sporting my G.I. Jane look and hating it. Good memory though.

C**aine. The high is fun but short, and my first thought was "you know what would be fun? More c**aine." Noped right out of that party and never did it again.

VenkHeerman Report

55 First Experiences That Ended Up Being The Last Because Of How Bad They Were That stinky fermented norwegian fish thing. I thought maybe it just smelled bad and tasted ok but yeah it's awful all around.

azninvasion2000 , Paul Einerhand Report

Weed. I don't understand how people enjoy it. Just gave me panic attacks. Never again.

flowerygirliexx Report

55 First Experiences That Ended Up Being The Last Because Of How Bad They Were I put on roller blades, stood up, sat down and took them off. Was going to break my damn neck.

Kooky-Clue-4855 , RDNE Stock project Report

Black licorice. What the f**k?

undercover_ravioli Report

Sex with dudes. I am definitely a lesbian.

SuccubusBo Report

Smoking crack. It was amazing but so awful at the same time which was too confusing. Didn't like the feeling, but couldn't stop for literally days. I felt like a monster on it. Tried it, hated it, but couldn't stop for days.

longbeachfelixbk Report

In my younger days - H**oin, but not needles. Humans are not supposed to feel that good. It’s easy to see why it’s so addictive. It was a one and done thing, as I could easily see it could escalate quickly.

Zerofucks__ZeroChill Report

Telemarketing. I walked out after two hours. I felt like the lowest of low life.

dma1965 Report

Waitressing

Shellfish

A**l.

Electrical-Pollution Report

Big, loud parties. I’m not all that social in the first place, but it gets worse when I’m surrounded by super social people who are all socializing very loudly, typically with very loud music in the background (I also have fairly sensitive hearing).

MrExist777 Report

C**aine. I tried it and realized it was for me, like it really really was for me, thats when I knew it wasn't for me. I'd be dead if the pleasure sector was more in control than the logic sector. .

Atomic_ad Report

Waterskiing , the level of the lake went down 3 cm and was in my stomach.

blikstaal Report

Relationships.

I've been in one relationship my entire life and it was horrible. I hated everything about it. Everything that people seem to want and crave annoyed me and made me irritable.

Talking to someone everyday: gross.
The feeling of obligation to talk to that someone and respond to them: gross.
The sense of obligation to fill your free time with them: gross.
Dealing with their irrational emotional responses: gross.
Having to "check in" to see if going out or coming home late or whatever will be okay with them: gross.

All of it. It's just not for me.

Sufficient-Berry-827 Report

Diving, as in deep sea. Hated the feeling being that far down in the sea.

katwoodruff Report

Skiing. I hate heights and I'm uncoordinated.  .

Right-Ad8261 Report

This world. It was so bad I cried the moment I entered it.

pikachu_sashimi Report

Sucking d**k. But I am no quitter. But definitely not gay.

noronto Report

Casual sex. Just not wired that way.

Eyespop4866 Report

Lobster. I gotta work for this cat food? No.

drulaps Report

Behavior therapist for children on the spectrum.

I don’t have infinite patience, and I couldn’t take getting sick every other week.

I gave it two years before tapping out. Wonderful people and rewarding… but it is a damn hard job at times.

AskinggAlesana Report

Pregnancy. Lmao.

pinkglitter-pen Report

Cigarettes. Didn't care for the dirty ashtray taste that lingered in my mouth.

dl-109 Report

Beets.

dark_raider2004 Report

Accidentally did m*th once. Nope that s**t was fire and I really shouldn't f**k with it.

Flanman1337 Report

Working at pizza hut. the phone calls were like something outta a horror movie, and the customers... good lord...

ReviveYourselff Report

Bars; seems fun until you remember what social anxiety is.

Radiant_Lifeguard_56 Report

Threesome.

North_Still_2234 Report

Ballroom dancing.

sKingThomasjf Report

Being vegan.

petjabelov27741 Report

Beekeeping.

valentinaisaeva4xsf9 Report

