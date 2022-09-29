Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Goes On A Rant As Her Husband Leaves For A 10-Day Hunting Trip, Sparks Discussion About How Often Women End Up Doing More Domestic Labor
Woman Goes On A Rant As Her Husband Leaves For A 10-Day Hunting Trip, Sparks Discussion About How Often Women End Up Doing More Domestic Labor

Adelaide Ross and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Mothers are superheroes who can inexplicably do it all. Well, that’s how it seems from the outside because most women are masters at keeping it all together, but the burden of having to balance a career, take care of children, and manage the household would take a toll on anybody. So maybe we shouldn’t just accept that mothers are superhuman, and instead, we should ask how we can make their lives easier and take as much as we can off of their plates.

One mother recently shared a rant on TikTok as her husband prepared to go on a long hunting trip, leaving her to manage everything at home. After that video went viral, fellow TikToker Laura Danger, or ThatDarnChat, responded with another video breaking down how common it is for women to be saddled with the majority of domestic labor in their households.

Below, you’ll find Laura’s full explanation of this double standard most households seem to have, an interview we were lucky enough to receive from her and some of the comments her video received. We would love to hear your thoughts below, as I’m sure many women out there can relate to this video. Then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article highlighting outdated expectations society has for women, you can find that right here.

After a mother’s rant went viral, TikToker Laura Danger expanded on the conversation about how often women shoulder the majority of domestic labor responsibilities

You can watch Laura’s full video right here

@thatdarnchat It doesn’t have to be this way!!!! I have a Fair Play playlist and more resources to share. Stop carrying the mental load!! #fairplaymethod ♬ original sound – Laura Danger

We reached out to Laura via email to hear what inspired her to respond to this video in the first place. “I’ve been talking about domestic labor online for the last year or so, and I’ve come to realize just how deeply this dynamic is affecting couples,” Laura told Bored Panda. “Not only are women losing, reporting higher stress levels than their male counterparts, but they’re getting passed up at work and missing out on fulfilling opportunities outside of work. In the video, she so clearly illustrates the frustration that many primary caregivers are dealing with,” she explained. “I’m a Fair Play facilitator, which is the system I highlight in the video. Eve Rodsky, the author of the Fair Play book, breaks down what it takes to run a household and how to truly share the mental load. In my opinion, that’s REAL home equity.”

When it comes to her goal in sharing videos like this, Laura told us, “I want primary caregivers to know it’s not too much to ask for equal partnership. I want to empower couples to feel like they can both be actively engaged in the mental labor of running home. In fact, in egalitarian partnerships, partners report higher relational satisfaction and tend to stay married!”

Laura went on to explain how important it is to have conversations like this, especially if you feel like your partner could be contributing more to the household. “Active partnership at home is about empowering each other to follow their dreams and live joyful lives,” she told Bored Panda. “It’s not fair if one person feels like they can freely take off for 10 days while the other person can’t do the same. Active partnership at home allows for you to support each other to take long trips, join sports leagues, volunteer or take job new job opportunities.”

“If you’re nervous about how to bring up finding a fairer balance of the mental load at home, I highly recommend checking out the Fair Play book or documentary, attending one of my Fair Play workshops or even just checking out my super short YouTube video on the topic,” Laura shared. “It’s about removing the ‘manager/employee’ partnership at home and both feeling ownership over building a life together. What’s not to love about that?”

“I love seeing this movement toward calling out inequity at home, and I have hope that the next generation will see what real partnership looks like. I’m working on a book about the topic and cannot wait to get it out into the world,” Laura added.

The mother in this video addressing her husband hit the nail on the head with this topic. Unfortunately, many men don’t even realize that while they have free time to go hunting, watch a football game or hang out with their friends, their partners are often using that time to clean, do laundry, run errands, prepare meals and take care of their children. But a partnership should be fifty-fifty, and this mother absolutely deserves to call her husband out for not contributing enough.

It seems like an outdated idea for women to be in charge of more of the household work, but unfortunately, this norm persists. And a lack of awareness among the men in these situations seems to be a common theme, as a 2021 Pew Research Center poll found that 59% of American women say they do the bulk of the household chores, while only 34% of men say that their partner handles more of the chores. And when it comes to how American moms and dads view how involved they are in their children’s lives, 54% of mothers say they are the more involved parent. Meanwhile, 63% of fathers believe that both parents are equally involved.

As Laura mentioned in the video, working a full-time job does not allow women any slack either. According to a 2020 report from the Institute for Women’s Policy, women in the United States spend, on average, 2 hours more per day cooking, cleaning, taking care of children and doing other unpaid labor than their male counterparts. And women who work at least 35 hours a week still spend 22% more time a week on household work than men. 

It’s important for all of us to take a moment to stop and think about exactly how much we and our partners are contributing to the household, as one person can easily end up doing more of the work without the other person realizing. As Laura mentioned in the video, women often think, “It’s easier if I just do it myself” or, “If you want something done, just do it”. I am certainly guilty of justifying taking on extra housework for those reasons too, but at the end of the day, that mindset is taking something away from every individual who holds it. Time, energy, or perhaps even joy if you’re missing out on doing the things you really love because someone has to mop the floors and make dinner.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this topic down below. How are household responsibilities split in your home? And do you have any tips for ensuring that too much burden does not fall on one person? Let us know in the comments, and then if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda piece highlighting a mother who became frustrated with doing too many chores, we recommend reading this piece next.     

Many viewers echoed the wife’s sentiments in the comments, with some noting their personal experiences of single-handedly holding a household together

Woman Goes On A Rant As Her Husband Leaves For A 10-Day Hunting Trip, Sparks Discussion About How Often Women End Up Doing More Domestic Labor

Woman Goes On A Rant As Her Husband Leaves For A 10-Day Hunting Trip, Sparks Discussion About How Often Women End Up Doing More Domestic Labor

Woman Goes On A Rant As Her Husband Leaves For A 10-Day Hunting Trip, Sparks Discussion About How Often Women End Up Doing More Domestic Labor

Woman Goes On A Rant As Her Husband Leaves For A 10-Day Hunting Trip, Sparks Discussion About How Often Women End Up Doing More Domestic Labor

Woman Goes On A Rant As Her Husband Leaves For A 10-Day Hunting Trip, Sparks Discussion About How Often Women End Up Doing More Domestic Labor

Woman Goes On A Rant As Her Husband Leaves For A 10-Day Hunting Trip, Sparks Discussion About How Often Women End Up Doing More Domestic Labor

Woman Goes On A Rant As Her Husband Leaves For A 10-Day Hunting Trip, Sparks Discussion About How Often Women End Up Doing More Domestic Labor

Woman Goes On A Rant As Her Husband Leaves For A 10-Day Hunting Trip, Sparks Discussion About How Often Women End Up Doing More Domestic Labor

Woman Goes On A Rant As Her Husband Leaves For A 10-Day Hunting Trip, Sparks Discussion About How Often Women End Up Doing More Domestic Labor

Woman Goes On A Rant As Her Husband Leaves For A 10-Day Hunting Trip, Sparks Discussion About How Often Women End Up Doing More Domestic Labor

Woman Goes On A Rant As Her Husband Leaves For A 10-Day Hunting Trip, Sparks Discussion About How Often Women End Up Doing More Domestic Labor

Woman Goes On A Rant As Her Husband Leaves For A 10-Day Hunting Trip, Sparks Discussion About How Often Women End Up Doing More Domestic Labor

Woman Goes On A Rant As Her Husband Leaves For A 10-Day Hunting Trip, Sparks Discussion About How Often Women End Up Doing More Domestic Labor

Woman Goes On A Rant As Her Husband Leaves For A 10-Day Hunting Trip, Sparks Discussion About How Often Women End Up Doing More Domestic Labor

Woman Goes On A Rant As Her Husband Leaves For A 10-Day Hunting Trip, Sparks Discussion About How Often Women End Up Doing More Domestic Labor

Woman Goes On A Rant As Her Husband Leaves For A 10-Day Hunting Trip, Sparks Discussion About How Often Women End Up Doing More Domestic Labor

Woman Goes On A Rant As Her Husband Leaves For A 10-Day Hunting Trip, Sparks Discussion About How Often Women End Up Doing More Domestic Labor

Woman Goes On A Rant As Her Husband Leaves For A 10-Day Hunting Trip, Sparks Discussion About How Often Women End Up Doing More Domestic Labor

Woman Goes On A Rant As Her Husband Leaves For A 10-Day Hunting Trip, Sparks Discussion About How Often Women End Up Doing More Domestic Labor

Woman Goes On A Rant As Her Husband Leaves For A 10-Day Hunting Trip, Sparks Discussion About How Often Women End Up Doing More Domestic Labor

Adelaide Ross
Adelaide Ross
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Adelaide Ross is a writer at Bored Panda.

Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda

Monday
Monday
Community Member
5 hours ago

I don't understand why people b***h at their spouses online instead of sitting them down and having a conversation in private.

13
13points
reply
lenka
lenka
Community Member
5 hours ago

They do "sit their men down and have a conversation". I promise these conversations are going on in millions of homes all over the world. The reasons they ALSO get put online are multifaceted, and include good old venting, education and awareness about the imbalance and searching for solidarity. I made it very clear to my husband before we married that I would NOT be his mother and that I expected equal contribution in the home and luckily for my husband he is exceptional at its execution, but he is an anomaly amongst our friends.

15
15points
reply
Load More Replies...
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
5 hours ago

Stop it with all of that stupid TikTok content

11
11points
reply
Alex Martin
Alex Martin
Community Member
4 hours ago

My wife used to take off for days at a time to attend conventions and writers' retreats. My son and I had a great time while she was gone. Keeping up the house isn't a massive chore, an hour or so a day and half a day on the weekend are sufficient. Throw in auto bill pay and it's not very hard at all. My wife picks up a vacuum cleaner or does the dishes and she'll announce it to the world that she's working hard as she eats food I bought and cooked, in a room that I cleaned, in a house that I pay 90% of the cost to live in. She hasn't changed a litter box since 1999. I understand where these women come from. Kid is grown and I live alone now- it is so nice to not take care of another person. Chore imbalance is a relationship killer it generates a ton of resentment.

4
4points
reply
April Caron
April Caron
Community Member
2 hours ago

I could not agree more. “Resentment” is exactly the correct word. Personally, for me, it wasn’t necessarily chore imbalance… because I didn’t mind carrying more of the load… it was feeling unappreciated. I felt as if he was ungrateful. Currently, I’m in a much more balanced relationship… in fact, I feel like he does more domestically… and we’re both very grateful people, who strive to make the other feel appreciated. It works for us.

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
