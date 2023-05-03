Person Decided To Block A Car For Exactly 17 Minutes And 20 Seconds To Get Revenge, They Drive Off And Regret It Dearly
Getting into a road rage altercation or being blocked by another driver is as universal of an experience as it gets. And while our lives would be better without it – considering it’s possible that a little anger behind the wheel can actually trigger a heart attack – if not for infuriating drivers, we wouldn’t have been blessed with hit TV shows like Netflix’s “Beef”, which is fueled by the same primordial emotion that inspires the best revenge stories. Such as the one we have for you today.
A few days ago, Reddit user icorrectotherpeople recalled an incident involving a couple who completely blocked his car by reckless parking. As soon as they left, he quickly got into his vehicle and blocked them at the parking lot’s exit, giving the couple a taste of their own medicine. Although that was the original idea, the universe decided it wasn’t enough and served them a side dish of karma they definitely won’t forget.
When this man came for his car, he found a stranger’s vehicle parked right behind his
So he decided to be the deliverer of karma and blocked the driver’s car in return
I don't think we have the whole story here. OP clearly wasn't short of time if they could wait for 17 more minutes and while I don't condone what the other driver did, there could be some emergency from their side if they were willing to risk driving into spikes
If they had an emergency they should have said so, the entire time the OP was blocked in he had no means to deal with an emergency if one had cropped up in his life and thats kind of the point. BUT if this was in the USA I would never do this, people have been shot or physically assaulted for much less.
