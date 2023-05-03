Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Person Decided To Block A Car For Exactly 17 Minutes And 20 Seconds To Get Revenge, They Drive Off And Regret It Dearly
32points
Other5 hours ago

Person Decided To Block A Car For Exactly 17 Minutes And 20 Seconds To Get Revenge, They Drive Off And Regret It Dearly

Ignas Vieversys and
Austėja Akavickaitė

Getting into a road rage altercation or being blocked by another driver is as universal of an experience as it gets. And while our lives would be better without it – considering it’s possible that a little anger behind the wheel can actually trigger a heart attack – if not for infuriating drivers, we wouldn’t have been blessed with hit TV shows like Netflix’s “Beef”, which is fueled by the same primordial emotion that inspires the best revenge stories. Such as the one we have for you today.

A few days ago, Reddit user icorrectotherpeople recalled an incident involving a couple who completely blocked his car by reckless parking. As soon as they left, he quickly got into his vehicle and blocked them at the parking lot’s exit, giving the couple a taste of their own medicine. Although that was the original idea, the universe decided it wasn’t enough and served them a side dish of karma they definitely won’t forget.

When this man came for his car, he found a stranger’s vehicle parked right behind his

Image credits: bilanol (not the actual photo)

So he decided to be the deliverer of karma and blocked the driver’s car in return

Image credits: wirestock (not the actual photo)

Image credits: westend61 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: icorrectotherpeople

People applauded the author for serving the driver right

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Read more »
Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about
Homepage
Trending
Homepage
Next in
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think we have the whole story here. OP clearly wasn't short of time if they could wait for 17 more minutes and while I don't condone what the other driver did, there could be some emergency from their side if they were willing to risk driving into spikes

1
1point
reply
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If they had an emergency they should have said so, the entire time the OP was blocked in he had no means to deal with an emergency if one had cropped up in his life and thats kind of the point. BUT if this was in the USA I would never do this, people have been shot or physically assaulted for much less.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think we have the whole story here. OP clearly wasn't short of time if they could wait for 17 more minutes and while I don't condone what the other driver did, there could be some emergency from their side if they were willing to risk driving into spikes

1
1point
reply
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If they had an emergency they should have said so, the entire time the OP was blocked in he had no means to deal with an emergency if one had cropped up in his life and thats kind of the point. BUT if this was in the USA I would never do this, people have been shot or physically assaulted for much less.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda