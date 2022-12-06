Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Wants To Dump His GF After She Ruined His Trust By Acting Dangerously During An Armed Robbery
33points
People, Relationships5 hours ago

Liucija Adomaite and
Mantas Kačerauskas

Just two days ago, Redditor Innundatedwithbros took it to the True Off My Chest subreddit to share a burden he’s been carrying about a scary incident he got into with his girlfriend.

“Two weeks ago me and my girlfriend were walking home while a little drunk after a party and we were robbed at gunpoint by an armed mugger,” the author wrote.

“The guy stopped us, pulled out his firearm and told us to give him our stuff,” he recounted and added “I immediately gave him my wallet and phone.”

Meanwhile, the author’s girlfriend was far from willing to give up her possessions to the armed thug and she decided it was a good moment to fight for what belonged to her. As you may suspect, the Redditor was far from impressed and the whole thing made him wonder if there’s even a future for him and her.

The man believes that the fact that his girlfriend argued with an armed thief in a potentially life-threatening situation is a wake-up call about their future together

Image credits: Trap Gang (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Godisable Jacob (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Keira Burton (not the actual photo)

The author shared some more information about the incident in response to these comments

And this is how people reacted

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

