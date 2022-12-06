Guy Wants To Dump His GF After She Ruined His Trust By Acting Dangerously During An Armed Robbery

Just two days ago, Redditor Innundatedwithbros took it to the True Off My Chest subreddit to share a burden he’s been carrying about a scary incident he got into with his girlfriend.

“Two weeks ago me and my girlfriend were walking home while a little drunk after a party and we were robbed at gunpoint by an armed mugger,” the author wrote.

“The guy stopped us, pulled out his firearm and told us to give him our stuff,” he recounted and added “I immediately gave him my wallet and phone.”

Meanwhile, the author’s girlfriend was far from willing to give up her possessions to the armed thug and she decided it was a good moment to fight for what belonged to her. As you may suspect, the Redditor was far from impressed and the whole thing made him wonder if there’s even a future for him and her.

The man believes that the fact that his girlfriend argued with an armed thief in a potentially life-threatening situation is a wake-up call about their future together

