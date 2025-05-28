Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Couple Convinced Cis Woman Is Trans, Physically Blocks Her From Gym Bathroom
Close-up of a person with curly hair, representing the topic of a couple blocking a cis woman from gym bathroom.
News, World

Couple Convinced Cis Woman Is Trans, Physically Blocks Her From Gym Bathroom

A personal trainer in Brazil was verbally assaulted at a gym by a couple who mistakenly believed she was a transgender woman.

Kely Moraes, who was assigned female at birth and identifies as a woman, said she had just left the women’s bathroom when another woman began swearing at her.

After confronting Kely, the woman blocked the bathroom entrance. Her boyfriend then stepped in, demanding to know why Kely was there and telling her she didn’t belong.

Highlights
  • A personal trainer was verbally assaulted and blocked from a women's gym bathroom by a couple who wrongly thought she was transgender.
  • The woman filed a police report; authorities registered the case as unlawful coercion, assault, and threats.
  • The gym condemned the incident and stated it would take disciplinary measures.

The incident took place in Recife, northeastern Brazil, on Monday morning (May 26). It was captured on video by the victim, who could be heard threatening to sue the couple over the attack.

    A personal trainer was verbally assaulted and blocked from a gym bathroom by a couple who believed she was transgender
    Person with curly hair wearing a personal trainer shirt, related to couple convinced cis woman is trans gym bathroom incident.

    Image credits: treinadoramoster

    “She said I couldn’t go to the bathroom, and I asked why,” Kely described to local news outlet G1.

    “She said, ‘That’s not the place for you,’ and I asked, again, why. She said the men’s bathroom was downstairs. She said, ‘You’re trans, but you’re a man.’

    “I got a little upset, and my student, who is pregnant, came in, caught us in the middle of the conversation, and got really upset.”

    Kely said she had fallen off her motorcycle on the way to the gym and went to the bathroom to clean herself, as her foot was bleeding. On her way out, she encountered the woman, identified as Karolaine Klecia da Silva.

    The couple told Kely Moraes to go to the men’s bathroom instead, saying the women’s bathroom “wasn’t the place” for her

    Man with tattoos at gym locker room gesturing, physically blocking a woman from gym bathroom access.

    Image credits: treinadoramoster

    Woman being physically blocked from gym bathroom in confrontation over being mistaken as trans by a couple.

    Image credits: treinadoramoster

    In the video, Karolaine’s husband, Marcos Aurélio Mendes Leite, can be heard telling Kely to go to the men’s bathroom, which he said was “inclusive.”

    At one point during the altercation, Kely even considered showing the couple her ID to prove her point, but she quickly changed her mind, realizing that she “didn’t have to prove anything to anyone.”

    After the couple left the gym, Kely went to the Boa Viagem Police Station to file a police report with the Civil Police.

    The Civil Police told G1 that the case was registered as an incident of unlawful coercion, assault, and threats.

    Authorities have opened an inquiry and stated that the investigation will continue “until the facts are fully elucidated.”

    Kely filed a police report with the Civil Police against the couple

    Woman with glasses and black shirt confronting others at gym bathroom door, related to couple blocking cis woman incident.

    Image credits: treinadoramoster

    Kely, who has a muscular physique, said she frequently experiences discrimination and is often subjected to judgmental looks.

    “As a bodybuilder, our bodies are different, and it’s relatively normal for people to look at me badly. I’ve been asked to leave a party before. But nothing like this had ever happened before, nothing so violent,” the personal trainer expressed.

    Kely said she felt “offended and humiliated” by the couple, adding that the woman “was yelling at everyone, while people were telling me to be quiet.”

    “I was the victim there,” she emphasized.


    Selfit, the gym where the altercation took place, said it “deeply regrets” the incident and “repudiates any act of prejudice or violence.”

    A spokesperson stated that a gym worker intervened to “control the situation and ensure the safety of those involved.”

    They shared that the parties “were instructed to formalize the incident with the competent authorities,” and the company has collaborated with the investigation.

    The gym initiated “a rigorous internal investigation,” stating that “disciplinary measures will be applied in accordance with the company’s principles and values,” though they did not specify who they would be applied to.

    Kely is a cisgender woman, which means that she was assigned female at birth and identifies as a woman

    Woman with curly hair and glasses in gym wear, representing controversy over cis woman blocked from gym bathroom by couple.

    Image credits: treinadoramoster

    Kely doesn’t believe the pain of the assault will disappear just because a police report was filed.

    “I did my part, once again, I filed a police report, and I’m going to sue [the couple involved]. But what about the psychological damage? The embarrassment? I, honestly, am embarrassed,” the fitness coach said, as per G1.

    “You know who you are, what you do when you have dignity. But sometimes people are so bad, and it also depends a lot on what you’ve experienced. There are triggers in your mind. […]

    “I’m impressed because at no point did she hesitate to apologize or think she was wrong.”

    Person with curly hair speaking in a video about rights after couple blocked cis woman from gym bathroom.

    Image credits: treinadoramoster

    The personal trainer said she was not offended by the gym-goers’ mistake but rather by witnessing how they would react if they encountered a trans woman.

    “I’m embarrassed, not because I was compared to a trans person, which is a compliment to me.

    “Trans people are beautiful, and each one has their own story and their own struggles, but I’m embarrassed because of the shame.”

    According to a survey by Brazilian outlet Folha de S. Paulo, at least 77 municipal and state anti-trans laws are currently in force across 18 federal units in the country—more than a third of which came into effect in 2024.

    Many of these laws prohibit the use of gender-neutral language or prevent discussions about gender issues in schools. 

    “I’m embarrassed, not because I was compared to a trans person, which is a compliment to me,” said Kely, adding that she feels “shame” toward the couple

    Woman using gym leg press machine, strong build, taking a selfie, scene focused on gym bathroom confrontation keywords.

    Image credits: treinadoramoster

    Other laws limit access to bathrooms, bar trans athletes from participating insports events, or prohibit trans children and adolescents from accessing certain health services and taking part in LGBTQIA+ Pride Parades.

    Supporters of this legislation argue that they are necessary to protect the rights and well-being of women and children. In contrast, critics contend that such laws promote transphobia and may incite violence against a marginalized segment of the population.

    People supported Kely and said the couple had “pure hate and prejudice”

    Comment from Eliana Green Santos about a couple's mistake in blocking a cis woman from a gym bathroom.

    Comment on social media discussing prosecuting a couple physically blocking a cis woman from gym bathroom access.

    Comment by Delma Moraes arguing for the right to use the ladies bathroom amid a dispute involving a couple and a cis woman.

    Commenter Aderaldo Dasdores reacting with money bag emojis under post about couple physically blocking cis woman from gym bathroom.

    Comment from Alex Ravel Morgado saying it's getting hard to live with multiple smiling emojis in a social media post discussing a couple physically blocking a cis woman from gym bathroom.

    Comment on social media calling someone a bathroom prosecutor in a discussion about a couple blocking a cis woman from a gym bathroom.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a couple who physically blocks a cis woman from a gym bathroom.

    Comment from Alzira Assis Patroclo questioning if someone is in jail, shown in a Facebook-style social media format.

    Comment on social media with a profile photo, expressing disbelief about a couple physically blocking a cis woman from a gym bathroom.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a trans-related gym bathroom confrontation and ignorance.

    Comment by Marcos Leonel Scheffel expressing confusion about people trying to look like a man and the resulting misunderstandings.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing hate and prejudice related to a couple blocking a cis woman from a gym bathroom.

    Comment by Thalyta Blond asking about prejudice and respect towards trans people amid gym bathroom conflict involving a cis woman.

    Comment on social media by Kamilla Tofani stating lawsuit is absurd, related to couple convinced cis woman is trans blocking gym bathroom.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Aidan Pite
    Aidan Pite
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    This is why Rowling is so dangerous. People like her are not just making the world more dangerous for trans women; they are making the world more dangerous for ALL women.

