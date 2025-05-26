Transgender activist and self-described “internationally acclaimed author” Eli Erlick ignited fury across social media after proudly admitting to enjoying victories over biological women in archery competitions “out of spite.”

The controversial comment, posted on May 20, was swiftly condemned by critics who accused the individual of being misogynistic and exploiting gender policies for personal gain.

I love winning against cis women in archery competitions just to spite the anti-trans sports police,” the activist wrote.

    Contrary to what the post may suggest, Eli is not a professional archer, instead being best known for writing and academic pursuits.

    In 2011, Eli co-founded Trans Student Educational Resources (TSER), an organization aimed at reforming education environments for transgender students. 

    Currently pursuing a PhD in political philosophy and social movements, Eli has made it clear that the purpose of the academic work is to motivate debate surrounding the realities of transgender individuals.

    Trans archer with short blonde hair and blazer standing against brick wall, facing the camera with a neutral expression.

    Image credits: Eli Erlick/Facebook

    However, it wasn’t academic credentials or philosophy that drew people’s attention, but what they perceived as Eli gloating over competing against biological women.

    “It’s always the strongest men who choose the weakest opponents,” one reader wrote sarcastically.

    “It’d be easier to say, ‘I love to cheat,’” another added. “Bro literally just said he likes beating women.”

    Young trans archer standing against vibrant pink metallic background, dressed in casual black shorts and a mesh top.

    Image credits: elierlick

    The backlash did little to faze Eli, who has a history of purposely uploading inflammatory posts for social media attention. 

    Replying to a commenter, Eli shared a photo by the beach with the caption, “I plan to win a swimming competition next with my highly muscular 8-foot-wingspan,” poking fun at accusations of unfair biological advantages.

    The post coincided with the launch of Eli’s newest book, which chronicles the experiences of 30 transgender individuals

    Image credits: Eli Erlick/Facebook

    Eli’s provocative commentary seems to be more than a spur-of-the-moment attempt at trolling X. The post was strategically timed to generate attention ahead of the release of a new book titled Before Gender, set to hit shelves tomorrow (May 27).

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a trans archer's stance on winning against cis women in archery.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Jared Mitchell criticizing a trans archer amid backlash for remarks on competing with cis women.

    In the book, Eli chronicles the lives of 30 transgender individuals from the 1930s onwards, touching on the challenges they experienced and their contributions to society.

    The work is expected to attract both acclaim and controversy, as it also touches on the earliest uses of hormonal therapy with the purpose of self-identification in the 20th century.

    Trans archer aiming bow near wall with no cis in sports sign, illustrating backlash faced in competitive sports context.

    Image credits: elierlick

    As previously mentioned, This isn’t the first time Eli has employed inflammatory tactics to boost visibility. For instance, in October 2023, the author uploaded a compilation of social media posts designed specifically to annoy detractors.

    “I’ll keep posting until [X] inevitably kicks me off,” Eli wrote alongside a picture of a staged Halloween photo featuring hormonal pills arranged next to candy. The caption jokingly suggested Eli had found “80mg of estradiol in a kid’s Halloween bag.”

    Beyond Eli’s social media activity, the photo touched on a debate currently gripping US sports organizations—the participation of trans women in female sports and how it affects fair competition.

    Allowing transgender athletes to compete under their gender identity has been a source of debate among archery organizations

    Trans archer practicing indoors aiming bow, wearing mask and light sleeveless top, with bows displayed on wall.

    Image credits: elierlick

    Archery competitions in the United States are governed by detailed classifications based on equipment type, age, and, depending on the league, gender.

    At the college level, rules adhere to a blend of USA Archery and Archery Shooter’s Association (ASA) guidelines, which maintain strict equipment standards and allow only specific types of sights, arrow diameters, and stabilizers.

    Trans archer with short blonde hair wearing a patterned shirt, speaking in an indoor setting with a serious expression.

    Image credits: Eli Erlick

    While gendered division still exists, recent developments in gender policy have complicated the landscape.

    Person with short blond hair wearing a black outside agitator shirt at a crowded outdoor protest or rally.

    Image credits: elierlick

    On one hand, in February 2023, the National Field Archery Association (NFAA) adopted a new policy that specifies:

    “In NFAA-sanctioned gender-divided competitions, athletes shall only be eligible to compete in the gender division corresponding with the gender of the athlete appearing upon the athlete’s original birth certificate.”

    The rule means that for competitions under NFAA, athletes must compete with their sex assigned at birth, not their gender identity.

    Trans archer with short blonde hair and glasses takes a mirror selfie wearing a black suit jacket in a room with animal wall art.

    Image credits: elierlick

    In response, USA Archery (USAA) published its new guidelinesin December 2023, allowing transgender participation with minimal hurdles—requiring only certain testosterone levels and documentation.

    The guidelines were adopted “to create a clear pathway for the participation of both transgender and non-binary athletes.”

    “Struggling for attention.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the post

    Comment by Adeo Fernandez on social media expressing disapproval, related to trans archer backlash topic.

    Comment by Yohann Chappuis saying this is not the win you think it is, relating to trans archer backlash topic.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Amy Neville saying Weird flex hon Bless your heart in response to trans archer backlash.

    Facebook comment by Daniel Dibnah expressing frustration with crying emojis in a casual online discussion.

    Comment by Albert Thiel expressing doubt about a trans archer winning against cis women out of spite.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Kate Norton expressing a dismissive reaction related to trans archer backlash.

    Screenshot of social media comment questioning why trans archer posts a photo in a store instead of on the podium.

    Comment on social media post showing backlash against trans archer expressing competitiveness with cis women.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Wade Thoene criticizing someone bragging about winning against cis women.

    Comment by Kicka Louise von Syberg discussing women's divisions in the 2024 Summer Olympics amid trans archer backlash.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a trans archer’s attitude about winning against cis women and respect for opponents.

    Comment on social media questioning if archery is coed amid backlash against trans archer's statement on winning against cis women.

    Facebook comment by Wade Spears Jr. discussing archery and gender divisions, highlighting a backlash in trans archery debate.

    Comment by Cody Stottlemyre discussing backlash in archery and unisex sports with a skeptical emoji response.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about archery and gender, related to trans archer backlash over competition.

    Comment by Jeff Mohr mocking archery for requiring strength over skill, posted on a social media platform discussing trans archer backlash.

    Comment supporting trans archer praised for winning against cis women amid backlash in social media conversation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Trevor Welch reacting to a trans archer facing backlash over winning against cis women.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing transitioning and skill, related to trans archer backlash over competition with cis women.

    Facebook comment from Jasmine Sabou expressing respect for skill in archery and struggles with practice schedule.

