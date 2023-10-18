 “Corporate Math”: Absurd Examples Of Corporate Logic That Make Zero Sense To Everyone Else | Bored Panda
"Corporate Math": Absurd Examples Of Corporate Logic That Make Zero Sense To Everyone Else
Work & Money

"Corporate Math": Absurd Examples Of Corporate Logic That Make Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Kornelija Viečaitė and
Kotryna Brašiškytė
First we had girl math, then boy math came around. Not even a month later, and now it’s time for corporate math! What is this recently discovered sphere of science, you ask? In a nutshell, it’s all the absurdities and ways of corporate life that take advantage of the underdog, the compliant employee.

Leadership coach Robyn L. Garrett recently shared some examples of corporate math in a TikTok. Bored Panda got in touch with Robyn and she was kind enough to tell us more about the practices that constitute corporate math. Scroll down to find her insights.

Inspired by the video, people flocked to the comments to share their examples of corporate math. Well, if we can’t escape this hellhole, let’s at least take comfort in the fact that we’re not alone and laugh about it together.

‘Corporate Math’ is the viral trend going around on TikTok describing the injustices and absurdities of workplaces

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

A leadership coach went on TikTok to call out some unfortunate realities of ‘Corporate Math’ – some grotesquely funny, others soul-crushingly accurate

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Robyn’s video went viral – it was viewed by over 1 million TikTok users

@courageousleadership From the people ghat brought ypu boy math… corporate math! #corporatehumor #greenscreen ♬ original sound – Robyn L Garrett

What’s the equation for a successful company? This leadership coach says it’s putting workers before profits

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)

The TikToker behind the corporate math trend is Robyn L Garrett, CEO of Beamably and an expert on leadership. After many years as a startup executive, Robyn became tired of working with “leaders” that continuously put profits before people. She wanted to guide a new generation of leaders, and now she’s sharing her witty insights and practical, modern strategies online.

Her main advice for people in management positions is to put people first. “Prioritize your people,” she says off the bat. “A company – especially a modern company – is nothing without talented workers that care. Give them the resources they need and help them feel safe, respected, and valued.”

If you’re looking for more information on how one can be the catalyst of change in a workplace, check out Robyn’s book Happy at Work: How to Create a Happy, Engaging Workplace for Today’s (and Tomorrow’s!) Workforce.

Employees just want to be happy, and there are some small steps they can take to make their unpleasant workplace a little better

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

When you’re a small cog in the corporate machine, it may seem like there’s nothing you can do to change the company culture. Yet, Robyn has some encouraging words: “You can’t always change everything but you can impact your immediate circle.”

If you want to make changes in your workplace, she recommends setting realistic goals and starting small. “Every person impacts the company’s corporate culture on a scale that is relative to their position. Build relationships and show people that you trust them.”

There are some red flags about a company that people can look out for when they’re job hunting

Image credits: Tim Gouw (not the actual photo)

It goes without saying – nobody would like to experience the absurd things Robyn lists above as “corporate math” in the workplace. But is it possible to figure out what your future working environment would be based on job interviews?

Robyn says to pay attention to the inner workings of the company, its daily life. That’s where the true work culture of the company comes across best. “A company’s real values aren’t what they put on an inspirational poster,” the leadership coach claims. “They are shown in the daily norms, expectations, and interactions people actually experience.”

It’s also important to gauge the job interviewer’s behavior. “Be careful if an interviewer is late, exhausted, or doesn’t have clear information about the role,” Robyn advises. The interviewer’s emotional state could be an indicator of the company overworking their employees.

If the person doesn’t seem to know important things about the role you’re interviewing for, that can mean shortage of staff or just general incompetence of the management – neither of which are professional. “Watch out for companies that say one thing and do another,” Robyn warns. “If every interviewer says something different, run.”

People found Robyn’s video relatable and started sharing their experiences with corporate math

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Image credits: courageousleadership

Kornelija Viečaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kornelija is a Junior Writer at Bored Panda. Her appreciation for literature, music and all things culture and pop culture led her to pursue a Master's degree in English Philology at Vilnius University. She used to be a business journalist and a translator, but lately has found joy in travelling and volunteering. Kornelija loves dogs, collects vinyl records, is passionate about aesthetic baking and cozy video games.

Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

myronmog avatar
moggie63
moggie63
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Corporate math is expecting 9 people to be able to do the work of 12" .....while earning the pay of 6.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
legrande375 avatar
Pieter LeGrande
Pieter LeGrande
Community Member
1 hour ago

With one senior manager, three managers and several assistant managers all doing the managerial work of one manager.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
p_a_yearsley avatar
P.A. Yearsley
P.A. Yearsley
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm living in corporate math hell. The bank I work for has lost all of it's system experts. I expect the consent order from the reserve is about to become fines and penalties.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
