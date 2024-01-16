Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We Capture The Heart Of NYC Through Photos Of Bodega Cats
We Capture The Heart Of NYC Through Photos Of Bodega Cats

Dan Rimada
Hey, New Yorkers and cat enthusiasts around the globe! Get ready to delve into the enchanting world of New York’s most charismatic residents – the bodega cats. These aren’t just any ordinary cats; they’re the fluffy emperors of corner stores, ruling their domains with an iron paw and a soft purr.

In a city that’s always on the move, bodega cats offer a slice of serenity, a moment to pause and smile. “Bodega Cats of New York” doesn’t just celebrate these cats; it immortalizes them as the furry heart and soul of New York City’s bustling street life. They’re not just pets; they’re a quintessential part of our urban tapestry.

More info: Instagram | Etsy | bodegacatsofnewyork.com

A Sketch That Sparked a Movement

We Capture The Heart Of NYC Through Photos Of Bodega Cats

“Bodega Cats of New York” sprang from a simple yet heartfelt gesture – a charcoal sketch honoring a beloved bodega cat. This tribute resonated so deeply with the local community that it sparked an idea: why not celebrate all bodega cats through art and photography? And thus, a movement was born, transforming these everyday feline encounters into a tapestry of urban folklore.

Advocacy and Collaboration

We Capture The Heart Of NYC Through Photos Of Bodega Cats

While showcasing these personalities, “Bodega Cats of New York” also works hand-in-hand with people doing incredible work in the cat nonprofit world. Collaborating with figures like Sterling Davis, the initiative isn’t just about capturing cute moments but also about contributing to the welfare of these urban kitties and supporting broader cat-related causes.

A Pawprint on the City’s Art Scene

We Capture The Heart Of NYC Through Photos Of Bodega Cats

Step into most New York or New Jersey art festivals, and you might just stumble upon the iconic orange tent of “Bodega Cats of New York.” It’s more than just a booth; it’s a hub for cat lovers and art aficionados alike. This venture has made waves in the local art scene, with collaborations that turn bodega cats into art celebrities.

The Quirky Charm of Bodega Cat Content

We Capture The Heart Of NYC Through Photos Of Bodega Cats

What really gets the followers hooked? It’s seeing these cats in quirky, relatable scenarios – whether it’s napping in a basket of potato chips or reigning supreme atop a cash register. This content strikes a chord because it’s authentic, heartwarming, and oh-so-New York.

From the ‘Bodega Cats and Beer’ series of photos

We Capture The Heart Of NYC Through Photos Of Bodega Cats

We Capture The Heart Of NYC Through Photos Of Bodega Cats

From the ‘Bodega Cats and Beer’ series of photos

We Capture The Heart Of NYC Through Photos Of Bodega Cats

From the ‘Bodega Cats and Registers’ series of photos

We Capture The Heart Of NYC Through Photos Of Bodega Cats

From the ‘Bodega Cats and ATMs’ series of photos

We Capture The Heart Of NYC Through Photos Of Bodega Cats

We Capture The Heart Of NYC Through Photos Of Bodega Cats

We Capture The Heart Of NYC Through Photos Of Bodega Cats

From the ‘Bodega Cats and Chips’ series of photos

We Capture The Heart Of NYC Through Photos Of Bodega Cats

Overcoming Challenges and Pouncing Forward

We Capture The Heart Of NYC Through Photos Of Bodega Cats

Every start-up has its hurdles, and this one was no different. Convincing bodega owners and cat enthusiasts to share their photos was initially challenging. But as the concept caught on, it transformed into an incredible journey of community, collaboration, and shared love for our feline friends.

We Capture The Heart Of NYC Through Photos Of Bodega Cats

Looking Forward: More Art, More Cats

We Capture The Heart Of NYC Through Photos Of Bodega Cats

The journey doesn’t stop here. “Bodega Cats of New York” is gearing up for even more collaborations with local artists, bringing a diverse range of artistic interpretations to these feline legends. Expect more unique merchandise, more captivating art, and of course, more bodega cats!

We Capture The Heart Of NYC Through Photos Of Bodega Cats

Tiger The Bodega Cat

We Capture The Heart Of NYC Through Photos Of Bodega Cats

Image credits: tigerthebodegacat

OBEY KITTY

We Capture The Heart Of NYC Through Photos Of Bodega Cats

Part of Bodega Cats of New York’s Merch Collection 2024

We Capture The Heart Of NYC Through Photos Of Bodega Cats

