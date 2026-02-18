Video Shows Cops Met With Eerie Response After Interrupting Fraternity Hazing Event

ADVERTISEMENT

Body camera footage from a fraternity basement at the University of Iowa is spreading rapidly online, surpassing 10 million views as of February 18.

The video captures the moment Iowa City and University of Iowa police responded to a fire alarm at the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity house in the early hours of November 15, 2024, only to discover what one judge would later describe as a “disturbing scene.”

Highlights Police responding to a fire alarm found 56 blindfolded, shirtless pledges inside an Alpha Delta Phi basement at the University of Iowa.

Bodycam footage shows officers asking the students if they were being held against their will.

Fraternity president Joseph Gaya was arrested after allegedly blocking officers.

Authorities found 56 pledges blindfolded in the basement, shirtless and covered in substances later described in court records as “ketchup, mustard and alcohol.”

What followed was a prolonged and tense exchange between officers and fraternity members that many online have likened to a scene from the 2025 horror movie Weapons.

RELATED:

Footage of a disturbing University of Iowa fraternity hazing resurfaced online, going viral

Four young men holding an Alpha Delta Phi Iowa chapter flag at a fraternity event interrupted by police officers.

Image credits: Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers entered a dark basement at 703 North Dubuque Street after responding to the triggered fire alarm. Inside, “as many as 20 to 30” young men were lined along the walls and around a central pillar, according to Johnson County District Court Judge Jason Burns.

They were “all covered with what seemed like food products like ketchup, mustard and alcohol.”

Four men stand behind fraternity flags hanging from a balcony during a fraternity hazing event interrupted by cops.

Image credits: Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity

Bodycam footage shows multiple students standing shoulder to shoulder, shirts off, and blindfolded.

An officer, clearly taken aback, can be heard asking: “Does anyone want to be forthcoming about what’s going on? Anyone? Because you gotta see it from my perspective of, ‘What the f*** did I just walk into?’”

Screenshot of a social media post featuring a comment on a video showing cops met with eerie response during fraternity hazing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: AndrewJ132

Tweet from Lloyd Christmas responding to a discussion about cops receiving an eerie response after interrupting fraternity hazing.

Image credits: 4LloydChristmas

ADVERTISEMENT

The officer asked if anyone was being held “against their will” or injured. Each time, the pledges responded “no” in unison.

“This stops here, guys,” an officer said. “This is the police department. This stops here. Who is in charge?”

When repeated commands to clear the room went ignored, another officer stated: “I’ve already given multiple commands to clear the room and get out of here, but no one’s moving. Clearly, they’re taking this pretty seriously.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Group of shirtless young men standing in dark basement during fraternity hazing as cops interrupt event with eerie response.

Image credits: TimothyJones92

Hazing is defined as “any activity expected of someone joining or participating in a group that humiliates, degrades, abuses, or endangers them regardless of a person’s willingness to participate,” according to a report from The University of Maine.

Group of young men at a fraternity hazing event indoors, with cops encountering an eerie response during interruption.

Image credits: TimothyJones92

At the University of Iowa, hazing is strictly forbidden and constitutes a misdemeanor under Iowa law. Journalist Hank Nuwer, who tracks hazing casualties, reported that at least one school tragedy of this nature has occurred every year from 1959 through 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fraternity president was arrested after refusing to stop the fraternity’s “initiation” ritual

Tweet discussing disturbing fraternity hazing involving blindfolds and food throwing, highlighting societal concerns after cops interrupted event.

Image credits: vanessa_rhdd

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet showing a user’s reaction to cops interrupted fraternity hazing event with an eerie response.

Image credits: westinham

Outside the building, officers spoke to a person identifying themself as the fraternity president.

When asked what was happening, that person described it as “their lead up to initiation,” adding that “it’s a ritual where they’re blindfolded and get messed with.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The officer responded: “We responded to a fire alarm, we were trying to get people to evacuate because of the fire alarm, but from my understanding, you guys refused.”

Group of young men standing in a dim, flooded space during a fraternity hazing event interrupted by cops.

Image credits: TimothyJones92

At the time 21-year-old Joseph Gaya of Riverdale was arrested that night and charged with interference with official acts.

According to court documents, he allegedly stepped between officers and the blindfolded pledges, refused to move, and interrupted conversations between police and fraternity members.

Gaya reportedly told officers his name was Jose, not Joseph, claimed he did not live at the house, and said he did not know who was responsible.

Young man in white shirt speaking outside a house during police interruption at fraternity hazing event captured on video.

Image credits: TimothyJones92

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

His attorney later attempted to suppress statements he made and “observations made inside the home,” arguing a Fourth Amendment violation.

Judge Burns denied the motion, referencing bodycam footage and describing a “damning” interaction between officers, Gaya, and the fraternity’s “house dad,” an older male resident who “did not appear to recognize” Gaya.

No fraternity members were charged in connection with the hazing itself.

As a result of the incident, Alpha Delta Phi was suspended at Iowa University until 2029

Tweet showing reaction to cops met with eerie response after interrupting fraternity hazing event, discussing horror of blindfolded basement ordeal.

Image credits: JNGross

Screenshot of a tweet expressing confusion about fraternity culture, related to cops' eerie response at fraternity hazing event.

Image credits: senastor40

ADVERTISEMENT

In May 2025, the university imposed discipline.

The University of Iowa suspended Alpha Delta Phi for four years, until at least July 1, 2029, citing hazing, misconduct on organizational property, and failure to comply.

The UI chapter had only been established in 2023 and was one of four fraternities and sororities under investigation for policy violations.

Police officer and young man in hallway during fraternity hazing event with an eerie atmosphere captured on video.

Image credits: TimothyJones92

ADVERTISEMENT

The national Alpha Delta Phi organization stated it was “disappointed” by the suspension, noting that the incident “was fully investigated by local law enforcement, which ultimately concluded with no criminal charges filed.”

The statement called the university’s action “unjust” and criticized what it described as a “one strike” policy “created in 2023 exclusively for Alpha Delta Phi.”

Police officer and fraternity members inside a dimly lit room during an interrupted fraternity hazing event with an eerie response.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TimothyJones92

“Alpha Delta Phi firmly believes this ‘policy’ creates a clear and unjust double standard which aims to remove students from campus life and does little to hold students accountable or correct harmful behavior in the community,” the statement read.

The university denied the existence of such a policy in a December 10, 2024 letter rejecting the fraternity’s appeal.

The footage from the Iowa Alpha Delta Phi hazing discovery is WILD. A fire alarm went off, police arrived and discovered pledges in the dirty basement blindfolded and shirtless. The two guys initially talking to police did not help the fraternity’s case pic.twitter.com/zUMe6QL0hw — Tim Jones (@TimothyJones92) February 18, 2026

Associate Dean for Accountability and Care Angela Ibrahim-Olin wrote: “The information gathered by our office, while somewhat consistent with the information you have received, does not end with the conclusion that only two individuals were solely responsible for the incident in question.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“In good faith, our student leaders submitted a lengthy, detailed, and thoughtful plan,” the national fraternity added, saying those proposals “were wholly disregarded by the University of Iowa without engagement or consideration.”

“Let guys be guys.” Some viewers defended the fraternity ritual

Tweet reading a user commenting on men's search for validation after cops encountered an eerie response during fraternity hazing.

Image credits: 7HMOON

Police officers responding with concern and confusion during a fraternity hazing event interruption at night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: chilling_cold

Tweet about anti-hazing laws expressing opinion on fraternity hazing and law enforcement response concerns.

Image credits: mmcmahon09

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet about cops met with eerie response after interrupting fraternity hazing event, questioning the nature of the hazing and campus PD actions.

Image credits: bet420hz

Tweet showing a user responding about culture after cops met with eerie response at fraternity hazing event.

Image credits: vanatizeS2

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet showing user Francesco replying about fraternity hazing initiation with a comment during a social media interaction.

Image credits: frantagonist

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media reaction highlights eerie response during cops interrupting fraternity hazing event with trance-like state.

Image credits: VgRaze

Screenshot of a tweet discussing fraternity hazing as a grooming ritual normalizing exploitation and silence.

Image credits: xBR00KSx

Tweet showing user commenting on white men refusing to comply with police at a fraternity hazing event without violence used.

Image credits: iamtopboy_

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media post discussing higher education fees and unexpected responses during a fraternity hazing event.

Image credits: fatestface

Tweet reply by user DTC commenting on job prospects, displayed on a social media interface with profile photo and engagement icons.

Image credits: death2clankers

Tweet about people becoming politicians and lawyers, shared in response to a fraternity hazing event interrupted by cops.

Image credits: mask_bastard

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from BuzzBrief describing basement footage from a fraternity hazing event with an eerie response to cops interrupting.

Image credits: _BuzzBrief__

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing strange behavior of men in fraternity clubs related to eerie response during cops interrupting hazing event.

Image credits: Whynot1918