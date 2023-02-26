Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Created Ai Photo Series Exploring Conformity In The Education System (13 Pics)
I Created Ai Photo Series Exploring Conformity In The Education System (13 Pics)

In this photo series, I explore the theme of conformity in the education system. The rigid and outdated societal norms of the Victorian era are mirrored in today’s mainstream education system, which too often prioritizes compliance over creativity and critical thinking. Some argue that the education system is designed to produce compliant and obedient citizens who are more likely to follow rules and conform to societal norms, rather than thinking creatively, expressing themselves in unique ways, questioning authority, or challenging the status quo.

Through this visual commentary, I aim to spark a dialogue about the need for a more progressive and individualized approach to education.

More info: ninography.com | Instagram | Facebook

The Cyborg Collective: One Child’s Journey to Join the Machine

I Created Ai Photo Series Exploring Conformity In The Education System (13 Pics)

The Automaton Educator

I Created Ai Photo Series Exploring Conformity In The Education System (13 Pics)

Automata Scholasticus: A Robot’s Education

I Created Ai Photo Series Exploring Conformity In The Education System (13 Pics)

We Have All The Answers

I Created Ai Photo Series Exploring Conformity In The Education System (13 Pics)

A Student’s Journey

I Created Ai Photo Series Exploring Conformity In The Education System (13 Pics)

The Anatomy of Learning

I Created Ai Photo Series Exploring Conformity In The Education System (13 Pics)

The Mechanics of Learning

I Created Ai Photo Series Exploring Conformity In The Education System (13 Pics)

How Schools Kill Creativity

I Created Ai Photo Series Exploring Conformity In The Education System (13 Pics)

Detention

I Created Ai Photo Series Exploring Conformity In The Education System (13 Pics)

Following the status quo

I Created Ai Photo Series Exploring Conformity In The Education System (13 Pics)

The Mechanical Muse

I Created Ai Photo Series Exploring Conformity In The Education System (13 Pics)

Cogs In The System

I Created Ai Photo Series Exploring Conformity In The Education System (13 Pics)

AI-generated video that addresses conformity in the education system

Nino Trentinella
Nino Trentinella
Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela Zagórska
Elena Doyle
Elena Doyle
Community Member
3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am not against the public school system, but the way it’s going is not very good either. My two siblings were public schooled their entire lives until Covid hit. They did remote school for a year and then my mom started homeschooling them. Now it was absolutely incredible how drastic their academic performance changed. Homeschooling still had its bumps, but my mother found things that the schools never would have found. My sister is a very creative girl. She is fantastic at drawing and can draw very detailed pictures of animals. At public school, she struggled because her class was so big and she would kinda get left in the dust. This photo series is very right. Many schools are killing creativity. People are reacting negatively to this because they don’t want to accept that this is our reality and it’s only getting worse. John Taylor Gatto’s “Dumbing Us Down,” sums this all up perfectly.

1
1point
reply
Well-Dressed Wolf
Well-Dressed Wolf
Community Member
9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Photo series”? What a misleading LIE. This is AI. These ARE NOT “photos”. This IS NOT “art”. Don’t deceive viewers who think that you made any effort at all - an AI made these after you typed a few words into a prompt. Disgusting deception.

0
0points
reply
Helena
Helena
Community Member
9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because giving everyone the same quality of education is bad?

0
0points
reply
Max M
Max M
Community Member
8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Questioning the teachers, is not a well seen thing. You need to do stuff their way or they can't grade you. Or they will complain to parents who also say the teacher is wrong, and then she let all her anger out on the student that questioned her. That is pretty much killing any other way to think

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
