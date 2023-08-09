“Company Picked Disaster”: Crucial IT Worker Quits After Being Denied A Raise, Projects Fall Apart

A linchpin, sometimes spelled “lynchpin,” is a generally small fastener used to keep wheels and basically everything else from flying off of an axel while it’s in motion. When we think about a vehicle, we might think of its engine or any other sizable part, but remove the linchpin and the whole thing will come undone. And as many people have already experienced, some employees punch way above their pay grade in importance.

One netizen shared just such an example, where an overworked and absolutely vital IT worker was denied a raise and decided to pursue a job elsewhere. The company very quickly learned to regret undervaluing this person, but it was too little, too late.

Certain workers are the beating heart of an organization

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

One worker shared their experience watching a company fall into disaster after they lost a crucial worker over a denied raise

Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Jules Amé (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/theredranger132

OP gave some follow-up details

Other commenters shared their confusion at the company’s decision