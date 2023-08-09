 “Company Picked Disaster”: Crucial IT Worker Quits After Being Denied A Raise, Projects Fall Apart | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Company Picked Disaster”: Crucial IT Worker Quits After Being Denied A Raise, Projects Fall Apart
32points
Work & Money

“Company Picked Disaster”: Crucial IT Worker Quits After Being Denied A Raise, Projects Fall Apart

Justin Sandberg and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

A linchpin, sometimes spelled “lynchpin,” is a generally small fastener used to keep wheels and basically everything else from flying off of an axel while it’s in motion. When we think about a vehicle, we might think of its engine or any other sizable part, but remove the linchpin and the whole thing will come undone. And as many people have already experienced, some employees punch way above their pay grade in importance.

One netizen shared just such an example, where an overworked and absolutely vital IT worker was denied a raise and decided to pursue a job elsewhere. The company very quickly learned to regret undervaluing this person, but it was too little, too late.

Certain workers are the beating heart of an organization

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

One worker shared their experience watching a company fall into disaster after they lost a crucial worker over a denied raise

Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Jules Amé (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/theredranger132

OP gave some follow-up details

Other commenters shared their confusion at the company’s decision

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Homepage
Next in Work & Money
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda