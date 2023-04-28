“Company Ended Remote Work Today”: Employee Shares Their Frustration
Trust is the cornerstone of a successful work environment, but as Reddit user Junostation showed in their recent post on r/antiwork, it can be easily shattered.
After experiencing the joys of remote work for three fulfilling years, they now find themselves caught in a distressing situation. The executive team, who previously praised the benefits of such an arrangement, suddenly announced a mandatory return to the office.
The company’s abrupt reversal not only jeopardizes its employees’ confidence in the management’s decision-making process but also poses significant challenges to the everyday routine that they’ve structured around the previous system.
Image credits: Israel Andrade (not the actual photo)
Image credits: olia danilevich (not the actual photo)
Image credits: junostation
Its all about the building owners, Lord Sugar in the UK is one and his is constantly calling people who work from home "lazy", its all about money and the narrative being created is one of lazyness.
My company was talking about a hybrid working model when restrictions were lifted but not heard so much about it recently. I think the execs are leaving it to the local offices and individual teams to work out what works best for them. In the UK some people come in once a week, some more, some never. They know the work gets done. I do remember one head of dept who has since retired telling his team that he wanted them in the new office 3 days a week. They went back and said they would go in one day a week. Having remote working means that companies can employ people in other parts of the country not just within commuting distance of a building
