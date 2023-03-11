“You Want Me To Fly 12 Hours Earlier Because It’s Cheaper?”: Employee Maliciously Complies After Company Changes His Travel Time To Save £80
In a recent post on r/MaliciousCompliance, Reddit user Warm_Tomato2126 shared a story from his time working in Africa.
The man had been flying to and from work on a 10-week in-country, 2-week at-home rotation for four years, however, someone at the head office decided to cut costs and changed his flight, saving the company about £80 (roughly $96).
The employee obliged but he also needed additional hotel and taxi bookings, which ended up costing the company way more than the ticket itself.
This employee had his work travel routine planned to the smallest detail but the company still thought they could improve it
And completely messed it up for themselves
Image credits: Warm_Tomato2126
I see a lot of these penny wise pound foolish posts, such as outsourcing whole Dept's to save money only to have to hire them back as contractors at three times the pay because the people they hired didn't have the requisite experience and tribal knowledge.
