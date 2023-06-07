Rental Company Wrongly Charges Couple An Extra $200 For Breaking “Occupancy” Rules, They Make Them Regret It
We know well that most companies can be greedy, trying to squeeze every penny for reasons that seem to be made out of thin air (Twitter, under Elon Musk’s management, is a prime example of that).
So, when u/RushxInfinite was charged an extra $200 by a rental company for breaching a rule that urged everyone to look at the legal definition of ‘occupancy,’ this demanded retribution of the pettiest quality – making the company’s Google rating nosedive with a little help from review bombing. Strike them where it hurts, right?
From security deposits to violation of ‘rules’, rental companies are known for their ways of yanking extra penny
Image credits: Christin Hume (not the actual photo)
A man shared a story of how he got back at the rental company for ripping him off with made-up laws
Image credits: Eneida Nieves (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Torsten Dettlaff (not the actual photo)
Image credits: RushxInfinite
Posting one bad review stating what happened is normal and the company deserves it. But using several made up accounts and/or asking third parties to leave negative reviews is a criminal offense (defamation). Sue the company for what they did but don’t put yourself in a position to be sued for far far far more than 200 dollars.
Suing the company is a nice idea - but it’s also entirely impractical. It’s expensive, and time consuming, far beyond the potential rewards. This is also why the company didn’t sue for defamation.
