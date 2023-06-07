Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Rental Company Wrongly Charges Couple An Extra $200 For Breaking “Occupancy” Rules, They Make Them Regret It
37points
Travel1 hour ago

Rental Company Wrongly Charges Couple An Extra $200 For Breaking “Occupancy” Rules, They Make Them Regret It

Ignas Vieversys and
Mantas Kačerauskas

We know well that most companies can be greedy, trying to squeeze every penny for reasons that seem to be made out of thin air (Twitter, under Elon Musk’s management, is a prime example of that).

So, when u/RushxInfinite was charged an extra $200 by a rental company for breaching a rule that urged everyone to look at the legal definition of ‘occupancy,’ this demanded retribution of the pettiest quality – making the company’s Google rating nosedive with a little help from review bombing. Strike them where it hurts, right?

From security deposits to violation of ‘rules’, rental companies are known for their ways of yanking extra penny

Image credits:  Christin Hume (not the actual photo)

A man shared a story of how he got back at the rental company for ripping him off with made-up laws

Image credits:  Eneida Nieves (not the actual photo)

Image credits:   Torsten Dettlaff (not the actual photo)

Image credits: RushxInfinite

Some people applauded the way the OP handled being ripped off

However, there were a few that thought OP’s approach was a bit too much

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Travel
Homepage
Trending
Travel
Homepage
Next in Travel
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
Meike Prenzel
Meike Prenzel
Community Member
40 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

0
0points
reply
Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Posting one bad review stating what happened is normal and the company deserves it. But using several made up accounts and/or asking third parties to leave negative reviews is a criminal offense (defamation). Sue the company for what they did but don’t put yourself in a position to be sued for far far far more than 200 dollars.

-2
-2points
reply
Ron Baza
Ron Baza
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Suing the company is a nice idea - but it’s also entirely impractical. It’s expensive, and time consuming, far beyond the potential rewards. This is also why the company didn’t sue for defamation.

4
4points
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
Meike Prenzel
Meike Prenzel
Community Member
40 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

0
0points
reply
Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Posting one bad review stating what happened is normal and the company deserves it. But using several made up accounts and/or asking third parties to leave negative reviews is a criminal offense (defamation). Sue the company for what they did but don’t put yourself in a position to be sued for far far far more than 200 dollars.

-2
-2points
reply
Ron Baza
Ron Baza
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Suing the company is a nice idea - but it’s also entirely impractical. It’s expensive, and time consuming, far beyond the potential rewards. This is also why the company didn’t sue for defamation.

4
4points
reply
Load More Replies...
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda