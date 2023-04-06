“Let’s Be Honest, Companies Don’t Care”: Woman Shares A Ridiculous Story About Her Uncle’s Heartless Company
“Our business is like family,” is mostly just a lot of hot air, but some companies take inhumanity even further. Through stubbornness, indifference, and pure ignorance, some employers just prove time and time again that time and time again, unless it’s related to profit, they are just not concerned.
An internet user shared the story of her uncle, who not only was denied medical leave after learning about his terminal cancer but kept getting angry calls and letters from his previous employer after he passed. Others commiserated in the comments and gave their examples of companies just not caring one bit.
Despite needing them to actually run the business, employers can be very callous toward their workforce
An internet user detailed the time her deceased uncle’s company kept sending angry letters asking why he hadn’t come in for work
Commenters gave their examples of pig-headed companies that defied basic decency and even logic
Others debated ways workers could protect themselves from unfair treatment
