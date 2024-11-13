ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen Beals is back with more of his humorous and relatable "Adult Children" comics! If you’ve ever worked in retail, you know exactly what it’s like to deal with the ups and downs of customer service. From awkward small talk to the absurdity of everyday interactions, Beals captures it all in his signature style, turning frustrating moments into funny, spot-on cartoons.

In this new batch of comics, Stephen continues to explore the quirks of working in retail and adulthood. Whether it's the quirky encounters with customers or the dynamics between coworkers, these comics will probably have you nodding along and chuckling to yourself.

More info: Instagram | stbeals.com | Facebook | x.com | gocomics.com