Labelle expressed that over the years, she has noticed that some people who aren't transgender tend to make transgender issues more complicated than they need to be. She believes that accepting and appreciating diversity and authenticity doesn't mean you have to be an expert in the complexities of gender or have a deep knowledge of endocrinology. "I have made a lot of comics meant to spare trans people from being constantly bombarded with questions. Trans people just want to live their lives without having to justify their existence – our existence shouldn’t require justifying. And I think people really need to make peace with the fact that human gender is chaotic, fluid, diverse, and surprising and that understanding who you are is a life-long quest for everyone, trans or not.

Trans and gender non-conforming people’s rights are currently under attack in a multitude of countries, states, and provinces. Chances are that you have a local association or group in your town or city and that they desperately need volunteers for all types of things. I encourage everyone to reach out to them and participate in any way they can. Getting involved is the best way to learn!"